New Directions In Physics
1st Edition
Description
New Directions in Physics represents a fascinating view of the future as seen by some of the remarkable men who were here over 40 years ago. It makes it quite clear that we are still in the dawn of physics—the excitement and challenge that lie ahead are extraordinary. We also get a glimpse of where these remarkable men have been since the end of Project Y of the Manhattan Project and where they see the future directions for physics. This book comprises 20 chapters, with the first being an introductory chapter describing Los Alamos in the 1980s. The following chapters go on to discuss tiny computers obeying quantum mechanical laws; the past, present, and future of nuclear magnetic resonance; and experimental evidence that an asteroid impact led to the extinction of many species 65 million years ago. Other chapters cover the lunar laboratory; the future of particle accelerators; models, hypotheses and approximations; and comments on three thermonuclear paths for the synthesis of helium. The book also describes how the sad augurs mock their own presage; experiments on time reversal symmetry and parity; the course of our magnetic fusion energy enterprise; early days in the Lawrence Laboratory; nuclear charge distribution in fission; developing larger software systems; reflections on style in physics; tuning up the TPC; remarks on the future of particle physics; the supernova theory; and the history and hierarchy of structure. This book will be of interest to practitioners in the field of theoretical physics.
Table of Contents
Preface
Foreword
Los Alamos in the 1980s
Tiny Computers Obeying Quantum Mechanical Laws
Past, Present, and Future of Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
Experimental Evidence That an Asteroid Impact Led to the Extinction of Many Species 65 Million Years Ago
The Lunar Laboratory
The Future of Particle Accelerators: Post-WWII and Now
Models, Hypotheses and Approximations
Comments on Three Thermonuclear Paths for the Synthesis of Helium
And the Sad Augurs Mock Their Own Presage
Experiments on Time Reversal Symmetry and Parity
On the Course of Our Magnetic Fusion Energy Enterprise
Early Days in the Lawrence Laboratory (1931-1940)
Nuclear Charge Distribution in Fission
Developing Larger Software Systems
Reflections on Style in Physics
Tuning Up the TPC
Remarks on the Future of Particle Physics
Supernova Theory
How Well We Meant
History and the Hierarchy of Structure
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1987
- Published:
- 10th November 1987
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323141314