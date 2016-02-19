New Directions In Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124921559, 9780323141314

New Directions In Physics

1st Edition

Editors: N. Metropolis
eBook ISBN: 9780323141314
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th November 1987
Page Count: 304
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

New Directions in Physics represents a fascinating view of the future as seen by some of the remarkable men who were here over 40 years ago. It makes it quite clear that we are still in the dawn of physics—the excitement and challenge that lie ahead are extraordinary. We also get a glimpse of where these remarkable men have been since the end of Project Y of the Manhattan Project and where they see the future directions for physics. This book comprises 20 chapters, with the first being an introductory chapter describing Los Alamos in the 1980s. The following chapters go on to discuss tiny computers obeying quantum mechanical laws; the past, present, and future of nuclear magnetic resonance; and experimental evidence that an asteroid impact led to the extinction of many species 65 million years ago. Other chapters cover the lunar laboratory; the future of particle accelerators; models, hypotheses and approximations; and comments on three thermonuclear paths for the synthesis of helium. The book also describes how the sad augurs mock their own presage; experiments on time reversal symmetry and parity; the course of our magnetic fusion energy enterprise; early days in the Lawrence Laboratory; nuclear charge distribution in fission; developing larger software systems; reflections on style in physics; tuning up the TPC; remarks on the future of particle physics; the supernova theory; and the history and hierarchy of structure. This book will be of interest to practitioners in the field of theoretical physics.

Table of Contents


Preface

Foreword

Los Alamos in the 1980s

Tiny Computers Obeying Quantum Mechanical Laws

Past, Present, and Future of Nuclear Magnetic Resonance

Experimental Evidence That an Asteroid Impact Led to the Extinction of Many Species 65 Million Years Ago

The Lunar Laboratory

The Future of Particle Accelerators: Post-WWII and Now

Models, Hypotheses and Approximations

Comments on Three Thermonuclear Paths for the Synthesis of Helium

And the Sad Augurs Mock Their Own Presage

Experiments on Time Reversal Symmetry and Parity

On the Course of Our Magnetic Fusion Energy Enterprise

Early Days in the Lawrence Laboratory (1931-1940)

Nuclear Charge Distribution in Fission

Developing Larger Software Systems

Reflections on Style in Physics

Tuning Up the TPC

Remarks on the Future of Particle Physics

Supernova Theory

How Well We Meant

History and the Hierarchy of Structure

Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323141314

About the Editor

N. Metropolis

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.