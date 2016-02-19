New Directions in Helping
New Directions in Helping: Recipient Reactions to Aid, Volume 1, reviews the state of knowledge in the reactions of recipients in helping interactions. It provides an overview of the entire field, in-depth coverage in major areas, and a preview of important future research directions. The book is organized into five parts. Part I discusses the types of recipient reactions; some consistent relationships between the conditions associated recipient reactions; and approaches that have been used to conceptualize the effects of aid on those who receive it. Part II focuses on theoretical perspectives for conceptualizing reactions to help. Part III examines individual differences in responses to aid. Part IV takes up various determinants of reactions to help. Part V presents some final thoughts about research on reactions to help. This book will be of interest to social psychologists as well as to members of a number of other disciplines, e.g., clinical psychologists, social workers, counseling psychologists, educational psychologists, political scientists, and sociologists.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volumes 2 and 3
Part I Introduction
1. Recipient Reactions to Aid: The Parameters of the Field
The Basic Paradigm
The Findings: A Capsule Summary
Conceptual Approaches
Research Needs
Conclusion
References
Part II Theoretical Perspectives
2. The Dilemmas of Helping: Making Aid Fair and Effective
Forms of Help
Fairness and Effectiveness: Competing Goals?
Fairness
Effectiveness
The Compensatory Model—Can it Keep Its Promise?
References
3. Four Theoretical Approaches for Conceptualizing Reactions to Aid
Equity Theories
Reactance Theory
Attribution Theories
Threat to Self-esteem
Toward a Formalized Threat to Self-esteem Model
A Formalized Threat to Self-esteem Model
Conclusion
Reference Notes
References
4. Indebtedness as a Mediator of Reactions to Aid
Mediators of Reactions to Aid
Determinants of the Magnitude of Indebtedness
Assessment of the Magnitude of Indebtedness
Indebtedness and Inequity Compared
Variability in Responses to Indebtedness
Applications and Future Directions
References
5. Equity Theory and Recipient Reactions to Aid
Reactions of Recipients in Reciprocal versus Altruistic Relationships
Equity Theory: An Overview
The Application of Equity Theory to Helping Relationships
Recipient Ambivalence
Reactions of Recipients in Reciprocal versus Altruistic Relationships
Summary
References
6. Social Construction of Helping Relationships
Help: From Object to Objectification
Help and Its Conjoint Relations
Negotiating Reality in the Helping Relationship
Post Hoc Reconstruction of Help
Inquiry into Reactions to Help
References
Part III Individual Differences
7. Recipient Self-esteem and Reactions to Help
Introduction
Level of Recipient Self-esteem: Conceptual Background
Self-esteem and Receiving Help: Evidence for Consistency
Self-esteem and Receiving Help: Evidence for the Vulnerability Prediction
Consistency versus Vulnerability Revisited: Reconciliation and Integration
Concluding Remarks
References
8. Developmental Aspects of Recipients' Reactions to Aid
Review of the Literature
Factors of Potential Significance in Children's Reactions to Aid
A Developmental Perspective on Models concerning Reactions to Aid
Conclusions
Reference Note
References
PART IV Determinants of Reactions to Aid
9. The Effects of Help on Task Performance in Achievement Contexts
Definitional Issues
Predictors of Effectiveness
The Effects of Noninstrumental Help on Performance: An Experimental Investigation
Summary
References
10. When Helping Backfires: Help and Helplessness
How Help Undermines Competence and Control
Help Orientations and Helplessness
Learning Skills Training: Will it Help or Hurt?
Clarifying the Causal Impact of Recipient Orientations
Strategic Functions of Claiming to Be Helpless
Recipient Responsibility, Recipients' Problems, and Help-Orientation Conflict
Changing Recipients' Models
References
11. Reactions to Aid in Communal and Exchange Relationships
Introduction
Distinguishing Communal and Exchange Relationships
Implications of the Communal-Exchange Distinction for Reactions to Aid
Conclusion
Reference Note
References
12. The Nature of the Help-Related Interchange as a Determinant of a Person's Attitude toward Other
Important Preliminaries
Determinants of Reaction to Other
Conceptual Analyses and Empirical Research
Conclusion
Reference Notes
References
Part V Summary and Implications
13. Some Thoughts about Research on Reactions to Help
The Possible Role of Cultural Influences
The Multiple Determination of Social Behavior
References to Normative Influences
On the Role of the Self-concept
References
Author Index
Subject Index
