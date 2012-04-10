New Directions for Academic Liaison Librarians
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction
What does academic liaison mean?
From subject librarian to academic liaison?
Subject librarians ‘plus’
Overview of the book
Chapter 2: Liaison in the wider world: a medical librarian in Malawi
Background to the project
Initial impressions
Working with the library
Networking and liaison
Post-project activities
Lessons learned for similar projects
Chapter 3: Liaison and bibliometric support: the UK Research Assessment Exercise
Background to the project: what is the RAE?
Library contribution to the RAE: the Glasgow University experience
Process details
Opportunities for the library
The institutional repository: Enlighten
The role of liaison
Lessons learned for similar projects
Chapter 4: Liaison and virtual worlds
Virtual worlds
Teaching a course in Second Life: the librarian’s role
Teaching the teachers in Second Life
Virtual worlds teaching: pros and cons
The Karuna Island Project
Other virtual worlds roles for librarians?
Lessons learned for similar projects
Chapter 5: Liaison and digital scholarship
The Australian Poetry Library, University of Sydney
Glasgow Emblem Digitisation Project, University of Glasgow
Mark Twain Papers and Project, California Digital Library
Lessons learned for similar projects
Chapter 6: Liaison and open access journals
Background to the project: the Institutional Repository
The journals project
Set-up and production stages
The liaison role
Future plans
Lessons learned for similar projects
Chapter 7: Liaison and community outreach: a Friends of the Library group
Setting up the group
Programme of events
Finance and administration
King James Library Lectures
Lessons learned for similar projects
Chapter 8: Liaison and library buildings
Background to the project
Project development
The liaison role
Fundraising
Library involvement in the design
Lessons learned for similar projects
Chapter 9: Conclusion
The changing role of the liaison librarian
Embedded librarianship
The future for academic liaison?
Academic liaison in the Arts: a personal view
Case study round-up
References and further reading
Index
Aimed at practitioners and students of librarianship, this book is about interesting and unusual practical projects currently being run by academic liaison librarians. It shows how liaison librarians can extend their roles beyond the established one of information literacy teaching and showcases areas in which they can engage in collaborative ventures with academic and administrative staff. Designed to excite and inspire, New Directions for Academic Liaison Librarians demonstrates the potential of the liaison role and emphasises the need for flexibility, imagination and initiative in those who hold these posts.
- Unique in concentrating on the role of the new community of academic liaison librarians
- Recognises the wider possibilities for development open to this different new breed of information specialist
- Written by a practitioner in the field
Academic liasion librarians; Students of Library and Information Science
- 176
- English
- © Chandos Publishing 2012
- 10th April 2012
- Chandos Publishing
- 9781780633046
- 9781843345695
"Whilst not advocating the abandonment of information literacy or any of the other essentials in the librarian’s toolkit, the book actively promotes the development and extension of new skills to engage in a more collaborative way with the academic community…This short book is enjoyable and recommended to both new academic librarians and those with many years of experience for its mixture of inspiration and practical advice."--The Australian Library Journal, Vol. 62, No. 4, 2013
Alice Crawford Author
Dr Alice Crawford is Senior Academic Liaison Librarian at the University of St Andrews Library. She has been librarian of a further education college, a subject librarian at Glasgow University Library, and worked in areas as diverse as Special Collections, Divinity, Engineering and Official Publications. She has also enjoyed earlier careers in university administration and teaching. A Chartered Librarian, she has published a research monograph on the novelist Rose Macaulay as well as articles on librarianship.
University of St Andrews Library, UK