New Directions for Academic Liaison Librarians - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843345695, 9781780633046

New Directions for Academic Liaison Librarians

1st Edition

Authors: Alice Crawford
eBook ISBN: 9781780633046
Paperback ISBN: 9781843345695
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 10th April 2012
Page Count: 176
Table of Contents

List of abbreviations

Acknowledgements

About the author

Chapter 1: Introduction

Abstract

Key words

What does academic liaison mean?

From subject librarian to academic liaison?

Subject librarians ‘plus’

Overview of the book

Chapter 2: Liaison in the wider world: a medical librarian in Malawi

Abstract:

Background to the project

Initial impressions

Working with the library

Networking and liaison

Post-project activities

Lessons learned for similar projects

Chapter 3: Liaison and bibliometric support: the UK Research Assessment Exercise

Abstract:

Background to the project: what is the RAE?

Library contribution to the RAE: the Glasgow University experience

Process details

Opportunities for the library

The institutional repository: Enlighten

The role of liaison

Lessons learned for similar projects

Chapter 4: Liaison and virtual worlds

Abstract:

Virtual worlds

Teaching a course in Second Life: the librarian’s role

Teaching the teachers in Second Life

Virtual worlds teaching: pros and cons

The Karuna Island Project

Other virtual worlds roles for librarians?

Lessons learned for similar projects

Chapter 5: Liaison and digital scholarship

Abstract:

The Australian Poetry Library, University of Sydney

Glasgow Emblem Digitisation Project, University of Glasgow

Mark Twain Papers and Project, California Digital Library

Lessons learned for similar projects

Chapter 6: Liaison and open access journals

Abstract:

Background to the project: the Institutional Repository

The journals project

Set-up and production stages

The liaison role

Future plans

Lessons learned for similar projects

Chapter 7: Liaison and community outreach: a Friends of the Library group

Abstract:

Setting up the group

Programme of events

Finance and administration

King James Library Lectures

Lessons learned for similar projects

Chapter 8: Liaison and library buildings

Abstract:

Background to the project

Project development

The liaison role

Fundraising

Library involvement in the design

Lessons learned for similar projects

Chapter 9: Conclusion

Abstract:

The changing role of the liaison librarian

Embedded librarianship

The future for academic liaison?

Academic liaison in the Arts: a personal view

Case study round-up

References and further reading

Index

Description

Aimed at practitioners and students of librarianship, this book is about interesting and unusual practical projects currently being run by academic liaison librarians. It shows how liaison librarians can extend their roles beyond the established one of information literacy teaching and showcases areas in which they can engage in collaborative ventures with academic and administrative staff. Designed to excite and inspire, New Directions for Academic Liaison Librarians demonstrates the potential of the liaison role and emphasises the need for flexibility, imagination and initiative in those who hold these posts.

Key Features

  • Unique in concentrating on the role of the new community of academic liaison librarians
  • Recognises the wider possibilities for development open to this different new breed of information specialist
  • Written by a practitioner in the field

Readership

Academic liasion librarians; Students of Library and Information Science

"Whilst not advocating the abandonment of information literacy or any of the other essentials in the librarian’s toolkit, the book actively promotes the development and extension of new skills to engage in a more collaborative way with the academic community…This short book is enjoyable and recommended to both new academic librarians and those with many years of experience for its mixture of inspiration and practical advice."--The Australian Library Journal, Vol. 62, No. 4, 2013

About the Authors

Alice Crawford Author

Dr Alice Crawford is Senior Academic Liaison Librarian at the University of St Andrews Library. She has been librarian of a further education college, a subject librarian at Glasgow University Library, and worked in areas as diverse as Special Collections, Divinity, Engineering and Official Publications. She has also enjoyed earlier careers in university administration and teaching. A Chartered Librarian, she has published a research monograph on the novelist Rose Macaulay as well as articles on librarianship.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of St Andrews Library, UK

