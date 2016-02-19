New Developments in Zeolite Science and Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444989819, 9780080960623

New Developments in Zeolite Science and Technology, Volume 28

1st Edition

Editors: Y. Murakami A. Iijima J.W. Ward
eBook ISBN: 9780080960623
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st October 1986
Page Count: 1088
Table of Contents

Introductory Talk - Porous crystals: a perspective (R.M. Barrer). Plenary Lectures: Zeolites and zeolite-like materials (W.M. Meier). Exploration of the void size and structure of zeolites and molecular sieves using chemical reactions (P.A. Jacobs, J.A. Martens). Geology and Mineralogy (9 papers). Synthesis (21 papers). Ion Exchange and Modification (11 papers). Structure (14 papers). Adsorption and Diffusion (22 papers). Catalysis (44 papers). Application (9 papers). Author Index.

Description

Zeolites are attracting a great deal of attention in various fields of science and technology. Many exciting new developments have occurred in their industrial application and these developments have in turn inspired much new significant fundamental research. This proceedings volume, containing 121 contributed papers, an introductory talk, two plenary lectures and nine invited lectures, is valuable not only for the quantity but also for the high quality and originality of the contents. The topics addressed cover all fields of science and technology related to natural and synthetic zeolites, namely: mineralogy, geology, structure, synthesis, ion-exchange and modification, sorption, catalysis, and technical applications (including agricultural uses).

The numerous new results and concepts presented and the particularly timely publication of the volume make it a must for all involved with zeolites.

Details

No. of pages:
1088
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080960623

About the Editors

Y. Murakami Editor

A. Iijima Editor

J.W. Ward Editor

