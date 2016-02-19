New Developments in Phosphate Fertilizer Technology
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 1976 Technical Conference of ISMA Ltd., The Hague, The Netherlands, 13-16 September, 1976
Description
New Developments in Phosphate Fertilizer Technology compiles all the papers presented at the 1976 Technical Conference of ISMA Ltd. Topics covered by this book include process for recycling H2 SiF6 solutions recovered by gas washing; safety in rotary dryer operation; valorization of phospho-gypsum; investigation of an aerosol with pilot units installed on site; windmill Holland and its environment; and agglomerate granulation as an equilibrium process. This book also provides discussions on hygroscopicity of fertilizer materials; handling and distribution of compound fertilizers; slurry ammoniation in complex fertilizers production; full-scale operating experience of the Fisons HDC phosphoric acid process; innovations in slurry process granulation plants; and production of synthetic fluor-spar from waste fluosilicilic acid. Included in each chapter are summaries, analysis of the performance data, suggestions for further research, list of symbols, references, and conclusions. This text is beneficial to students or scientists conducting research on the field of agricultural, consumer, and environmental sciences.
Table of Contents
TA/76/1 Process for recycling Hj SiF^ solutions recovered by gas washing, to the den of superphosphate
TA/76/2 Safety in rotary dryer operation
TA/76/3 Valorization of phospho-gypsum
TA/76/4 Investigation of an aerosol with pilot units installed on site
TA/76/5 Windmill Holland and its environment
TA/76/6 Agglomerate granulation as an equilibrium process
TA/76/7 Quantitative X-ray analysis of crystalline components in fertilizers
TA/76/8 Hygroscopicity of fertilizer materials
TA/76/9 Product quality requirements in bulk shipment of fertilizers
TA/76/10 Some developments in the storage, handling and distribution of compound fertilizers
TA/76/11 Slurry ammoniation in complex fertilizers production: A new type of high efficiency ammoniator
TA/76/12 Direct production of granulated superphosphates and PK-compounds from sulphuric acid, phosphoric acid, rock phosphate and potash
TA/76/13 The conversion of calcium nitrate originating in a nitrophosphate plant with a view to improving the efficiency, as well as a survey of the possible applications of the products
TA/76/14 Economic and technical aspects in some differential NPK processes
TA/76/15 Low investment and optimization in the production costs of an urea MAP-NPK fertilizer complex
TA/76/16 Utilization of difficult phosphate ores
TA/76/17 Processing of standard rock, other rocks and rock-blends in a same phosphoric acid plant
TA/76/18 The Veba phosphoric acid process
TA/76/19 Performance and operation of new Nissan phosphoric acid process plant
TA/76/20 Full scale operating experience of the Fisons HDC phosphoric acid process
TA/76/21 Innovations in slurry process granulation plants
TA/76/22 Production of synthetic fluor-spar from waste fluosilicilic acid
Discussions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 462
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483163758