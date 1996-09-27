New Developments in Construction and Functions of Organic Thin Films - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444819567, 9780080537504

New Developments in Construction and Functions of Organic Thin Films, Volume 4

1st Edition

Editors: T. Kajiyama M. Aizawa
eBook ISBN: 9780080537504
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 27th September 1996
Page Count: 358
Table of Contents

  1. Novel concepts of aggregation structure of fatty acid monolayers on the water surface (T. Kajiyama, Y. Oishi). 2. Crystal engineering of synthetic bilayer membranes (K. Okuyama, M. Shimomura). 3. Control of molecular orientation and packing in monolayer assemblies (H. Nakahara). 4. In situ characterization of Langmuir-Blodgett films by using a quartz crystal microbalance as a substrate (Y. Okahata). 5. Application of vibrational spectroscopy to the study of structure-function relationship in Langmuir-Blodgett films (T. Takenaka, J. Umemura). 6. Construction of well organized functional Langmuir-Blodgett films by mimicking structures and functions of biological membranes (M. Fujihira). 7. Nonlinear characteristics of thin lipid films (M. Makino, K. Yoshikawa). 8. Molecular control of photoresponses of LB films containing redox chromophores (T. Nagamura). 9. Design of the non-linear optical films by Langmuir-Blodgett technique (M. Era, T. Tsutsui, S. Saito). 10. Protein assemblies for information transduction (M. Aizawa). Subject index.

Description

This book is a timely review of recent advances on the construction and functions of organic thin films by a variety of techniques. The component molecules are relatively simple ones with self-organizing properties, i.e., ordered molecular assembly characteristics. The contents are arranged from the fundamental concepts of molecular assembly of self-organizing molecules to the potential biological applications of protein assemblies, supramolecular species.

Recently, many promising applications for new electric, magnetic or optical devices, biomimetic membranes etc. have been the subject of investigation. However, fundamental studies on molecular assembly characteristics and functions for mono-, bi- and multi-layers, Langmuir-Blodgett films are indispensable to future technological innovations for molecular electronic devices and biological sensors.

Details

No. of pages:
358
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080537504

About the Editors

T. Kajiyama Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Kyushu University, Fukuoka, Japan

M. Aizawa Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Tokyo Institute of Technology, Yokohama, Japan

