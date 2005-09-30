New Developments in Advanced Welding
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Gas metal arc welding; Tubular cored wire welding; Gas tungsten arc welding; Laser beam welding; Nd: YAG laser welding; New developments in laser welding; Electron beam welding; Developments in explosion welding technology; Ultrasonic metal welding; Occupational health and safety.
Description
There have been a number of significant developments in welding technology. New developments in advanced welding summarises some of the most important of these and their applications in mechanical and structural engineering.
The book begins by reviewing advances in gas metal arc welding, tubular cored wired welding and gas tungsten arc welding. A number of chapters discuss developments in laser welding, including laser beam welding and Nd:YAG laser welding. Other new techniques such as electron beam welding, explosion welding and ultrasonic welding are also analysed. The book concludes with a review of current research into health and safety issues.
With its distinguished editor and international team of contributors, New developments in advanced welding is a standard guide for the welding community.
Key Features
- Discusses the changes in advanced welding techniques
- Looks at new technologies
- Explores mechanical and structural engineering examples
About the Editors
N Ahmed Editor
Dr Nasir Ahmed is a Consultant and an Honourary Fellow of Manufacturing & Infrastructure Technology, Division of the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), Australia.
Affiliations and Expertise
CSIRO, Australia