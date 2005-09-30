New Developments in Advanced Welding - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855739703, 9781845690892

New Developments in Advanced Welding

1st Edition

Editors: N Ahmed
eBook ISBN: 9781845690892
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855739703
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 30th September 2005
Page Count: 308
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
290.00
246.50
175.00
148.75
290.00
246.50
220.00
187.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
285.00
242.25
215.00
182.75
170.00
144.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Gas metal arc welding; Tubular cored wire welding; Gas tungsten arc welding; Laser beam welding; Nd: YAG laser welding; New developments in laser welding; Electron beam welding; Developments in explosion welding technology; Ultrasonic metal welding; Occupational health and safety.

Description

There have been a number of significant developments in welding technology. New developments in advanced welding summarises some of the most important of these and their applications in mechanical and structural engineering.

The book begins by reviewing advances in gas metal arc welding, tubular cored wired welding and gas tungsten arc welding. A number of chapters discuss developments in laser welding, including laser beam welding and Nd:YAG laser welding. Other new techniques such as electron beam welding, explosion welding and ultrasonic welding are also analysed. The book concludes with a review of current research into health and safety issues.

With its distinguished editor and international team of contributors, New developments in advanced welding is a standard guide for the welding community.

Key Features

  • Discusses the changes in advanced welding techniques
  • Looks at new technologies
  • Explores mechanical and structural engineering examples

Readership

The welding industry

Details

No. of pages:
308
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845690892
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855739703

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

N Ahmed Editor

Dr Nasir Ahmed is a Consultant and an Honourary Fellow of Manufacturing & Infrastructure Technology, Division of the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), Australia.

Affiliations and Expertise

CSIRO, Australia

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.