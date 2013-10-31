New Content in Digital Repositories - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843347439, 9781780634098

New Content in Digital Repositories

1st Edition

The Changing Research Landscape

Authors: Natasha Simons Joanna Richardson
eBook ISBN: 9781780634098
Paperback ISBN: 9781843347439
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 31st October 2013
Page Count: 252
Table of Contents

New Content in Digital Repositories: The changing research landscape

List of tables

List of abbreviations

Acknowledgements

Foreword

About the authors

Chapter 1: Introduction

Abstract:

Types of repositories

Research accessibility

Research accountability

Data sharing

Learning life cycle

Multimedia

Digital sustainability

Rethinking repositories to meet new challenges

Chapter 2: New content types in repositories

Abstract:

Changing nature of repository content types

Film

Streaming media

Artwork as research

Research datasets

Research outputs in learning and teaching

Student-generated content

Web archiving

User as content creator

Projects

Legacy collections

Chapter 3: Developing and training repository teams

Abstract:

Introduction

Selecting staff

Skills identified in authors’ survey

Expertise required with new types of content

Research data and its specialised requirements

Expertise required in copyright and rights management

Training and development

Sustaining teams

Chapter 4: Metadata schemas and standards for diverse resources

Abstract:

What is ‘metadata’?

Metadata standards and schemas

Metadata for research data

Metadata for people and organisations

Metadata for film and creative works

Standard approach to metadata

Guidelines for selecting a metadata schema

Chapter 5: Persistent identifiers for research data and authors

Abstract:

What are persistent identifiers?

Guidelines for selecting persistent identifiers

Digital Object Identifiers (DOIs) for research data

Solving name ambiguity: identifiers for people and groups

Chapter 6: Research data: the new gold

Abstract:

The data deluge

Repositories and research data

Making the case for open access to research data

Further resources

Chapter 7: Exposing and sharing repository content

Abstract:

Introduction

The OAI-PMH

Other ways of exchanging repository content

Repository directories and discovery portals

Chapter 8: Selecting repository software

Abstract:

Introduction

Functionality to be considered

Open-source versus commercial

Considering a collaborative approach

Cloud hosting

Repository certification

Conclusion

Chapter 9: Repository statistics altmetrics

Abstract:

Repository content and usage statistics

Shortcomings in repository statistics

Altmetrics

Chapter 10: Conclusion

Abstract:

Bibliography

Index

Description

Research institutions are under pressure to make their outputs more accessible in order to meet funding requirements and policy guidelines. Libraries have traditionally played an important role by exposing research output through a predominantly institution-based digital repository, with an emphasis on storing published works. New publishing paradigms are emerging that include research data, huge volumes of which are being generated globally. Repositories are the natural home for managing, storing and describing institutional research content. New Content in Digital Repositories explores the diversity of content types being stored in digital repositories with a focus on research data, creative works, and the interesting challenges they pose. Chapters in this title cover: new content types in repositories; developing and training repository teams; metadata schemas and standards for diverse resources; persistent identifiers for research data and authors; research data: the new gold; exposing and sharing repository content; selecting repository software; repository statistics and altmetrics.

Key Features

  • Explores the role of repositories in the research lifecycle, and the emerging context for increasing non-text based content
  • Focuses on the management of research data in repositories and related issues such as metadata and persistent identifiers
  • Discusses skills and knowledge needed by repository staff to manage content diversity

Readership

Information Professionals, particularly repository managers and metadata librarians; Academic library managers

Details

No. of pages:
252
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780634098
Paperback ISBN:
9781843347439

Reviews

"...this up-to-date, clear and well-written primer provides a practical perspective on key aspects of digital repositories and what librarians and archivists need to be thinking about as they plan to ingest new content."--The Australian Library Journal,Vol. 63, No. 2, 2014

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Natasha Simons

Natasha Simons Author

Natasha Simons is a Senior Data Management Specialist with the Australian National Data Service based at Griffith University. Prior to her current role, she was a Senior Project Manager in the eResearch Services unit at Griffith and managed several projects that built technical infrastructure to support the university’s researchers. She is also a librarian and spent eight years working at the National Library of Australia in Canberra prior to working at Griffith. Natasha is a member of the Council of Australian University Librarians Research Advisory Committee and enjoys contributing back to her profession by participating in conferences, workshops, online discussions and formal publications.

Joanna Richardson Author

Joanna Richardson is Library Strategy Adviser in the Division of Information Services at Griffith University, Brisbane, Australia. Previously she was responsible for scholarly content and discovery services including repositories, procurement, research publications and resource discovery. Joanna has also worked as an Information Technology Librarian in university libraries in both North America and Australia, and has been a lecturer in library and information science. Recent publications have been centred on resource discovery and research data management frameworks.

Affiliations and Expertise

Griffith University, Australia

