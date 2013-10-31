New Content in Digital Repositories
1st Edition
The Changing Research Landscape
Table of Contents
List of tables
List of abbreviations
Acknowledgements
Foreword
About the authors
Chapter 1: Introduction
Abstract:
Types of repositories
Research accessibility
Research accountability
Data sharing
Learning life cycle
Multimedia
Digital sustainability
Rethinking repositories to meet new challenges
Chapter 2: New content types in repositories
Abstract:
Changing nature of repository content types
Film
Streaming media
Artwork as research
Research datasets
Research outputs in learning and teaching
Student-generated content
Web archiving
User as content creator
Projects
Legacy collections
Chapter 3: Developing and training repository teams
Abstract:
Introduction
Selecting staff
Skills identified in authors’ survey
Expertise required with new types of content
Research data and its specialised requirements
Expertise required in copyright and rights management
Training and development
Sustaining teams
Chapter 4: Metadata schemas and standards for diverse resources
Abstract:
What is ‘metadata’?
Metadata standards and schemas
Metadata for research data
Metadata for people and organisations
Metadata for film and creative works
Standard approach to metadata
Guidelines for selecting a metadata schema
Chapter 5: Persistent identifiers for research data and authors
Abstract:
What are persistent identifiers?
Guidelines for selecting persistent identifiers
Digital Object Identifiers (DOIs) for research data
Solving name ambiguity: identifiers for people and groups
Chapter 6: Research data: the new gold
Abstract:
The data deluge
Repositories and research data
Making the case for open access to research data
Further resources
Chapter 7: Exposing and sharing repository content
Abstract:
Introduction
The OAI-PMH
Other ways of exchanging repository content
Repository directories and discovery portals
Chapter 8: Selecting repository software
Abstract:
Introduction
Functionality to be considered
Open-source versus commercial
Considering a collaborative approach
Cloud hosting
Repository certification
Conclusion
Chapter 9: Repository statistics altmetrics
Abstract:
Repository content and usage statistics
Shortcomings in repository statistics
Altmetrics
Chapter 10: Conclusion
Abstract:
Bibliography
Index
Description
Research institutions are under pressure to make their outputs more accessible in order to meet funding requirements and policy guidelines. Libraries have traditionally played an important role by exposing research output through a predominantly institution-based digital repository, with an emphasis on storing published works. New publishing paradigms are emerging that include research data, huge volumes of which are being generated globally. Repositories are the natural home for managing, storing and describing institutional research content. New Content in Digital Repositories explores the diversity of content types being stored in digital repositories with a focus on research data, creative works, and the interesting challenges they pose. Chapters in this title cover: new content types in repositories; developing and training repository teams; metadata schemas and standards for diverse resources; persistent identifiers for research data and authors; research data: the new gold; exposing and sharing repository content; selecting repository software; repository statistics and altmetrics.
Key Features
- Explores the role of repositories in the research lifecycle, and the emerging context for increasing non-text based content
- Focuses on the management of research data in repositories and related issues such as metadata and persistent identifiers
- Discusses skills and knowledge needed by repository staff to manage content diversity
Readership
Information Professionals, particularly repository managers and metadata librarians; Academic library managers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 252
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 31st October 2013
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780634098
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843347439
Reviews
"...this up-to-date, clear and well-written primer provides a practical perspective on key aspects of digital repositories and what librarians and archivists need to be thinking about as they plan to ingest new content."--The Australian Library Journal,Vol. 63, No. 2, 2014
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Natasha Simons Author
Natasha Simons is a Senior Data Management Specialist with the Australian National Data Service based at Griffith University. Prior to her current role, she was a Senior Project Manager in the eResearch Services unit at Griffith and managed several projects that built technical infrastructure to support the university’s researchers. She is also a librarian and spent eight years working at the National Library of Australia in Canberra prior to working at Griffith. Natasha is a member of the Council of Australian University Librarians Research Advisory Committee and enjoys contributing back to her profession by participating in conferences, workshops, online discussions and formal publications.
Joanna Richardson Author
Joanna Richardson is Library Strategy Adviser in the Division of Information Services at Griffith University, Brisbane, Australia. Previously she was responsible for scholarly content and discovery services including repositories, procurement, research publications and resource discovery. Joanna has also worked as an Information Technology Librarian in university libraries in both North America and Australia, and has been a lecturer in library and information science. Recent publications have been centred on resource discovery and research data management frameworks.
Affiliations and Expertise
Griffith University, Australia