New Concepts in the Management of Septic Perianal Conditions
1st Edition
Description
New Concepts in the Management of Septic Perianal Conditions provides a comprehensive review of the medically important basic and clinical aspects of perianal diseases in adults. This book presents current, medically important information in the rapidly changing field of anorectal diseases, including significant topics like perianal abscess and fistula. It provides an accurate source of clinically relevant information that is presented clearly and succinctly, making it perfect for the diagnosis, treatment and management of septic perianal conditions.
Key Features
- Provides comprehensive coverage of anorectal disease treatments from ancient to current times
- Covers the various pathologies that affect the perianal region, the best tools to diagnose these problems, and how to tackle each problem through medical and surgical approaches
- Combines anatomy, epidemiology and pathology to bring a complete picture of perianal conditions together in one reference
Readership
Gastroenterology/urology researchers, gastroenterologists, urologists, colorectal surgeons, postgraduate students
Table of Contents
1. Anatomy of Anal Region
2. Epidemiology of Perianal Disease
3. Pathogenesis of Anal Diseases
4. Immune Response to Perianal Abscess
5. Diagnosis of Perianal Diseases
6. Management of Perianal Suppuration
7. Role of Antimicrobial Agents in Management of Perianal Abscess
8. Complications of Perianal Diseases
Details
- No. of pages:
- 104
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 29th June 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128161128
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128161111
About the Author
Riyadh Hasan
Assistant Professor Dr. Riyadh Mohammad Hasan is a medical doctor, consultant surgeon and Chief of the Department of Surgery throughout many hospitals in Baghdad-Iraq. He has practiced most fields in general surgery with main interest in gastrointestinal surgery. He currently works as assistant Professor in general surgery with main interests in gastrointestinal surgery in Al-Kindy College of Medicine. He has published many articles in peer-reviewed journals with a focus on colorectal surgery. He is a member of many medical societies and is a supervisor in medical board training.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Surgery, Al-Kindy Medical College, University of Baghdad, Baghdad, Iraq
Batool Mahdi
Professor Dr. Batool Mutar Mahdi is a medical doctor, Consultant in Clinical Immunology and Head of the HLA Research Unit at Al-Kindy College of Medicine. She currently works as a Professor of Clinical Immunology at the same University and holds a Master's degree in Clinical Immunology and a board degree in Pathology-Clinical Immunology from the Iraqi Board of Clinical Specialization where she has identified the HLA typing of the Iraqi population. She has published over 70 articles in peer-reviewed journals with a focus on the aetiopathogenesis of Inflammatory Bowel Disease. Prof Dr Batool is an international member of the American Society of Histocompatibility and Immunogenetics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Head of HLA Research Unit, Department of Microbiology, Al-Kindy Medical College, University of Baghdad, Baghdad, Iraq