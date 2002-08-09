New Avenues for the Prevention of Chronic Musculoskeletal Pain, Volume 12

Starting with the introduction, readers are shown the dire need for prevention and the peculiarities of preventing a problem that is typically recurrent. In the second section, risk factors and mechanisms are examined that provide a unique and in-depth understanding of how disability develops and thereby how it might be prevented. Chapters are dedicated to major risk factors such as stress, ergonomics and fear-avoidance as well as to the overriding question of why acute pain sometimes develops into a chronic problem. The major challenge facing the field today is developing effective preventive interventions. Section three provides detailed information on a number of approaches to the prevention of debilitating chronic pain. The section starts with the early identification of patients who, based on the information in section two on risk factors, will likely develop persistent pain and disability. Clinical and workplace oriented prevention strategies are highlighted. Readers are introduced to the problems and solutions in developing effective preventive programs. Several successful methods are described in terms of program delivery and scientific value. This book will provide the state of the art on how to understand and effectively deal with this costly and devastating problem.