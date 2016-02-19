New Aspects of Spillover Effect in Catalysis, Volume 77
1st Edition
For Development of Highly Active Catalysts
Table of Contents
Plenary Lectures. The control of selectivity and stability of catalysts by spillover processes (B. Delmon). Catalyst design based on spillover theory (K. Fujimoto). Spillover effect as the key concept for realizing rapid catalytic reactions (T. Inui). Special Lecture. The history and perspectives of spillover (S.J. Teichner). Invited Lectures. Synergism in the catalysis of supported gold (M. Haruta et al.). The effect of spillover hydrogen on coke formation catalyzed by HY zeolite and pillared montmorillonite (E. Kikuchi, T. Matsuda). Spectroscopic insight into spillover (W.C. Conner, Jr.). Molecular hydrogen-originated solid acid catalysts (H. Hattori). Hydrocracking of residual oils with iron supported zeolite containing catalyst (I. Nakamura, R. Iwamoto, A. I-ino). Attempt at the characterization of spillover adsorbed species during catalysis (G.M. Pajonk). Oxygen spillover for the design of industrial oxidation catalysts (Y. Moro-oka). Oral Presentations. (A selection of papers). Ion spillover as the origin of the NEMCA effect (C.G. Vayenas et al.). Hydrogen spillover on bimetallic supported Pt-Re particles (D.T. On, M. Che, L. Bonneviot). Hydrogen spillover in the conversion of cyclohexane on ZSM-5 zeolites (F. Roessner, U. Mroczek, A. Hagen). The role of spillover in hydrogenation of oxygenates adsorbed on Ni/Al2O3 (B. Chen, J.L. Falconer). Selective hydrogen permeation through metal-dispersed porous alumina membrane (K. Eguchi et al.). Methoxy formation/spillover on Pd/Al2O3 studied by 13C, 1H NMR (O.H. Han et al.). A mathematical model for spillover (Y.W. Nam, P.L. Silveston). Promoting effect and hydrogen spillover in supported SeRh6-cluster analysis (Y. Izumi, Y. Iwasawa). Heterogeneous catalytic ammoximation of cyclohexanone with ammonia and molecular oxygen (G. Busca et al.). Poster Presentations. (45 papers). Author index.
Description
The spillover effect is one of the most promising factors in the enhancement of catalytic reaction rates. The spillover phenemenon was found in the 1960s by several research groups independently. It was defined at the previous International Symposium on Spillover as follows Spillover involves the transport of active species which are adsorbed or formed on a first phase onto another phase that does not adsorb or form the species under the same condition. However, this effect appears typically in the dynamic state, i.e., during reactions, which advance with a considerable reaction rate. This makes it difficult to elucidate the spillover effect through static methods. Therefore, more fundamental investigations are necessary. The development of alternative energy sources and protection of the environment demands highly selective and very rapid catalytic reactions at deviating conditions. To achieve these goals new concepts, such as the spillover effect, are needed. This proceedings book, which comprises 80 papers, contains methods for preparing catalysts in order to realize spillover effects and suggests the most probable mechanisms to explain these non-linear phenomena. It also contains studies on applications of the spillover effect to improve industrial catalytic processes.
The book will be invaluable in the development of industrial catalysts and for solving energy and environmental protection problems.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 434
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1993
- Published:
- 23rd August 1993
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080887708
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
K. Fujimoto Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan
T. Uchijima Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Tsukuba, Tsukuba, Japan
M. Masai Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Kobe University, Kobe, Japan
T. Inui Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Kyoto University, Kyoto, Japan