New Aspects of Spillover Effect in Catalysis, Volume 77

The spillover effect is one of the most promising factors in the enhancement of catalytic reaction rates. The spillover phenemenon was found in the 1960s by several research groups independently. It was defined at the previous International Symposium on Spillover as follows Spillover involves the transport of active species which are adsorbed or formed on a first phase onto another phase that does not adsorb or form the species under the same condition. However, this effect appears typically in the dynamic state, i.e., during reactions, which advance with a considerable reaction rate. This makes it difficult to elucidate the spillover effect through static methods. Therefore, more fundamental investigations are necessary. The development of alternative energy sources and protection of the environment demands highly selective and very rapid catalytic reactions at deviating conditions. To achieve these goals new concepts, such as the spillover effect, are needed. This proceedings book, which comprises 80 papers, contains methods for preparing catalysts in order to realize spillover effects and suggests the most probable mechanisms to explain these non-linear phenomena. It also contains studies on applications of the spillover effect to improve industrial catalytic processes.

The book will be invaluable in the development of industrial catalysts and for solving energy and environmental protection problems.