New Aspects of Cheap Food presents a Central European view of the nutritional aspects of cheap food. It covers foods such as vegetables, milk, sweetening, beverages, salt, and potassium. It also considers the food of soldiers and the economic aspects of cheap and scientific feeding.
Preface
Vegetables with Additions
Comparative Value of Foods
Explanation of the Table
Table
The Economic Side of Cheap Food
Soldier's Food and War
Milk
General Rules
Sweetening
Beverages
Salt and Potassium
Details
