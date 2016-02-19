New Aspects of Cheap Food - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483256610, 9781483282596

New Aspects of Cheap Food

1st Edition

With a Table of Foods in Alphabetic Order Showing in a Single Figure the Comparative Value in Nutritive Units of Potato

Authors: Rudolph Keller
eBook ISBN: 9781483282596
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1943
Page Count: 52
Description

New Aspects of Cheap Food presents a Central European view of the nutritional aspects of cheap food. It covers foods such as vegetables, milk, sweetening, beverages, salt, and potassium. It also considers the food of soldiers and the economic aspects of cheap and scientific feeding.

Table of Contents


Preface

Vegetables with Additions

Comparative Value of Foods

Explanation of the Table

Table

The Economic Side of Cheap Food

Soldier's Food and War

Milk

General Rules

Sweetening

Beverages

Salt and Potassium

