New Approaches for Flavin Catalysis, Volume 620
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Methods for determining the reduction potentials of flavin enzymes
Shelbi L. Christgen, Sophia M. Becker and Donald F. Becker
2. Anaerobic methods for the transient-state study of flavoproteins: The use of specialized glassware to define the concentration of dioxygen
Graham R. Moran
3. Performing anaerobic stopped-flow spectrophotometry inside of an anaerobic chamber
Hannah Valentino and Pablo Sobrado
4. Chemical quenching and identification of intermediates in flavoenzyme-catalyzed reactions
Kalani Karunaratne and Tatiana V. Mishanina
5. On the use of noncompetitive kinetic isotope effects to investigate flavoenzyme mechanism
Kevin Francis and Giovanni Gadda
6. Isotopically labeled flavoenzymes and their uses in probing reaction mechanisms
Andreea I. Iorgu, Matthew J. Cliff, Jonathan P. Waltho, Nigel S. Scrutton and Sam Hay
7. Unraveling flavoenzyme reaction mechanisms using flavin analogues and linear free energy relationships
Christopher J. Thibodeaux, Wei-chen Chang and Hung-wen Liu
8. Vibrational spectroscopy of flavoproteins
James N. Iuliano, Jarrod B. French and Peter J. Tonge
9. Measuring electronic structure properties of flavins and flavoproteins by electronic stark spectroscopy
Robert J. Stanley and Cornelius van Galen
10. EPR spectroscopy on flavin radicals in flavoproteins
Daniel Nohr, Stefan Weber and Erik Schleicher
11. Applications of molecular modeling to flavoproteins: Insights and challenges
Emil Sjulstok, Ilia A. Solov'yov and Peter L. Freddolino
12. Exploring the sequence, function, and evolutionary space of protein superfamilies using sequence similarity networks and phylogenetic reconstructions
Janine N. Copp, Dave W. Anderson, Eyal Akiva, Patricia C. Babbitt and Nobuhiko Tokuriki
13. Structural methods for probing the interaction of flavoenzymes with oxygen and its surrogates
Raspudin Saleem-Batcha and Robin Teufel
14. Reduction midpoint potentials of bifurcating electron transfer flavoproteins
Anne-Frances Miller, H. Diessel Duan, Taylor A. Varner and Nishya M. Raseek
15. Investigations of two-component flavin-dependent monooxygenase systems
John M. Robbins and Holly R. Ellis
16. The styrene monooxygenase system
George T. Gassner
17. Flavin-N5-oxide intermediates in dibenzothiophene, uracil, and hexachlorobenzene catabolism
Sanjoy Adak and Tadhg P. Begley
18. Prenylated FMN: Biosynthesis, purification, and Fdc1 activation
Anna N. Khusnutdinova, Johnny Xiao, Po-Hsiang Wang, Khorcheska A. Batyrova, Robert Flick, Elizabeth A. Edwards and Alexander F. Yakunin
19. Heterologous production, reconstitution and EPR spectroscopic analysis of prFMN dependent enzymes
Stephen Marshall, Karl A.P. Payne, Karl Fisher, Deepankar Gahloth, Samuel S. Bailey, Arune Balaikaite, Annica Saaret, Irina Gostimskaya, Godwin Aleku, Huanming Huang, Stephen E.J. Rigby, David Procter and David Leys
20. Physical methods for studying flavoprotein photoreceptors
Estella F. Yee, Siddarth Chandrasekaran, Changfan Lin and Brian R. Crane
Description
New Approaches for Flavin Catalysis, Volume 620, a new volume in the Methods in Enzymology series, continues the legacy of this premier serial with quality chapters authored by leaders in the field. Topics covered in this update include Anaerobiosis and Methods for Reduction, Reduction Potentials, Anaerobic Stopped-Flow, No Glove-Box, Anaerobic Stopped-Flow, in a Glove-Box, Chemical Quenching, Oxygen Reactions, Double-mixing Stopped-Flow, Kinetic Isotope Effects and Viscosity Effects, Heavy Enzymes Synthetic Flavins & Linear Free Energy Relationships, Vibrational Spectroscopy, Stark Spectroscopy, EPR and Related Methods, Molecular Dynamics, Phylogenetic Relationships/Superfamilies, O2 and Superoxide Analogs, and more.
Readership
Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, analytical chemists, and physiologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 564
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 9th May 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128168301
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128168295
About the Serial Volume Editors
Bruce Palfey Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Bruce A. Palfey teaches at the Department of Biological Chemistry of the University of Michigan Medical School, U.S.A.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Michigan Medical School, USA