New Approaches for Flavin Catalysis, Volume 620

1. Methods for determining the reduction potentials of flavin enzymes

Shelbi L. Christgen, Sophia M. Becker and Donald F. Becker

2. Anaerobic methods for the transient-state study of flavoproteins: The use of specialized glassware to define the concentration of dioxygen

Graham R. Moran

3. Performing anaerobic stopped-flow spectrophotometry inside of an anaerobic chamber

Hannah Valentino and Pablo Sobrado

4. Chemical quenching and identification of intermediates in flavoenzyme-catalyzed reactions

Kalani Karunaratne and Tatiana V. Mishanina

5. On the use of noncompetitive kinetic isotope effects to investigate flavoenzyme mechanism

Kevin Francis and Giovanni Gadda

6. Isotopically labeled flavoenzymes and their uses in probing reaction mechanisms

Andreea I. Iorgu, Matthew J. Cliff, Jonathan P. Waltho, Nigel S. Scrutton and Sam Hay

7. Unraveling flavoenzyme reaction mechanisms using flavin analogues and linear free energy relationships

Christopher J. Thibodeaux, Wei-chen Chang and Hung-wen Liu

8. Vibrational spectroscopy of flavoproteins

James N. Iuliano, Jarrod B. French and Peter J. Tonge

9. Measuring electronic structure properties of flavins and flavoproteins by electronic stark spectroscopy

Robert J. Stanley and Cornelius van Galen

10. EPR spectroscopy on flavin radicals in flavoproteins

Daniel Nohr, Stefan Weber and Erik Schleicher

11. Applications of molecular modeling to flavoproteins: Insights and challenges

Emil Sjulstok, Ilia A. Solov'yov and Peter L. Freddolino

12. Exploring the sequence, function, and evolutionary space of protein superfamilies using sequence similarity networks and phylogenetic reconstructions

Janine N. Copp, Dave W. Anderson, Eyal Akiva, Patricia C. Babbitt and Nobuhiko Tokuriki

13. Structural methods for probing the interaction of flavoenzymes with oxygen and its surrogates

Raspudin Saleem-Batcha and Robin Teufel

14. Reduction midpoint potentials of bifurcating electron transfer flavoproteins

Anne-Frances Miller, H. Diessel Duan, Taylor A. Varner and Nishya M. Raseek

15. Investigations of two-component flavin-dependent monooxygenase systems

John M. Robbins and Holly R. Ellis

16. The styrene monooxygenase system

George T. Gassner

17. Flavin-N5-oxide intermediates in dibenzothiophene, uracil, and hexachlorobenzene catabolism

Sanjoy Adak and Tadhg P. Begley

18. Prenylated FMN: Biosynthesis, purification, and Fdc1 activation

Anna N. Khusnutdinova, Johnny Xiao, Po-Hsiang Wang, Khorcheska A. Batyrova, Robert Flick, Elizabeth A. Edwards and Alexander F. Yakunin

19. Heterologous production, reconstitution and EPR spectroscopic analysis of prFMN dependent enzymes

Stephen Marshall, Karl A.P. Payne, Karl Fisher, Deepankar Gahloth, Samuel S. Bailey, Arune Balaikaite, Annica Saaret, Irina Gostimskaya, Godwin Aleku, Huanming Huang, Stephen E.J. Rigby, David Procter and David Leys

20. Physical methods for studying flavoprotein photoreceptors

Estella F. Yee, Siddarth Chandrasekaran, Changfan Lin and Brian R. Crane