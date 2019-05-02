New and Future Developments in Microbial Biotechnology and Bioengineering

Professor Ram Lakhan Singh (h-15) is Dean, Faculty of Science; Professor & Head, Department of Biochemistry and Coordinator, Biotechnology Programme at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, Faizabad, India. He received his Ph.D. from the Indian Institute of Toxicology Research, Lucknow in 1987 awarded on his extensive work on toxicity of synthetic food dyes and their metabolites. Professor Singh joined G.B. Pant University of Agriculture & Technology, Pantnagar, India in 1988 as Assistant Professor of Biochemistry where he taught biochemistry courses to students of Biochemistry, Biotechnology, Microbiology, Agriculture, Home Science and Fisheries. On the research front, he studied the toxicity of pulp and paper mill effluents on plant and animal systems, and also established toxicology laboratory in this University. He joined Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, Faizabad as Associate Professor of Biochemistry in 1994 and became full Professor in 2002. He developed the undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Biochemistry, Environmental Sciences and Biotechnology. Professor Singh guided 24 students for their Ph.D. His main areas of research are Nutraceutical Biochemistry, Environmental Biotechnology and Toxicology. He published 83 research papers in National and International journals and attended various scientific conferences and chaired scientific/technical sessions. Professor Singh edited a book (under process of publication by Springer) and contributed 10 chapters in various books published by International publishers. He is on the panel of experts in academic bodies and selection committees of various universities and funding agencies. Professor Singh delivered a number of invited/expert talks and popular lectures related to environmental biotechnology/nutraceuticals/ toxicology issues on various National and International forums. He is office bearer and life member of several learned societies like, Society of Toxicology (India), Society of Biological Chemists (India), Indian Science Congress Association, Indian Council of Chemists and Association of Food Scientists and Technologists (India). He has been honoured as Best Teacher by International Association of Lions Clubs in 1999. Professor Singh has been awarded IUTOX Senior Fellowship by International Union of Toxicology during XI International Congress of Toxicology at Montreal, Canada in 2007. He was conferred with ‘Shikshak Shree Samman’ by Government of Uttar Pradesh in 2012. Professor Singh has been admitted to the Fellowships of the Society of Toxicology, India in 2011 and Academy of Environmental Biology, India in 2015.