New and Future Developments in Microbial Biotechnology and Bioengineering
1st Edition
Microbial Biotechnology in Agro-environmental Sustainability
Description
New and Future Developments in Microbial Biotechnology and Bioengineering: Microbial Biotechnology in Agro-environmental Sustainability describes, in detail, the various roles of microbial resources in the management of crop diseases and how microbes can be used as a source of income for biomass and bioenergy production. In addition, the book covers microbial inoculants as bio-fertilizers to enhance crop productivity, along with degraded land restoration. Users will find the latest information in the field of microbial biotechnology and its further applications in bio-fertilizers, bio-pesticides, its generation as an alternative source of energy, restoration degraded and marginal lands, the mitigation of global warming gases, and more.
Key Features
- Describes microbial biotechnology and its applications in sustainable agriculture
- Provides information on the use of a variety of microbes for crop production
- Outlines microbe-based separation techniques for the removal of metal contaminants from soil
- Describes the role of microbial agents in the generation of alternative sources of energy
- Includes microbial tools and technologies for the restoration of degraded and marginal lands, the mitigation of global warming gases, and the bioremediation of polluted sites
Readership
Students, teachers and researchers in the disciplines of biochemical engineering, biotechnology, bioremediation, greenhouse-gas mitigation and environmental sustainability
Table of Contents
1. Activity and Diversity of Aerobic Methanotrophs in Thermal Springs of the Russian Far East
2. Promoting Crop Growth with Symbiotic Microbes in Agro-Ecosystems in Climate Change Era
3. Bacillus: Plant Growth Promoting Bacteria for Sustainable Agriculture and Environment
4. Role of Microbes in Restoration Ecology and Ecosystem Services
5. The Role of Plant-Associated Bacteria in Phytoremediation of Trace Metals in Contaminated Soils
6. Algae as a Sustainable and Renewable Bioresource for Bio-Fuel Production
7. A Green Nano-Synthesis to Explore the Plant-Microbe Interactions
8. Microbial Biotechnology: A Promising Implement for Sustainable Agriculture
9. Rhizospheric Microbial Diversity: An Important Component for Abiotic Stress Management in Crop Plants Toward Sustainable Agriculture
10. Functional Importance of the Phyllosphere Microbiome and Its Implications in Agriculture
11. Fungi as Promising Biofuel Resource
12. Arbuscular Mycorrhizae: Natural Ecological Engineers for Agro-Ecosystem Sustainability
13. Biocontrol Strategies for Effective Management of Phytopathogenic Fungi Associated With Cereals
14. Municipal Solid Waste to Bioenergy: Current Status, Opportunities and Challenges in Indian Context
15. Microbes as Bio-Resource for Sustainable Production of Biofuels and Other Bioenergy Products
16. Microbes-Assisted Remediation of Metal Polluted Soils
17. The Prospects of Bio-Fertilizer Technology for Productive and Sustainable Agricultural Growth
18. Plant-Microbe Interactions in Ecosystems Functioning and Sustainability
19. Azotobacter- A Natural Resource for Bioremediation of Toxic Pesticides in Soil Ecosystems
20. Significances of Fungi in Bioremediation of Contaminated Soil
21. Microalgae-Assisted Phyco-Remediation and Energy Crisis Solution: Challenges and Opportunity
Details
- No. of pages:
- 329
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 19th March 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444642813
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444641915
About the Editor
Jay Shankar Singh
Dr. Jay Shankar Singh is presently working as a faculty member in the Department of Environmental Microbiology at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Lucknow, India. Dr. Singh has contributed significantly to the subject of restoration ecology and natural resource management. He has published his research outputs in international journals with high impact factors on Scopus and other scientific databases. He is also actively serving as member of various scientific committees, holding editorial responsibilities for journals, such as Microbiology Research, PLoS ONE, etc. He has published several books from Springer and Elsevier, among others.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Environmental Microbiology, School for Environmental Sciences, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar (Central) University, India
DP Singh
Dr. D.P. Singh is Professor, Department of Environmental Science, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow-226025, India. Prof. Singh has published around 100 research and review articles in reputed international journals with high impact factors. He is a Chairman/member expert of various executive/selection committees and serving as editor/reviewer for various journals. Dr. Singh's area of research is Environmental Microbiology and Bioremediation. He has written two books 1. “Environmental Microbiology and 2. Biotechnology, Stress Physiology”, published from New Age International (P) Ltd. New Delhi, India.
Affiliations and Expertise
School for Environmental Sciences, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar (Central) University, India