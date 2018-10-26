New and Future Developments in Microbial Biotechnology and Bioengineering
1st Edition
Microbial Genes Biochemistry and Applications
Description
New and Future Developments in Microbial Biotechnology and Bioengineering: Microbial Genes Biochemistry and Applications consolidates the most widely used genetic methods available, bringing together the fields of biochemistry, biotechnology, and microbiology. The chapters outlined give clear and concise direction on both standard and applied microbial genetic improvements, presenting undergraduates, postgraduates, and researchers with the latest developments in microbial gene technology. In addition, the book describes the background and usefulness of each experiment in question. All chapters covered in the book are derived from current peer-reviewed literature as accepted by the international scientific community.
Key Features
- Compiles the latest developments made in the area of microbial gene systems
- Includes exhaustive information on almost all areas of microbial gene technology
- Relates microbial engineering and its direct application to the production of many useful compounds
- Written by an international team of authors and compiled by award winning editors
Readership
Bioengineers, Biochemical Engineers, Biochemists, Biotechnologists, food technologists, enzymologists, and related professionals/researchers. Graduate and postgraduate students, researchers and microbiologists, mycologists
Table of Contents
1. Gene Manipulation and Regulation of Catabolic Genes for Biodegradation of Biphenyl Compounds
2. Genetics and Molecular Biology of Genes Encoding Cephalosporin Biosynthesis in Microbes
3. Disruption of Protease Genes in Microbes for Production of Heterologous Proteins
4. Function profiling of microbial communities with three figures
5. Enhanced Resistance to Fungal Pathogens Through Selective Utilization of Useful Microbial Genes
6. Differential Expression of the Microbial β-1,4-Xylanase, and β-1,4-Endoglucanase Genes
7. Profile of Secondary Metabolite Gene Cluster in Microbe
8. Production of Recombinant Microbial Thermostable Lipases
9. Isolation of Cellulase Genes From Thermophilies: A Novel Approach Toward New Gene Discovery
10. Microbial Genes Involved in InteractionWith Plants
11. Virulence Factors and Their Associated Genes in Microbes
12. Modulation of Gene Expression by Microsatellites in Microbes
13. Polyketide and Its Derivatives
14. Synthetic Biology Strategy for Microbial Cellulases: An Overview
Details
- No. of pages:
- 254
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 26th October 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444635105
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444635037
About the Editor
H.B Singh
Professor Harikesh Bahadur Singh is Head of the Department of Mycology and Plant Pathology, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, India. Over the past 35 years, Professor Singh has served at Central Universities and CSIR Institutes with his teaching and research. Based on his scientific contribution and leadership in the field of plant pathology, Professor Singh has been honoured with prestigious awards, such as the CSIR technology award, M.S. Swaminathan award, Mundkur Memorial award, and BRSI Industrial Medal. His research has resulted in more than 300 publications and 17 books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Agricultural Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, India
Vijai Gupta
Dr Vijai G. Gupta is an Assistant Professor of Biotechnology at MITS University of India. Currently he is working as Research Scientist at National University of Ireland in Galway. Dr. Gupta’s present work is focused on the development and optimization of novel Enzyme-based bioconversion systems for biorefining and bioenergy. He has been honored with several awards, including the prestigious Indian ICAR Senior Research Fellowship and Indian Young Scientist Award. He has submitted 33 new fungal nucleotide sequences and deposited 147 fungal strains in International databases. His work with Fusarium spp., Colletotrichum gloeosporioides, Penicillium spp. and Trichoderma spp. is augmented by contributions to biotechnological development, molecular diversity, secondary metabolites and industrial applications Dr. Gupta is the editor-in-chief of the International Journal of Plant Pathology and a regional editorial board member of 8 other respected journals. He is the author of 40 journal articles and 27 book chapters. Gupta has also written and edited books and series from reputed publishers, including CRC Press, Taylor and Francis, USA; Springer, USA; Elsevier, USA; Nova Science Publisher, USA and LAP Lambert Academic Publishing, Germany.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry and Biotechnology, Tallinn University of Technology, Estonia.
Sudisha Jogaiah
Dr. Sudisha Jogaiah is Assistant Professor at the Department of studies in Biotechnology and Microbiology and presently the programme coordinator of “Plant Healthcare and Diagnostic Centre for Northern Karnataka”, Karnatak University, Karnataka, India. He has published more than 59 international research papers and several book chapters. Dr. Jogaiah is also the recipient of 14 Indian national awards from various scientific bodies including ICAR, DST, and Young Scientist Award for Agriculture Microbiology from Association of Microbiologist of India, as well as two international awards. Dr. Sudisha Jogaiah is Assistant Professor at the Department of studies in Biotechnology and Microbiology and presently the programme coordinator of “Plant Healthcare and Diagnostic Centre for Northern Karnataka”, Karnatak University, Karnataka, India. He has published more than 70 international research papers and several book chapters. He has experience in Green or Mycosynthesis of nanotechnology and its applications on induce resistance in crop plants against biotic stress. Dr. Jogaiah is also the recipient of 14 Indian national awards from various scientific bodies including ICAR, DST, and Young Scientist Award for Agriculture Microbiology from Association of Microbiologist of India, as well as two international awards includes the most prestigious Japan International Young Agricultural Research Award from Government of Japan. His scientific abilities have been much appreciated by several professional organizations in India and abroad in the form of awards and recognitions through invitation to join the Editorial Board of high ranked journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Studies in Biotechnology and Microbiology, Karnatak University, Karnataka, India