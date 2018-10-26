New and Future Developments in Microbial Biotechnology and Bioengineering

Dr. Sudisha Jogaiah is Assistant Professor at the Department of studies in Biotechnology and Microbiology and presently the programme coordinator of “Plant Healthcare and Diagnostic Centre for Northern Karnataka”, Karnatak University, Karnataka, India. He has published more than 59 international research papers and several book chapters. Dr. Jogaiah is also the recipient of 14 Indian national awards from various scientific bodies including ICAR, DST, and Young Scientist Award for Agriculture Microbiology from Association of Microbiologist of India, as well as two international awards. Dr. Sudisha Jogaiah is Assistant Professor at the Department of studies in Biotechnology and Microbiology and presently the programme coordinator of “Plant Healthcare and Diagnostic Centre for Northern Karnataka”, Karnatak University, Karnataka, India. He has published more than 70 international research papers and several book chapters. He has experience in Green or Mycosynthesis of nanotechnology and its applications on induce resistance in crop plants against biotic stress. Dr. Jogaiah is also the recipient of 14 Indian national awards from various scientific bodies including ICAR, DST, and Young Scientist Award for Agriculture Microbiology from Association of Microbiologist of India, as well as two international awards includes the most prestigious Japan International Young Agricultural Research Award from Government of Japan. His scientific abilities have been much appreciated by several professional organizations in India and abroad in the form of awards and recognitions through invitation to join the Editorial Board of high ranked journals.