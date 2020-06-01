New and Future Developments in Microbial Biotechnology and Bioengineering
1st Edition
Diversity and Functional Perspectives
Description
New and Future Developments in Microbial Biotechnology and Bioengineering: Diversity and Functional Perspectives describes how specific techniques can be used to generalize the metabolism of bacteria that optimize biologic improvement strategies and bio-transport processes. Microbial biotechnology focuses on microbes of agricultural, environmental, industrial, and clinical significance. This volume discusses several methods based on molecular genetics, systems, and biology of synthetic, genomic, proteomic, and metagenomics. Recent developments in our understanding of the role of microbes in sustainable agriculture and biotechnology have created a highly potential research area. The soil and plant microbiomes have a significant role in plant growth promotion, crop yield, soil health and fertility for sustainable developments. The microbes provide nutrients and stimulate plant growth through different mechanisms, including solubilization of phosphorus, potassium, and zinc; biological nitrogen fixation; production of siderophore, ammonia, HCN and other secondary metabolites which are antagonistic against pathogenic microbes. This new book provides an indispensable reference source for engineers/bioengineers, biochemists, biotechnologists, microbiologists, agrochemists, and researchers who want to know about the unique properties of this microbe and explore its sustainable agriculture future applications.
Key Features
- Introduces the principles of microbial biotechnology and its application in plant growth and soil health for sustainable agriculture
- Explores various plant microbiomes and their beneficial impact on plant growth for crop improvement
- Explains the mechanisms of plant-microbe interaction and plant growth promotion
- Includes current applications of microbial consortium for enhance production of crop in eco-friendly manners
Readership
Engineers/bioengineers, biochemists, biotechnologists, microbiologists, agrochemists, and researchers who want to know about the unique properties of this microbe and explore its sustainable agriculture future applications
Table of Contents
1. The Contribution of Microbial Biotechnology to Sustainable Development in Agriculture and Allied Sectors
2. Microbial Technologies for Enhance Production Crops for Future Needs
3. Role and Potential Applications of Plant Growth Promotion Rhizobacteria for Sustainable Agriculture
4. Microbial Phytases in Phosphorus Acquisition for Plant Growth Promotion and Soil Health
5. Seed Microbiomes: Diversity, Current Developments, and Potential Agricultural Applications
6. Microbial Pesticides: Current Status and Advancement for Sustainable Environments
7. Organic Agricultural for Sustainable Crops and Environmental Safety
8. Plant root-microbe relationship for shaping root microbiome modification in benefit agriculture
9. Microbial Biofilms: Beneficial Applications for Sustainable Agriculture
10. Biofloc Systems in Aquaculture: Global Status and Trends
11. Scientific Health Assessments in Agriculture Ecosystems– Towards a Common Research Framework for Plants and Human
12. Tiny Microbes, Big Yields: Microorganisms for Enhancing Food Crop Production Sustainable Development
13. The Role of Microbial Signals in Plant Growth and Development: Current Status and Future Prospect
14. Microalgae as Sustainable Food: Functional Food Products of Pharmaceutical Importance
15. Microbe-mediated Biofortification for micronutrients using endophytic microbes
16. Microbiological aspect of low gastric acid‐induced bacterial overgrowth in the small intestine a contributor to malnutrition
17. Microbially Derived Biosensors for Diagnosis, Monitoring and Epidemiology for Future Biomedicine Systems
18. New approaches to antimicrobial discovery: Current development and future prospects
19. Discovery of Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria: Microbial and Molecular Approaches
20. Microbial Biofilms in the Human: Diversity and Potentials Significances in Health and Disease
21. Genetically Engineered Bacteria for Sustainable Therapies
22. Metal‐based antimicrobial strategies: mechanisms, molecular targets and applications
23. Microbiome Therapies: Role of Microbial Biotechnology to Sustainable Development
24. Probiotics, Prebiotics and Symbiotic: Current Status and Future Uses for Human Health
25. Bacteria in Cancer Therapy:Strategies to Improvement and Future Directions
26. Microbial Strategies to Reduce Pathogens and Drug Resistance through Microbial Biotechnology
27. Global Scenario and Future Prospects of Potential Microbiome for Agriculture
Details
- No. of pages:
- 516
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128205266
About the Editor
Ali Rastegari
Dr. Ali Asghar Rastegari is currently working as an Assistant Professor in the Faculty of Biological Science, Department of Molecular and Cell Biochemistry, Falavarjan Branch, Islamic Azad University, Isfahan, I.R. Iran. His areas 08 years of research and 13 years of teaching experiences in the field of Enzyme Biotechnology/ Nanobiotechnology, Biophysical Chemistry, Computational Biology, and Biomedicine. Dr. A.A.Rastegari gained a Ph.D. in Molecular Biophysics in 2009, the University of Science and Research, Tehran Branch, Iran; M.Sc. (Biophysics), in 1994 from Institute of Biochemistry and Biophysics, the University of Tehran, and B.Sc. (Microbiology) in 1990 from the University of Isfahan, Iran. In his honor 21 Publications [15 Research papers, 01 Book, 05 Book chapters] in various supposed international, national journals and publishers. He has issued 12 abstracts in different conferences/symposiums/workshops. He has presented 02 papers presented at national and international conferences/symposiums. Dr. Rastegari has delivered to organizing 03 conference/workshops. In his validity 01, SUB2459130 of BLAST/BLAT Genomic sequence with Ouery location 2594488_p5_APOC3_R with a single variant to ClinVar (NCBI) database. Dr. Rastegari is a reviewer of different international journals including Journal of Environmental Chemical Engineering (Elsevier), Cellulose (Springer Verlag), Frontiers in Microbiology, Scientific Report( Nature), Mycosphere, The 2nd International Conference on New Energy and Future Energy System(NEFES2017), The 3nd International Conference on New Energy and Future Energy System(NEFES2018), Nanomedicine Journal, and Iranian Journal of Plant Biology and got 02 Award, Certificate of Reviewing, Awarded Sep., 2017, and In Recognition of the Review made for JECE (Elsevier) and Certificate of Outstanding Contribution in Reviewing, Feb. 2017, In Recognition of the Contributions made to the Quality for JECE (Elsevier). He has a lifetime membership of Iranian Society for Trace Elements Research (ISTER), The Biochemical Society of I.R.IRAN, Member of Society for Bioinformatics in Northern Europe (SocBiN), Membership of Boston Area Molecular Biology Computer Types (BAMBCT), Bioinformatics/ Computational Biology Student Society (BIMATICS Membership), Ensemble genome database and Neuroimaging Informatics Tools and Resources Clearinghouse (NITRC).
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Molecular and Cell Biochemistry, Islamic Azad University, Isfahan, Iran
Ajar Yadav
Dr. Ajar Nath Yadav is an Assistant Professor in Department of Biotechnology, Akal College of Agriculture, Eternal University, Baru Sahib, Himachal Pradesh, India, has 09 years of research and 03 years of teaching experiences in field of Microbial Biotechnology, Microbial Diversity, Plant-Microbe-Interactions and Environmental Microbiology. Dr. Yadav obtained doctorate degree in Microbial Biotechnology in 2016, jointly from Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi and Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, Ranchi, India; M.Sc. (Microbial Biotechnology), in 2009 from Bundelkhand University and B.Sc. (CBZ) in 2007 from University of Allahabad, India. In his credit 84 Publications [31 Research papers, 07 Review articles, 05 Books, 28 Book chapters, 06 Popular articles, 04 Editorials, 02 Technical reports and 01 Patent] in different reputed international, national journals and publishers. He has published 100 abstracts in different conferences/symposiums/workshops. He has presented 19 papers presentation in national and international conferences/symposiums and got 09 best paper presentations Award, Young Scientist Award (NASI-Swarna Jyanti Purskar-2013) and 02 certificates of excellence in reviewing Award. Dr. Yadav has contributed in organizing 06 conference/workshops. In his credit >6700 microbes (Archaea, bacteria and fungi) isolated from diverse sources and >550 potential and efficient microbes deposited at culture collection ICAR-National Bureau of Agriculturally Important Microorganisms (NBAIM), Mau, India and has deposited 2386 nucleotide sequences, 03 whole genome sequences (Bacillus thuringiensis AKS47, Arthrobacter agilis L77 and Halolamina pelagica CDK2) and 02 transcriptome to NCBI GenBank databases: in public domain. Niche-specific microbes from extreme environments were reported as specific bio-inoculants (Biofertilizers) for crops growing in normal and diverse abiotic stress conditions. Dr. Yadav and group have developed method/technology for screening of archaea for phosphorus solubilization for the first time. Dr. Yadav is editor/associate editor/reviewer of different international journals including Nature-Scientific Reports, Microbial Ecology; PlosOne, Frontier in Microbiology, Springer Plus, Annals of Microbiology, Journal of Basic Microbiology, Advance in Microbiology and Biotechnology. He has lifetime membership of Association of Microbiologist in India, Indian Science Congress Council, India and National Academy of Sciences, India.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biotechnology, Eternal University, Himachal Pradesh, India
Abhishek Awasthi
Dr. Abhishek Kumar Awasthi is a Senior Researcher at the School of Environment, Tsinghua University Beijing China. He has awarded his PhD degree in Microbiology from Rani Durgavati University India, with research focused in “Waste Management”. Dr. Awasthi has authored number of scientific publications and book chapter on waste management. His research interests focus on environmental microbiology studies, environmental biotechnolohical system, and biotechnology in agricultural waste management.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Environment, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China
Neelam Yadav
Ms. Neelam Yadav is currently working microbial diversity from diverse sources and its applications in agriculture, industry, medicine and related sectors. She obtained her Post graduation degree in Food and Nutrition in 2015 from Gopi Nath P.G. College, Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Deoli–Salamatpur, Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, India. She has research interest in the area of Probiotics microbes, Human microbiota, and beneficial microbiomes for human health. In her credit 10 Publications in different reputed international, national journals and publishers. She has published 19 abstracts in different conferences/symposiums/workshops. She has presented 9 papers presentation in national and international conferences/symposiums and got 02 best paper presentations Award, and 01 certificates of excellence in reviewing Award. In her credit >1700 microbes (Archaea, bacteria and fungi) isolated from diverse sources and >115 potential and efficient microbes deposited at culture collection. She has deposited 295 nucleotide sequences to NCBI GenBank databases: in public domain. She is Editor/associate editor/reviewer of different international and national journals including. She has the lifetime membership of Association of microbiologist in India, Indian Science Congress Council, India and National Academy of Sciences, India.
Affiliations and Expertise
Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Uttar Pradesh, India