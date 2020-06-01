New and Future Developments in Microbial Biotechnology and Bioengineering

Dr. Ali Asghar Rastegari is currently working as an Assistant Professor in the Faculty of Biological Science, Department of Molecular and Cell Biochemistry, Falavarjan Branch, Islamic Azad University, Isfahan, I.R. Iran. His areas 08 years of research and 13 years of teaching experiences in the field of Enzyme Biotechnology/ Nanobiotechnology, Biophysical Chemistry, Computational Biology, and Biomedicine. Dr. A.A.Rastegari gained a Ph.D. in Molecular Biophysics in 2009, the University of Science and Research, Tehran Branch, Iran; M.Sc. (Biophysics), in 1994 from Institute of Biochemistry and Biophysics, the University of Tehran, and B.Sc. (Microbiology) in 1990 from the University of Isfahan, Iran. In his honor 21 Publications [15 Research papers, 01 Book, 05 Book chapters] in various supposed international, national journals and publishers. He has issued 12 abstracts in different conferences/symposiums/workshops. He has presented 02 papers presented at national and international conferences/symposiums. Dr. Rastegari has delivered to organizing 03 conference/workshops. In his validity 01, SUB2459130 of BLAST/BLAT Genomic sequence with Ouery location 2594488_p5_APOC3_R with a single variant to ClinVar (NCBI) database. Dr. Rastegari is a reviewer of different international journals including Journal of Environmental Chemical Engineering (Elsevier), Cellulose (Springer Verlag), Frontiers in Microbiology, Scientific Report( Nature), Mycosphere, The 2nd International Conference on New Energy and Future Energy System(NEFES2017), The 3nd International Conference on New Energy and Future Energy System(NEFES2018), Nanomedicine Journal, and Iranian Journal of Plant Biology and got 02 Award, Certificate of Reviewing, Awarded Sep., 2017, and In Recognition of the Review made for JECE (Elsevier) and Certificate of Outstanding Contribution in Reviewing, Feb. 2017, In Recognition of the Contributions made to the Quality for JECE (Elsevier). He has a lifetime membership of Iranian Society for Trace Elements Research (ISTER), The Biochemical Society of I.R.IRAN, Member of Society for Bioinformatics in Northern Europe (SocBiN), Membership of Boston Area Molecular Biology Computer Types (BAMBCT), Bioinformatics/ Computational Biology Student Society (BIMATICS Membership), Ensemble genome database and Neuroimaging Informatics Tools and Resources Clearinghouse (NITRC).