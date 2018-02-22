New and Future Developments in Microbial Biotechnology and Bioengineering
1st Edition
Crop Improvement through Microbial Biotechnology
Description
Crop Improvement through Microbial Biotechnology explains how certain techniques can be used to manipulate plant growth and development, focusing on the cross-kingdom transfer of genes to incorporate novel phenotypes in plants, including the utilization of microbes at every step, from cloning and characterization, to the production of a genetically engineered plant. This book covers microbial biotechnology in sustainable agriculture, aiming to improve crop productivity under stress conditions. It includes sections on genes encoding avirulence factors of bacteria and fungi, viral coat proteins of plant viruses, chitinase from fungi, virulence factors from nematodes and mycoplasma, insecticidal toxins from Bacillus thuringiensis, and herbicide tolerance enzymes from bacteria.
Key Features
- Introduces the principles of microbial biotechnology and its application in crop improvement
- Lists various new developments in enhancing plant productivity and efficiency
- Explains the mechanisms of plant/microbial interactions and the beneficial use of these interactions in crop improvement
- Explores various bacteria classes and their beneficial effects in plant growth and efficiency
Readership
Students, scientists and researchers at universities, industries, and government agencies interested in microbial biotechnology, food producing, crop improvement and all disciplines related to microbial biotechnology
Table of Contents
1. The Use of Microorganisms for Gene Transfer and Crop Improvement
2. Actinomycetes as potential plant growth promoting microbial communities
3. Microbial genes in crop improvement
4. Microbial transformations implicit with soil and crop productivity in rice system
5. Application of Microbial Biotechnology in Food Processing
6. Innate immunity engaged or disengaged in plant-microbe interactions
7. Novel Strategies for Engineering Resistance to Plant Viral Diseases
8. Molecular characterization of sugarcane viruses and their diagnostics
9. Cyanobacterial Biodiversity and Biotechnology: A Promising Approach for Crop Improvement
10. Pseudomonas flourescens - A Potential Plant Growth Promoting Rhizobacteria (PGPR) and biocontrol agent
11. Crop Improvement Through Microbial Technology: a Step Towards Sustainable Agriculture
12. Microbial technologies for sustainable crop production
13. Trichoderma, its multifarious utility in crop improvement
14. Microbe-mediated enhancement of nitrogen and phosphorus content for crop improvement
15. Microbiome in Crops: Diversity, distribution and potential role in crops improvements
16. Plant Growth Promoting Rhizobacteria (PGPR): Perspective in Agriculture under Biotic and Abiotic stress
17. Rhizosphere metabolite profiling: An opportunity to understand plant–microbe interactions for crop improvement
18. Phosphate-solubilizing Pseudomonads for improving crop plant nutrition and agricultural productivity
19. Targeted Genome editing for crop improvement in post genome sequencing era
20. Endophytic Microorganisms: Their Role in Plant Growth and Crop Improvement
21. Microbes in crop improvement: future challenges and perspective
22. Plant-microbe interaction and genome sequencing: an evolutionary insight
23. Crop breeding using CRISPR/Cas9
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 22nd February 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444639882
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444639875
About the Editor
Ram Prasad
Ram Prasad. is assistant professor at the Amity Institute of Microbial Technology, Amity University, Uttar Pradesh, India. His research interest includes plant-microbe interactions, fungal biology, sustainable agriculture, and microbial nanobiotechnology. Dr. Prasad has more than hundred publications to his credit, including research papers and book chapters; he edited and authored several books and have five patents issued or pending. He has 12 years of teaching experience and has received many awards. In 2014–2015, Dr. Prasad served as visiting assistant professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Amity Institute of Microbial technology, Amity University, Noida, India
Sarvajeet Singh Gill
Currently assistant professor at MD University, Rohtak, India, Sarvajeet Singh Gill has made significant contributions to abiotic stress tolerance. Sarvajeet Gill’s main area of research includes genetic engineering, stress physiology and molecular biology. Together with Narendra Tuteja he is working on plant helicases and discovered a novel function of plant MCM6 and PHH45 in tobacco and rice for salinity stress tolerance that will help to improve crop production at sub-optimal conditions. Furthermore, he also reported that Cd at high dose perturbs growth, photosynthesis and nitrogen metabolism while at low dose it up regulates sulfur assimilation and antioxidant machinery in garden cress. Sarvajeet Gill has edited several books and has a number of research papers, review articles, and book chapters to his name.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Ag. Biotechnology, Stress Physiology & Molecular Biology Lab, Centre for Biotechnology, Faculty of Life Sciences, MD University, Rohtak, India
Narendra Tuteja
An elected fellow of numerous national & international academies, Dr. Narendra Tuteja is currently Professor and head at Amity Institute of Microbial Technology, NOIDA, India, and visiting Scientist at International Centre for Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology (ICGEB), New Delhi, India. He has made significant contributions to crop improvement under adverse conditions, reporting the first helicase from plant and human cells and demonstrating new roles of Ku autoantigen, nucleolin and eIF4A as DNA helicases. Furthermore, he discovered novel functions of helicases, G-proteins, CBL-CIPK and LecRLK in plant stress tolerance, and PLC and MAP-kinase as effectors for Gα and Gβ G-proteins. Narendra Tuteja also reported several high salinity stress tolerant genes from plants and fungi and developed salt/drought tolerant plants.
Affiliations and Expertise
Amity Institute of Microbial Technology, Noida, India; Visiting Scientist at International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB), New Delhi, India