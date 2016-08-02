New and Future Developments in Microbial Biotechnology and Bioengineering
1st Edition
Aspergillus System Properties and Applications
Description
New and Future Developments in Microbial Biotechnology and Bioengineering: Aspergillus System Properties and Applications provides information on emerging issues related to recent advancements in aspergillus research and its applications in bioprocess technology, chemical engineering, genome biology, molecular taxonomy, secondary and metabolite production, industrial process and biofuels/bioenergy research, and alternative fuel development. The book covers the various novel enzymes secreted by these fungi and their specific use in the food, textile, pulp and paper, biocellulosic ethanol production, and other industries.
The book describes research and experimentation on aspergillus activity and directly connects them to their use in bioprocess technology, chemical engineering, bioremediation process, secondary metabolite production, pharmaceutical processes, protein production, industrial process, biofuels/bioenergy research, and alternative fuel development. Readers will find this book to be an indispensable resource for biotechnologists, biochemical engineers, biochemists, microbiologists, bioinformatics researchers, and other biologists who are interested in learning about the potential applications of these fungi.
Key Features
- Compiles available, up-to-date information on recent developments made in the study of aspergillus system properties
- Contains global content from pioneering international authors
- Presents current research efforts and links them to various applications, including uses in foods, textiles, pulp and paper, and in biocellulosic ethanol production
- Provides an indispensable resource for biologists who are interested in learning about the potential applications of the fungi aspergillus
Readership
Bioengineers, Biochemical Engineers, Biochemists, Biotechnologists, food technologists, enzymologists, and related Professionals/ researchers. Graduate and postgraduate students, researchers and microbiologists, mycologists.
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Section I: Biology and Biodiversity
- Chapter 1. Biodiversity of the Genus Aspergillus in Different Habitats
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Methodology of Studying Aspergillus Biodiversity
- Aspergillus Diversity in Different Habitats
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 2. Understanding the Diversity of Aspergillus by Next-Generation Sequencing
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Methods for the Diversity Assessments of Different Aspergillus Species
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 3. Molecular Evolution of Aspergillus
- Abstract
- Aspergillus Generalities
- Aspergillus Role in Nature
- Aspergillus Diversity
- Genome Sequencing of Aspergillus Species
- Future Trends
- References
- Section II: Secretion and Protein Production
- Chapter 4. Heterologous Expression of Proteins in Aspergillus
- Abstract
- Historical Context
- Biosafety
- Fermentation Systems for Protein Production in Aspergillus: Scale-Up
- Homologous Protein Production for Industrial Application
- Enhancing Heterologous Protein Expression
- Human Proteins Expressed in Aspergillus
- Synthetic Biology as an Innovative Approach for the Biosynthesis of Novel Compounds
- Bioremediation
- References
- Chapter 5. Aspergillus Secretome: An Overview
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Secretome
- Access to Secretome
- Genomic Analysis
- Bioinformatics Approach
- Recent Breakthroughs
- Conclusion
- References
- Section III: Secondary Metabolism
- Chapter 6. Secondary Metabolism and Antimicrobial Metabolites of Aspergillus
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Metabolites
- Polyketides
- Lovastatin
- Aflatoxin B1
- Ochratoxin
- Enzymes
- Lipases
- Laccases
- Tannases
- Pectinases
- Proteases
- Lactases
- Cellulases
- Amylases
- Organic Acids
- Citric Acid
- Itaconic Acid
- Kojic Acid
- Gluconic Acid
- Final Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 7. Fungal Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) and the Genus Aspergillus
- Abstract
- Introduction to Volatile Organic Compounds
- VOCS as Taxonomic Characters and as Indicators of Fungal Growth
- VOCS as Aroma Compounds
- Physiological Effect of Aspergillus VOCS
- VOCS as Products of Aspergillus Enzymatic Biotransformations
- Summary and Prospects for Future Research
- References
- Section IV: Tools
- Chapter 8. Molecular Tools for Strain Improvement in Aspergillus
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Aspergillus Strain Improvement
- Strain Mating Approach
- Gene Targeting Approach: Functional Loss of Target Gene Conferring Toxicity
- Promoter Analysis
- Application of RNA Interference
- Desired Gene Fusion with a Strongly Expressed Genes
- Site-Directed Insertional Mutagenesis
- Conclusions
- References
- Section V: Applications
- Chapter 9. Enzyme System from Aspergillus in Current Industrial Uses and Future Applications in the Production of Second-Generation Ethanol
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Biodiversity and Bioprospecting
- Enzyme System from Aspergillus Applied in Current Industrial Uses and Second-Generation Ethanol
- Perspectives and Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 10. Advances in Cultivation Strategies of Aspergillus for Production of Enzymes Involved in the Saccharification of Lignocellulosic Feedstocks
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Enzymes Involved in the Saccharification of Lignocellulosic Feedstocks
- Cultivation of Aspergillus Under SmF
- Cultivation of Aspergillus Under SSF
- Novel Approaches for (Hemi)Cellulolytic Enzyme Production by Aspergillus
- Concluding Remarks
- References
- Chapter 11. β-Glucosidase From Aspergillus
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Aspergillus as Enzyme Producers
- Production of β-Glucosidase using Aspergillus Strains
- Purification and Characterization of β-Glucosidases
- Engineering of Aspergillus Strains and β-Glucosidase from Aspergillus
- Applications of β-Glucosidase from Aspergillus
- Immobilization of β-Glucosidases from Aspergillus sp.
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 12. Regulation and Heterologous Expression of Lignocellulosic Enzymes in Aspergillus
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Structure of Plant Cell Wall
- The Lignocellulolytic System
- Regulation of Lignocellulolytic Enzymes in Aspergillus Species
- Heterologous Expression in Aspergillus
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 13. Aspergillus Enzymes for Textile Industry
- Abstract
- Textile Industry: A Major Industrial Sector Worldwide
- Microbial Enzymes for the Textile Industry: Revolutionary Step in the Industrial World
- Fungal Enzymes for Textile Industry
- Aspergillus Species
- Aspergillus sp. for Industrial Applications
- Future Scope
- References
- Chapter 14. Biosynthesis of Nanoparticles by Aspergillus and Its Medical Applications
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Metal Nanoparticles
- Methods Employed for NP Synthesis
- Medical Use and Importance
- Diagnostics
- Antimicrobial Properties
- Hyperthermia
- Drug Delivery
- Toxicity
- Final Remarks and Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 15. Role of Aspergillus in Bioremediation Process
- Abstract
- Introduction
- A Brief Scenario of Soil and Water Pollution and the Adverse Effects
- Bioremediation: Its Necessity
- HM Bioremediation by Aspergillus
- Mechanism of HM Tolerance by Aspergillus
- Bioremediation of Hydrocarbons by Aspergillus
- Role of Aspergillus sp. in Textile Wastewater Cleaning
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 16. Applications of Aspergillus in Plant Growth Promotion
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Phosphorous Solubilization/Mineralization
- Secondary Metabolites
- Phytohormone
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 17. Aspergillus in Biomedical Research
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Future Prospects of Using Aspergillus in Biomedical Research
- References
- Chapter 18. Aspergillus Applications in Cancer Research
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Conclusions and Future Perspectives
- References
- Chapter 19. Protein Production: Quality Control and Secretion Stress Response
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Genetic Strategies
- Bioprocessing Strategies
- Conclusion
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 314
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 2nd August 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444635136
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444635051
About the Editor
Vijai Gupta
Dr. Vijai Kumar Gupta is the Senior Scientist, ERA Chair of Green Chemistry, Department of Chemistry and Biotechnology, School of Science, Tallinn University of Technology, Tallinn, Estonia. He is on research leave from MITS University, India. Before joining NUIG, he worked as Assistant Professor of Biotechnology, FASC, MITS University, Lakshmangarh (Sikar), India. His areas of expertise include mycological research and plant-microbial interactions, bio-fuels and bioenergy research, and microbial biotechnology. He completed his Ph.D. in microbiology at Dr. R.M.L. Avadh University, Faizabad, UP, India in 2009. He is an expert in the area of fungal biology and biotechnology. He is the active member of International Sub-commission on Trichoderma and Hypocrea, Austria and a working group member of the International Society for Fungal Conservation, UK. His work with Fusarium spp., Colletotrichum gloeosporioides, Aspergillus spp. Penicillium spp., and Trichoderma spp. has been complemented by contributions to biotechnological development, molecular diversity, disease diagnostic, plant pathology, fungal-plant interaction, secondary metabolites, and industrial applications. Dr. Gupta is the Fellow of Prestigious- The Linnaean Society, London, UK; Fellow of Hind Agri Society, India; Fellow of Society of Applied Biotechnologist India; and Fellow of International Society of Contemporary Biologist, India. He has been honored with several awards in his career including the prestigious Indian ICAR Senior Research Fellowship and Indian Young Scientist Award 2009 and 2011, and Gold Medal Award-2009 for his advanced research achievements in the field of fungal genetics and biology. He is the Editor-in-Chief of the International Journal of Plant Pathology, USA; Senior Editor of Fungal Biology & Biotechnology, BioMed Central; Series Editor of a book series on fungal biology with Springer; and regional editor (Asia) and editorial board member of several international and national journals. He has edited about 16 books for publishers of international renown such as CRC Press, Taylor and Francis, USA; Springer, USA; Elsevier Press, The Netherlands; Nova Science Publisher, USA; LAP Lambert Academic Publishing, Germany; and CABI, UK.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Scientist, ERA Chair of Green Chemistry, Department of Chemistry and Biotechnology, School of Science, Tallinn University of Technology, Tallinn, Estonia