New and Future Developments in Catalysis

"... part of a group of seven on the latest ideas and developments on the subject of alternative and renewable energy sources…Both homogenous and heterogenic catalysts and catalytic processes are discussed in a unified and comprehensive approach in this series..." --Biz India

"This book is part of a group of seven on the latest ideas and developments on the subject of alternative and renewable energy sources, and the role that catalysis plays in converting new renewable feed stocks into biofuels and biochemical… Both homogenous and heterogenic catalysts and catalytic processes are discussed in a unified and comprehensive approach in this series." --Biz India Online News, April 2014

"Chemists and physicists review current research and future possibilities regarding improved energy storage using the three modalities. The topics include a novel enzymatic technology for removing hydrogen sulfide from biogas, transition metal nanoparticles as catalysts in generating hydrogen from boron-base hydrogen storage materials, catalysis in fuel cells and hydrogen production, new trends in direct ethanol fuel cells, and catalytic materials and processes in secondary lithium-ion batteries." --Reference & Research Book News, December 2013