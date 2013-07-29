New and Future Developments in Catalysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444538802, 9780444538819

New and Future Developments in Catalysis

1st Edition

Batteries, Hydrogen Storage and Fuel Cells

Editors: Steven Suib
eBook ISBN: 9780444538819
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444538802
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 29th July 2013
Page Count: 550
Description

New and Future Developments in Catalysis is a package of seven books that compile the latest ideas concerning alternate and renewable energy sources and the role that catalysis plays in converting new renewable feedstock into biofuels and biochemicals. Both homogeneous and heterogeneous catalysts and catalytic processes will be discussed in a unified and comprehensive approach. There will be extensive cross-referencing within all volumes.

Batteries and fuel cells are considered to be environmentally friendly devices for storage and production of electricity, and they are gaining considerable attention. The preparation of the feed for fuel cells (fuel) as well as the catalysts and the various conversion processes taking place in these devices are covered in this volume, together with the catalytic processes for hydrogen generation and storage. An economic analysis of the various processes is also part of this volume and enables an informed choice of the most suitable process.

Key Features

  • Offers in-depth coverage of all catalytic topics of current interest and outlines future challenges and research areas
  • A clear and visual description of all parameters and conditions, enabling the reader to draw conclusions for a particular case
  • Outlines the catalytic processes applicable to energy generation and design of green processes

Readership

Chemists, chemical engineers, and biochemical engineers working in academic and government research; academics, research students, post graduate and graduate students in these areas of study; materials scientists, environmental engineers, biochemists, petroleum engineers, post graduate and research students in these areas

Table of Contents

Introduction

Contributors

Chapter 1. Catalytic Batteries

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Metal-Air Batteries

1.3 Environmental Conditions for Catalysts

1.4 Safety Concerns for Metal-Air Battery Experimentation

1.5 Future of Catalysts in Metal-Air Batteries

References

Chapter 2. A Novel Enzymatic Technology for Removal of Hydrogen Sulfide from Biogas

Acknowledgments

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Experimental

2.3 Results and Discussion

2.4 Conclusions

References

Chapter 3. Electrocatalysts for the Electrooxidation of Ethanol

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Electrooxidation of Ethanol on Polycrystalline Pt, Pt (hkl) Electrodes and Pt/C Electrodes. Identification and Oxidation of Ethanol Adsorbate(s)

3.3 Reaction Pathways and Mechanism of the Electrooxidation of Ethanol

3.4 Designing of Supported Electrocatalysts for the Electrooxidation of Ethanol

3.5 Fuel Cell Studies

3.6 Summary

Acronyms And Symbols

References

Chapter 4. Catalytic Processes Using Fuel Cells, Catalytic Batteries, and Hydrogen Storage Materials

Acknowledgments

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Catalytic Processes in Fuel Cells

4.3 Catalytic Processes in Batteries

4.4 Catalytic Processes in Hydrogen Storage Materials

4.5 Summary

References

Chapter 5. Hydrogen Storage Materials

Acknowledgments

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Essential Properties of Hydrogen in Metals

5.3 Hydride

5.4 Hydrogen Storage Materials

5.5 Porous Carbon Materials

5.6 Conclusion

References

Chapter 6. Nanostructured Adsorbents for Hydrogen Storage

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Carbon Adsorbents

6.3 MOFs, COFs, and ZIFs Sorbents

6.4 Zeolites

6.5 Silicas

6.6 Summary

References

Chapter 7. Transition Metal Nanoparticles as Catalyst in Hydrogen Generation from the Boron-Based Hydrogen Storage Materials

Acknowledgment

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Preparation and Stabilization of Transition Metal Nanoparticles

7.3 Transition Metal Nanoparticles Catalyst in Hydrogen Generation from the Hydrolysis of Sodium Borohydride

7.4 Transition Metal Nanoparticles Catalysts in Hydrogen Generation from the Hydrolysis of Ammonia Borane

7.5 Transition Metal Nanoparticles Catalysts in Hydrogen Generation from the Methanolysis of Ammonia Borane

7.6 Transition Metal(0) Nanoparticles as Catalyst in the Dehydrogenation of Ammonia Borane

7.7 Transition Metal(0) Nanoparticles as Catalyst in the Dehydrogenation of Dimethylamine Borane

7.8 Transition Metal(0) Nanoparticles as Catalyst in The Dehydrogenation of Hydrazine Borane

7.9 Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 8. Challenges in the Assembly of Membrane Electrode Assemblies for Regenerative Fuel Cells using Pt/C, Iridium Black, and IrO2 Catalysts

Acknowledgments

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Experimental Methods

8.3 Results and Discussions

8.4 Conclusions

References

Chapter 9. Catalysis in Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Production

Acknowledgments

9.1 Direct Methanol Fuel Cells—Role of Electrocatalysts

9.2 Characterization Techniques for Anode and Cathode Catalysts

9.3 Hydrogen Production—Role of Photocatalysis

Conclusions and Outlook

References

Chapter 10. Fuel Cell Catalysis from a Materials Perspective

Acknowledgments

10.1 Novel Catalyst Concepts

10.2 Alternative Catalyst Supports

10.3 3D Electrode Design by New Electrode Processing Techniques

10.4 Summary and Outlook

References

Chapter 11. Nanoalloy Catalysts in Electrochemical Energy Conversion and Storage

Acknowledgments

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Preparation of Nanoalloy Catalysts

11.3 Catalytic Properties of Nanoalloy Catalysts for Fuel Cells

11.4 Catalytic Properties of Nanoalloy Catalysts in Lithium-Oxygen Batteries

11.5 Summary

References

Chapter 12. Adsorption, Diffusion, and Exchange Processes in Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell Catalysts (Catalytic Processes in Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells)

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Surface Chemistry of Vulcan Xc72 Carbon Black Supported Catalysts

12.3 Adsorption-Exchange Properties of the Pt/Vulcan XC72 Catalyst

12.4 Comparison of Pt/Vulcan XC72 with Other Carbon Black Supported Pt Catalysts

12.5 High Surface Area Graphite Supports as Alternative to Carbon Black for PEMFC Catalysts

12.6 Conclusions

References

Chapter 13. Hydrogen Storage Materials

Acknowledgments

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Fundamentals and General Aspects of Hydrogen Storage Materials

13.3 Hydrogen Storage Materials

13.4 Summary

References

Chapter 14. Approaches to Synthesize Carbon-Supported Platinum-Based Electrocatalysts for Proton-Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells

Acknowledgments

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Types of Carbon Materials Used as Supports for PEMFC Catalysts

14.3 Physico-Chemical Properties of Carbon Materials of Interest for PEMFC Application

14.4 Preparation of Carbon-Supported Electrocatalysts

14.5 Toward Lower Mass of Pt in The CLs

14.6 Conclusions and Outlook

References

Chapter 15. New Trends in Direct Ethanol Fuel Cells

15.1 Ethanol Electro-Oxidation in Acid Medium

15.2 Ethanol Electro-Oxidation in Alkaline Medium

15.3 Alkaline-Acid Direct Ethanol Fuel Cell

15.4 Search for Efficient Catalysts

References

Chapter 16. Alcohol Fuel Cells

Acknowledgment

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Preparation of Fuel Cell Catalysts

16.3 Structural Characterization of Fuel Cell Catalysts

16.4 Alcohol Oxidation Reaction (AOR)

16.5 Oxygen Reduction Reaction (ORR)

16.6 Summary

References

Chapter 17. Catalytic Materials and Processes in Secondary Lithium-ion Batteries

Acknowledgments

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Lithium-Ion Batteries

References

Chapter 18. Computational Design of Catalysts, Electrolytes, and Materials for Energy Storage

Acknowledgments

18.1 Introduction

18.2 Density Functional Theory-Based Computational Materials Design

18.3 Computational Materials Screening

18.4 Predictors, Descriptors, and Scaling Relations

18.5 Examples of Computational Materials Design

18.6 Perspectives

References

Index

About the Editor

Steven Suib

Steve Suib is one of the leading figures in solid-state catalysis and renewable systems in the US. His 450 publications, 40 patents, and authorship on multiple books on the topic of catalysis is proof of this, as is his distinguished Professor status. He is also editor for Microporous and Mesoporous Materials, which puts him in a perfect position to keep abreast with current developments in the area.

He has been a prominent and prolific catalysis researcher for many years encompassing all aspects of the fields from synthesis, characterization, catalysis, to applications. He easily works in both basic fundamental academic research as well as applied industrial research.

Affiliations and Expertise

Board of Trustees Distinguished Professor, Director, Institute of Materials Science, University of Connecticut, USA His expertise is in the field of solid state inorganic chemistry including studies of zeolites and microporous materials; physical chemistry; environmental chemistry including green syntheses, heterogeneous catalysis; plasma chemistry and catalysis; semiconductors; inorganic photochemistry; photocatalysis; batteries; ceramics. Preparation and characterization of these systems using structural, crystallographic, surface, electrochemical, luminescence, microscopic and EPR techniques.

Reviews

"... part of a group of seven on the latest ideas and developments on the subject of alternative and renewable energy sources…Both homogenous and heterogenic catalysts and catalytic processes are discussed in a unified and comprehensive approach in this series..." --Biz India

"This book is part of a group of seven on the latest ideas and developments on the subject of alternative and renewable energy sources, and the role that catalysis plays in converting new renewable feed stocks into biofuels and biochemical… Both homogenous and heterogenic catalysts and catalytic processes are discussed in a unified and comprehensive approach in this series." --Biz India Online News, April 2014

"Chemists and physicists review current research and future possibilities regarding improved energy storage using the three modalities. The topics include a novel enzymatic technology for removing hydrogen sulfide from biogas, transition metal nanoparticles as catalysts in generating hydrogen from boron-base hydrogen storage materials, catalysis in fuel cells and hydrogen production, new trends in direct ethanol fuel cells, and catalytic materials and processes in secondary lithium-ion batteries." --Reference & Research Book News, December 2013

