New and Future Developments in Catalysis
1st Edition
Batteries, Hydrogen Storage and Fuel Cells
Description
New and Future Developments in Catalysis is a package of seven books that compile the latest ideas concerning alternate and renewable energy sources and the role that catalysis plays in converting new renewable feedstock into biofuels and biochemicals. Both homogeneous and heterogeneous catalysts and catalytic processes will be discussed in a unified and comprehensive approach. There will be extensive cross-referencing within all volumes.
Batteries and fuel cells are considered to be environmentally friendly devices for storage and production of electricity, and they are gaining considerable attention. The preparation of the feed for fuel cells (fuel) as well as the catalysts and the various conversion processes taking place in these devices are covered in this volume, together with the catalytic processes for hydrogen generation and storage. An economic analysis of the various processes is also part of this volume and enables an informed choice of the most suitable process.
Key Features
- Offers in-depth coverage of all catalytic topics of current interest and outlines future challenges and research areas
- A clear and visual description of all parameters and conditions, enabling the reader to draw conclusions for a particular case
- Outlines the catalytic processes applicable to energy generation and design of green processes
Readership
Chemists, chemical engineers, and biochemical engineers working in academic and government research; academics, research students, post graduate and graduate students in these areas of study; materials scientists, environmental engineers, biochemists, petroleum engineers, post graduate and research students in these areas
Table of Contents
Introduction
Contributors
Chapter 1. Catalytic Batteries
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Metal-Air Batteries
1.3 Environmental Conditions for Catalysts
1.4 Safety Concerns for Metal-Air Battery Experimentation
1.5 Future of Catalysts in Metal-Air Batteries
References
Chapter 2. A Novel Enzymatic Technology for Removal of Hydrogen Sulfide from Biogas
Acknowledgments
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Experimental
2.3 Results and Discussion
2.4 Conclusions
References
Chapter 3. Electrocatalysts for the Electrooxidation of Ethanol
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Electrooxidation of Ethanol on Polycrystalline Pt, Pt (hkl) Electrodes and Pt/C Electrodes. Identification and Oxidation of Ethanol Adsorbate(s)
3.3 Reaction Pathways and Mechanism of the Electrooxidation of Ethanol
3.4 Designing of Supported Electrocatalysts for the Electrooxidation of Ethanol
3.5 Fuel Cell Studies
3.6 Summary
Acronyms And Symbols
References
Chapter 4. Catalytic Processes Using Fuel Cells, Catalytic Batteries, and Hydrogen Storage Materials
Acknowledgments
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Catalytic Processes in Fuel Cells
4.3 Catalytic Processes in Batteries
4.4 Catalytic Processes in Hydrogen Storage Materials
4.5 Summary
References
Chapter 5. Hydrogen Storage Materials
Acknowledgments
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Essential Properties of Hydrogen in Metals
5.3 Hydride
5.4 Hydrogen Storage Materials
5.5 Porous Carbon Materials
5.6 Conclusion
References
Chapter 6. Nanostructured Adsorbents for Hydrogen Storage
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Carbon Adsorbents
6.3 MOFs, COFs, and ZIFs Sorbents
6.4 Zeolites
6.5 Silicas
6.6 Summary
References
Chapter 7. Transition Metal Nanoparticles as Catalyst in Hydrogen Generation from the Boron-Based Hydrogen Storage Materials
Acknowledgment
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Preparation and Stabilization of Transition Metal Nanoparticles
7.3 Transition Metal Nanoparticles Catalyst in Hydrogen Generation from the Hydrolysis of Sodium Borohydride
7.4 Transition Metal Nanoparticles Catalysts in Hydrogen Generation from the Hydrolysis of Ammonia Borane
7.5 Transition Metal Nanoparticles Catalysts in Hydrogen Generation from the Methanolysis of Ammonia Borane
7.6 Transition Metal(0) Nanoparticles as Catalyst in the Dehydrogenation of Ammonia Borane
7.7 Transition Metal(0) Nanoparticles as Catalyst in the Dehydrogenation of Dimethylamine Borane
7.8 Transition Metal(0) Nanoparticles as Catalyst in The Dehydrogenation of Hydrazine Borane
7.9 Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 8. Challenges in the Assembly of Membrane Electrode Assemblies for Regenerative Fuel Cells using Pt/C, Iridium Black, and IrO2 Catalysts
Acknowledgments
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Experimental Methods
8.3 Results and Discussions
8.4 Conclusions
References
Chapter 9. Catalysis in Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Production
Acknowledgments
9.1 Direct Methanol Fuel Cells—Role of Electrocatalysts
9.2 Characterization Techniques for Anode and Cathode Catalysts
9.3 Hydrogen Production—Role of Photocatalysis
Conclusions and Outlook
References
Chapter 10. Fuel Cell Catalysis from a Materials Perspective
Acknowledgments
10.1 Novel Catalyst Concepts
10.2 Alternative Catalyst Supports
10.3 3D Electrode Design by New Electrode Processing Techniques
10.4 Summary and Outlook
References
Chapter 11. Nanoalloy Catalysts in Electrochemical Energy Conversion and Storage
Acknowledgments
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Preparation of Nanoalloy Catalysts
11.3 Catalytic Properties of Nanoalloy Catalysts for Fuel Cells
11.4 Catalytic Properties of Nanoalloy Catalysts in Lithium-Oxygen Batteries
11.5 Summary
References
Chapter 12. Adsorption, Diffusion, and Exchange Processes in Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell Catalysts (Catalytic Processes in Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells)
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Surface Chemistry of Vulcan Xc72 Carbon Black Supported Catalysts
12.3 Adsorption-Exchange Properties of the Pt/Vulcan XC72 Catalyst
12.4 Comparison of Pt/Vulcan XC72 with Other Carbon Black Supported Pt Catalysts
12.5 High Surface Area Graphite Supports as Alternative to Carbon Black for PEMFC Catalysts
12.6 Conclusions
References
Chapter 13. Hydrogen Storage Materials
Acknowledgments
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Fundamentals and General Aspects of Hydrogen Storage Materials
13.3 Hydrogen Storage Materials
13.4 Summary
References
Chapter 14. Approaches to Synthesize Carbon-Supported Platinum-Based Electrocatalysts for Proton-Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells
Acknowledgments
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Types of Carbon Materials Used as Supports for PEMFC Catalysts
14.3 Physico-Chemical Properties of Carbon Materials of Interest for PEMFC Application
14.4 Preparation of Carbon-Supported Electrocatalysts
14.5 Toward Lower Mass of Pt in The CLs
14.6 Conclusions and Outlook
References
Chapter 15. New Trends in Direct Ethanol Fuel Cells
15.1 Ethanol Electro-Oxidation in Acid Medium
15.2 Ethanol Electro-Oxidation in Alkaline Medium
15.3 Alkaline-Acid Direct Ethanol Fuel Cell
15.4 Search for Efficient Catalysts
References
Chapter 16. Alcohol Fuel Cells
Acknowledgment
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Preparation of Fuel Cell Catalysts
16.3 Structural Characterization of Fuel Cell Catalysts
16.4 Alcohol Oxidation Reaction (AOR)
16.5 Oxygen Reduction Reaction (ORR)
16.6 Summary
References
Chapter 17. Catalytic Materials and Processes in Secondary Lithium-ion Batteries
Acknowledgments
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Lithium-Ion Batteries
References
Chapter 18. Computational Design of Catalysts, Electrolytes, and Materials for Energy Storage
Acknowledgments
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Density Functional Theory-Based Computational Materials Design
18.3 Computational Materials Screening
18.4 Predictors, Descriptors, and Scaling Relations
18.5 Examples of Computational Materials Design
18.6 Perspectives
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 550
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 29th July 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444538819
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444538802
About the Editor
Steven Suib
Steve Suib is one of the leading figures in solid-state catalysis and renewable systems in the US. His 450 publications, 40 patents, and authorship on multiple books on the topic of catalysis is proof of this, as is his distinguished Professor status. He is also editor for Microporous and Mesoporous Materials, which puts him in a perfect position to keep abreast with current developments in the area.
He has been a prominent and prolific catalysis researcher for many years encompassing all aspects of the fields from synthesis, characterization, catalysis, to applications. He easily works in both basic fundamental academic research as well as applied industrial research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Board of Trustees Distinguished Professor, Director, Institute of Materials Science, University of Connecticut, USA His expertise is in the field of solid state inorganic chemistry including studies of zeolites and microporous materials; physical chemistry; environmental chemistry including green syntheses, heterogeneous catalysis; plasma chemistry and catalysis; semiconductors; inorganic photochemistry; photocatalysis; batteries; ceramics. Preparation and characterization of these systems using structural, crystallographic, surface, electrochemical, luminescence, microscopic and EPR techniques.
Reviews
"... part of a group of seven on the latest ideas and developments on the subject of alternative and renewable energy sources…Both homogenous and heterogenic catalysts and catalytic processes are discussed in a unified and comprehensive approach in this series..." --Biz India
"This book is part of a group of seven on the latest ideas and developments on the subject of alternative and renewable energy sources, and the role that catalysis plays in converting new renewable feed stocks into biofuels and biochemical… Both homogenous and heterogenic catalysts and catalytic processes are discussed in a unified and comprehensive approach in this series." --Biz India Online News, April 2014
"Chemists and physicists review current research and future possibilities regarding improved energy storage using the three modalities. The topics include a novel enzymatic technology for removing hydrogen sulfide from biogas, transition metal nanoparticles as catalysts in generating hydrogen from boron-base hydrogen storage materials, catalysis in fuel cells and hydrogen production, new trends in direct ethanol fuel cells, and catalytic materials and processes in secondary lithium-ion batteries." --Reference & Research Book News, December 2013