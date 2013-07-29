New and Future Developments in Catalysis
1st Edition
Hybrid Materials, Composites, and Organocatalysts
Description
New and Future Developments in Catalysis is a package of seven books that compile the latest ideas concerning alternate and renewable energy sources and the role that catalysis plays in converting new renewable feedstock into biofuels and biochemicals. Both homogeneous and heterogeneous catalysts and catalytic processes will be discussed in a unified and comprehensive approach. There will be extensive cross-referencing within all volumes.
This volume covers the synthesis of hybrid materials and composites using organocatalysts. All available catalytic processes are listed and a critical comparison is made between homogeneous versus heterogeneous catalytic processes. The economic pros and cons of the various processes are also discussed and recommendations are made for future research needs.
Key Features
- Offers in-depth coverage of all catalytic topics of current interest and outlines future challenges and research areas
- A clear and visual description of all parameters and conditions, enabling the reader to draw conclusions for a particular case
- Outlines the catalytic processes applicable to energy generation and design of green processes
Readership
Chemists, chemical engineers, and biochemical engineers working in academic and government research; academics, research students, post graduate and graduate students in these areas of study; materials scientists, environmental engineers, biochemists, petroleum engineers, post graduate and research students in these areas
Table of Contents
Introduction
Contributors
Chapter 1. Hybrid Catalysts for Olefin Metathesis and Related Polymerizations
Acknowledgment
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Immobilization of Olefin Metathesis Catalysts on Solid Supports
1.3 Survey of Hybrid Catalysts for Olefin Metathesis
1.4 Application of Hybrid Catalysts in Metathesis Polymerization Reactions
1.5 Concluding Remarks and Future Prospects
References
Chapter 2. Open-Framework Hybrid Materials and Composites from Polyoxometalates
Acknowledgments
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Polyoxometalates as Building Blocks for Making Extended Structures and Framework Materials
2.3 Polyoxometalates-Metal Organic Framework (POM-MOF) Composites
References
Chapter 3. Heterogenization of Homogeneous Catalysts on Carbon Materials
Acknowledgments
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Strategies for the Heterogenization of Homogeneous Catalysts
3.3 Carbon Materials as Supports in Catalysis
3.4 Use of Activated Carbons as Support for Homogeneous Catalysts
3.5 Use of Carbon Nanotubes and Nanofibers as Support for Homogeneous Catalysts
3.6 Miscellaneous: Other Carbon Materials Used for the Immobilization of Homogeneous Catalysts
3.7 Conclusions
References
Chapter 4. Current Catalytic Processes with Hybrid Materials and Composites for Heterogeneous Catalysis
4.1 Development Trend of Novel Catalyst for Commercial Processes
4.2 Current Catalytic Processes in Petrochemical and Energy Industries
4.3 Gap technology of Hybrid Catalysts
4.4 Perspective on the Way to Bridge the Gap from the Industrial Point of View
References
Chapter 5. Organogold Complexes—An Important Role in Homogenous Catalysis and a Golden Future as Heterogenized (Hybrid) Materials
5.1 Introduction
5.2 A New Class of Hybrid Materials for Catalysis—Heterogenized Organogold Complexes
5.3 Conclusions
References
Chapter 6. Catalysis by Transition Metal Complexes Immobilized in Inorganic or Hybrid Matrices by the Sol-Gel Method
6.1 Introduction
6.2 The Sol-Gel Method [3–5]
6.3 Silica-Based Matrices
6.4 Commercial applications and perspectives
References
Chapter 7. Blending of Non-Petroleum Compounds with Current Hydrocarbon Feeds to Use in the Thermo-Catalytic Steam-Cracking Process for the Selective Production of Light Olefins
Acknowledgments
Presentation
7.1 Current Technologies for the Production of Light Olefins
7.2 The Thermo-Catalytic Steam-Cracking (TCSC) Process. Hybrid Catalysts: the Concepts of Pore Continuum and Hydrogen Spillover
7.3 Technical Evolution of the TCSC Technology
7.4 Blending of Light Alcohols With Hydrocarbon Feeds (Naphthas and Gas Oils) Currently Used Cracking. Searching for Catalytic Compatibility of Mixed Feeds
7.5 Is Glycerol a Good Candidate for Blending With Petroleum Hydrocarbon Feeds?
7.6 Potential Blending Compounds
7.7 General Conclusion
References
Chapter 8. Spillover Phenomena in Electrocatalysis for Oxygen and Hydrogen Electrode Reactions
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Spillover Phenomena in Aqueous Media, Their Causes, Properties, Consequences, and Uses
8.3 Conclusions
References
Chapter 9. Synergistic Effect of Metal/Oxide Catalysts in the Water-Gas Shift Reactions: A Theory-Guided Rational Design of Better Catalysts
Acknowledgment
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Mechanism for the WGS Reaction
9.3 Rational Development of WGS Catalysts
9.4 Rational Catalyst Screening
9.5 Conclusion remarks
References
Chapter 10. Metal Catalysts Immobilized in Ionic Liquids: A Couple with Opportunities for Fine Chemicals Derived from Biomass
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Metal Salts as Catalysts for Biomass Transformation in ILs
10.3 Supported Metals Catalysts for Biomass Conversion in ILs
10.5 Summary and Outlook
References
Chapter 11. Polyoxometalates Encapsulated in Inorganic Materials: Applications in Catalysis
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Polyoxometalates Entrapped Within Silica
11.3 Polyoxometalates Entrapped Within Titania
11.4 Polyoxometalates Entrapped Within Zirconia
11.5 Polyoxometalates Entrapped Within Ta2O5
11.6 Polyoxometalates Entrapped Within Alumina
11.7 Polyoxometalates Entrapped Within Mesoporous Co3o4 and cr2o3
11.8 Polyoxometalates Entrapped Within Metallic Matrices
11.9 Polyoxometalates Encapsulated in Zeolites
11.10 Polyoxometalates Encapsulated in Metal Organic Frameworks (MOFs)
11.11 Conclusion
References
Chapter 12. Environmental Synthesis Concerns of Zeolites
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Environmental Synthesis Concerns
12.3 Conclusions and Prospective
References
Chapter 13. Heterogeneous Polyoxometalate-Containing Mesoporous Catalysts
Acknowledgments
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Heterogenization of Polyoxometalates
13.3 Conclusion
Abbreviations
References
Chapter 14. Supported and Reusable Organocatalysts
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Inorganic Materials as Supports for Organocatalysts
14.3 Nanoparticle-Supported Organocatalysts
14.4 Polymer-Supported Organocatalysts
14.5 Conclusion
References
Chapter 15. Functionalized Porous Silicates as Catalysts for Water and Air Purification
Acknowledgment
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Synthesis of Functionalized Porous Silicates
15.3 Structure Characterization of Functionalized Porous Silicates
15.4 Case Studies of Environment Friendly Catalytic Applications Using Functionalized Porous Silicates
15.5 Conclusion
References
Chapter 16. Silsesquioxanes and Their Use as Precursors for Catalysts and as Model Compounds
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Synthesis of Oligomeric Silsesquioxanes
16.3 Characterization
16.4 Catalytic Applications
16.5 Conclusion and Perspectives
References
Chapter 17. Palladium Catalysts Deposited on Functionally Modified Siliceous Supports
Acknowledgment
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Simple and Branched Aliphatic Amine Groups
17.3 Heterocyclic Modifying Groups
17.4 Sulfur-Containing Modifying Groups
17.5 Phosphine Modifying Groups
17.6 Mixed-Donor Modifying Groups
17.7 Summary and Outlook
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 478
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 29th July 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444538772
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444538765
About the Editor
Steven Suib
Steve Suib is one of the leading figures in solid-state catalysis and renewable systems in the US. His 450 publications, 40 patents, and authorship on multiple books on the topic of catalysis is proof of this, as is his distinguished Professor status. He is also editor for Microporous and Mesoporous Materials, which puts him in a perfect position to keep abreast with current developments in the area.
He has been a prominent and prolific catalysis researcher for many years encompassing all aspects of the fields from synthesis, characterization, catalysis, to applications. He easily works in both basic fundamental academic research as well as applied industrial research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Board of Trustees Distinguished Professor, Director, Institute of Materials Science, University of Connecticut, USA His expertise is in the field of solid state inorganic chemistry including studies of zeolites and microporous materials; physical chemistry; environmental chemistry including green syntheses, heterogeneous catalysis; plasma chemistry and catalysis; semiconductors; inorganic photochemistry; photocatalysis; batteries; ceramics. Preparation and characterization of these systems using structural, crystallographic, surface, electrochemical, luminescence, microscopic and EPR techniques.
Reviews
"Chemists and materials scientists explore catalysts that have been made more complex in order to deal with situations in which simple catalytic systems are not adequate. Their topics include hybrid catalysts for olefin metathesis and related polymerizations, spillover phenomena in electrocatalysis for oxygen and hydrogen electrode reactions, catalytic applications of polyoxometalates encapsulated in inorganic materials,…" --Reference & Research Book News, December 2013