New and Future Developments in Catalysis
1st Edition
Catalysis for Remediation and Environmental Concerns
Description
New and Future Developments in Catalysis is a package of seven books that compile the latest ideas concerning alternate and renewable energy sources and the role that catalysis plays in converting new renewable feedstock into biofuels and biochemicals. Both homogeneous and heterogeneous catalysts and catalytic processes will be discussed in a unified and comprehensive approach. There will be extensive cross-referencing within all volumes.
The various sources of environmental pollution are the theme of this volume. The volume lists all current environmentally friendly catalytic chemical processes used for environmental remediation and critically compares their economic viability.
Key Features
- Offers in-depth coverage of all catalytic topics of current interest and outlines future challenges and research areas
- A clear and visual description of all parameters and conditions, enabling the reader to draw conclusions for a particular case
- Outlines the catalytic processes applicable to energy generation and design of green processes
Readership
Chemists, chemical engineers, and biochemical engineers working in academic and government research; academics, research students, post graduate and graduate students in these areas of study; materials scientists, environmental engineers, biochemists, petroleum engineers, post graduate and research students in these areas
Table of Contents
Introduction
Contributors
Chapter 1. Photocatalysts for Elimination of Toxins on Surfaces and in Air Using UV and Visible Light
Acknowledgments
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Titanium Dioxide-Based Photocatalysis
1.3 Photocatalytic Mineralization of Organic Pollutants with Titania-Based Mixed Oxide Supports
1.4 Silica-Based Photocatalysis
References
Chapter 2. Cleaner, Greener Approaches to Synthetic Chemistry
Acknowledgments
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Principles of Green Chemistry
2.3 Addressing the Need to Heat
2.4 Addressing the Choice of Solvent
2.5 Addressing the Need for Less Toxic Reagents
2.6 Addressing the need to Monitor
2.7 Summary
References
Chapter 3. Green Synthesis of Iron Nanomaterials for Oxidative Catalysis of Organic Environmental Pollutants
Acknowledgment
3.1 Synthesis
3.2 Characterization
3.3 Applications
3.4 Conclusions and Future Directions
References
Chapter 4. Catalysts for Environmental Remediation—Examples in Photo- and Heterogeneous Catalysis
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Examples in Heterogeneous Catalysis
4.3 Examples in Photocatalysis
4.4 Conclusions
References
Chapter 5. Catalytic Processes for the Production of Clean Fuels
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Syngas-Based Fuels
5.3 Biofuels
5.4 Conclusions
References
Chapter 6. Advances in Sorbents and Photocatalytic Materials for Water Remediation
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Zeolites as Sorbents
6.3 Photocatalysis
6.4 Conclusion
References
Chapter 7. Abatement of NOx and N2O Using Zeolite Catalysts
Acknowledgments
7.1 Introduction
7.2 H-Zeolites
7.3 Metallo-Zeolites
7.4 Bimetallic and Polymetallic Zeolites
7.5 Conclusions
References
Chapter 8. The Convergence of Emission Control and Source of Clean Energy
Acknowledgment
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Controlling Emissions from Mobile Sources
8.3 Emission Control from Stationary Sources
8.4 Biomass to Fuel: A Path to Environmental and Energy Sustainability
8.5 Conclusions
References
Chapter 9. Structured Catalysts for Volatile Organic Compound Removal
9.1 Structured Catalysts and Reactors
9.2 Application to VOCs Elimination—Powder Catalysts
9.2.1 OVOC
9.2.2 Hydrocarbons (HVOC)
9.2.3 Mixtures of VOCs
9.3 Structured Catalyst
9.4 Where the Future is?
References
Chapter 10. Engineering Aspects of Catalytic Converters Designs for Cleaning of Exhaust Gases
Acknowledgments
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Overview of Processes and Reactors
10.3 Physical Properties of Solid Catalysts
10.4 Reaction and Diffusion in Porous Catalysts: Effectiveness Factor
10.5 Model of the Tubular Reactor
10.6 Permissible Simplifications of the Model
10.7 Flow Resistance, Heat, and Mass Transfer Characteristics of Catalytic Reactors
10.8 Prospective Catalytic Reactors
References
Chapter 11. Electrochemical Promotion of Catalysis for Automotive Post-Treatment and Air Cleaning
11.1 Concept and Physicochemical Origins
11.2 Challenges of Automotive Post-Treatment and Air Cleaning
11.3 EPOC for Automotive Post-Treatment
11.4 EPOC for Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) Oxidation
11.5 Conclusions
References
Chapter 12. Sources of Environmental Pollution: Persistent Organic Pollutants
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Sources and Environmental Fate
12.3 Analytical Techniques for POPs
12.4 Toxicity Assessment
12.5 Conclusions
Abbreviations
References
Chapter 13. Direct Catalytic Decomposition of N2O over Cu- and Fe-Zeolites
Acknowledgments
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Loading of Copper and Iron in the Zeolites
13.3 Activation
13.4 Direct Catalytic Decomposition of N2O
13.5 Conclusions
References
Chapter 14. Exploring Flavin as Catalyst for the Remediation of Halogenated Compounds
Acknowledgments
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Halogenated Organic Compounds (HOCs)
14.3 Flavins
14.4 Bioremediation of HOCs with Flavin Monooxygenases (FMOs)
14.5 Chemremediation of HOCs with Synthetic Flavins
14.6 Summary and Future Prospects
References
Chapter 15. NOx Removal Using Novel Catalytic Methods
15.1 Environmental Issues in Nitrogen Circulation
15.2 Recent Situation on the NOx Removal
15.3 Conclusion
References
Chapter 16. Advances in Catalyst and Process Design for Air Pollutants Abatement
Acknowledgments
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Sources of Gaseous Pollutants
16.3 Catalysts for Pollutants Abatement
16.4 Catalytic Processes for Air Pollutants Abatement
16.5 Perspectives
References
Chapter 17. Current Heterogeneous Catalytic Processes for Environmental Remediation of Air, Water, and Soil
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Catalytic Purification of Gases
17.3 Advanced Oxidative Processes for the Purification of Water
17.4 Recovery of Precious Metals
17.5 Conclusions
References
Chapter 18. Carbon Dioxide, Chemical Valorization, and Mitigation in the Refinery
18.1 Introduction
18.2 CO2 and CO Production Based on an Integrated Hydrocarbon-Bio-Oil Co-Process into Fcc Process
18.3 Chemical Valorization of CO and CO2
18.4 Outlook
References
Chapter 19. Asymmetric Organocatalysis for the Construction of Quaternary Carbon Stereogenic Centers
Acknowledgments
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Michael and Related Conjugate Addition Reactions
19.3 Robinson-Type Annulation
19.4 Aldol and Mannich Reactions
19.5 Alkylation
19.6 Domino or Cascade Reactions
19.7 Diels-Alder and Related Cycloaddition
19.8 Miscellaneous Reactions
19.9 Conclusions
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 630
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 29th July 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444538710
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444538703
About the Editor
Steven Suib
Steve Suib is one of the leading figures in solid-state catalysis and renewable systems in the US. His 450 publications, 40 patents, and authorship on multiple books on the topic of catalysis is proof of this, as is his distinguished Professor status. He is also editor for Microporous and Mesoporous Materials, which puts him in a perfect position to keep abreast with current developments in the area.
He has been a prominent and prolific catalysis researcher for many years encompassing all aspects of the fields from synthesis, characterization, catalysis, to applications. He easily works in both basic fundamental academic research as well as applied industrial research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Board of Trustees Distinguished Professor, Director, Institute of Materials Science, University of Connecticut, USA His expertise is in the field of solid state inorganic chemistry including studies of zeolites and microporous materials; physical chemistry; environmental chemistry including green syntheses, heterogeneous catalysis; plasma chemistry and catalysis; semiconductors; inorganic photochemistry; photocatalysis; batteries; ceramics. Preparation and characterization of these systems using structural, crystallographic, surface, electrochemical, luminescence, microscopic and EPR techniques.
Reviews
"Chemists mostly in the US, but also Europe and Asia, explore such aspects as green synthesis of iron nanomaterials for oxidative catalysis of organic environmental pollutants, sorbents and photocatalytic materials for water remediation, the electrochemical promotion of catalysis for automotive post-treatment and air cleaning, catalysts and process design for air pollutants abatement, and asymmetric organocatalysis for constructing quaternary carbon stereogenic centers." --Reference & Research Book News, December 2013