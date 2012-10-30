New and Emerging Technology in Treatment of the Upper Extremity, An Issue of Hand Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455748242, 9781455748259

New and Emerging Technology in Treatment of the Upper Extremity, An Issue of Hand Clinics, Volume 28-4

1st Edition

Authors: Jeffrey Yao
eBook ISBN: 9781455748259
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455748242
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 30th October 2012
Description

This issue will include papers covering things like nerve glues, distal ulna arthroplasties, an update on nerve transfers, substitutes for bone grafts, and other smaller—but necessary—topics.

About the Authors

Jeffrey Yao Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Robert A. Chase Hand & Upper Limb Center, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, 770 Welch Road, Suite 400, Stanford, CA,

