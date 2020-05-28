New and Emerging Diseases: An Update, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Exotic Animal Practice, Volume 23-2

This issue of Veterinary Clinics: Exotic Animal Practice, guest edited by Drs. Sue Chen and Nicole R. Wyre, is an update on New and Emerging Diseases. This is one of three issues each year selected by the series consulting editor, Dr. Jörg Mayer. Articles in this issue include, but are not limited to: emerging zoonotic diseases, emerging diseases in turtles and tortoises, diseases in honeybees, selected emerging diseases in ferrets, update on diseases in chinchillas, update on PDD and bornavirus, selected emerging diseases in squamata, updates on thyroid disease in rabbits and guinea pigs, emerging diseases of avian wildlife, selected emerging diseases in amphibia, and selected emerging diseases in ornamental fish.