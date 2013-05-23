New and Emerging Diseases, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Exotic Animal Practice, Volume 16-2
1st Edition
Authors: Sue Chen Nicole Wyre
eBook ISBN: 9781455773756
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455773480
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 23rd May 2013
Description
The busy exotic animal practitioner will find this unique issue packed with useful, practical information on new and emerging diseases. The majority of the issue will cover the bacterial and viral diseases in pet birds, reptiles, rabbits, amphibians, fish, and small mammals.
Sue Chen Author
Gulf Coast Avian & Exotics, Houston, TX
Nicole Wyre Author
UPENN Veterinary Hospital, Philadelphia, PA
