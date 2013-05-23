New and Emerging Diseases, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Exotic Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455773480, 9781455773756

New and Emerging Diseases, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Exotic Animal Practice, Volume 16-2

1st Edition

Authors: Sue Chen Nicole Wyre
eBook ISBN: 9781455773756
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455773480
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 23rd May 2013
Description

The busy exotic animal practitioner will find this unique issue packed with useful, practical information on new and emerging diseases. The majority of the issue will cover the bacterial and viral diseases in pet birds, reptiles, rabbits, amphibians, fish, and small mammals.

About the Authors

Sue Chen Author

Gulf Coast Avian & Exotics, Houston, TX

Nicole Wyre Author

UPENN Veterinary Hospital, Philadelphia, PA

