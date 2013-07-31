New Analytical Approaches for Verifying the Origin of Food

Contributor contact details

Woodhead Publishing Series in Food Science, Technology and Nutrition

Part I: Introduction

Chapter 1: Verifying the origin of food: an introduction

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction: the importance of food origin

1.2 Historical context

1.3 The impact of the Common Agricultural Policy

1.4 Food assurance

1.5 Analytical procedures for verifying authenticity

1.6 Future trends

1.7 Conclusion

Chapter 2: Food origin labelling legislation and standards

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 International legislation and standards

2.3 European Union (Community) legislation and standards

2.4 European Community (EC) agricultural marketing standards

2.5 Organic standards and protected descriptions of geographic origin

2.6 Legislation and standards in other parts of the world

2.7 Conclusion and future trends

2.8 Sources of further information and advice

Part II: Analytical methods

Chapter 3: New approaches for verifying the geographical origin of foods

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction: the commercial importance of the geographical origin of foods

3.2 Stable isotope approaches for verifying the origin of foods

3.3 Stable isotope analysis of heavy (‘geo’) elements

3.4 Trace element approaches for verifying the origin of foods

3.5 Alternative new methods for verifying the origin of foods

3.6 Conclusion and future trends

3.7 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 4: Development and application of geospatial models for verifying the geographical origin of food

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Conceptual framework and requirements

4.3 Geospatial modelling

4.4 Inference on geospatial models

4.5 Conclusion and future trends

Chapter 5: New approaches for verifying food species and variety

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction: the commercial importance of food species and varieties

5.2 DNA-based methods for verifying food species and variety

5.3 DNA extraction from food samples

5.4 Developments in DNA-based methods

5.5 Conclusion

Chapter 6: Vibrational spectroscopy in studies of food origin

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Types of vibrational spectroscopy

6.3 Use of infrared (IR) spectroscopy in food authentication

6.4 Applications

6.5 Future trends

6.6 Conclusions

Chapter 7: Chemometrics in studies of food origin

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Samples and data

7.3 The modeling step

7.4 Conversion of verification and classification models into specifications

7.5 Recent and future trends

7.6 Conclusion

7.7 Further reading

7.8 Acknowledgement

Part III: Applications to food commodities

Chapter 8: Using new analytical approaches to verify the origin of wine

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Wine authentication using wine tasting and standard analytical methods

8.3 Determining the geographical origin of wine

8.4 Verifying compliance with specific regulations

8.5 Contaminants

8.6 Wine dating

8.7 Analysis of packaging to identify counterfeit wines

8.8 Future trends

8.9 Conclusion

Chapter 9: Using new analytical approaches to verify the origin of fish

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction: the commercial importance of fish and fish product origin

9.2 Legal standards for fish origin and problems of counterfeiting

9.3 Applications of new analytical approaches to verify fish origin

9.4 The need for capacity building

9.5 Conclusion and future trends

9.6 Acknowledgements

9.7 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 10: Using new analytical approaches to verify the origin of honey

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Chemical authentication of honey

10.3 Adulteration of honey

10.4 Conclusion and future trends

Index