New Analytical Approaches for Verifying the Origin of Food
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributor contact details
Part I: Introduction
Chapter 1: Verifying the origin of food: an introduction
1.1 Introduction: the importance of food origin
1.2 Historical context
1.3 The impact of the Common Agricultural Policy
1.4 Food assurance
1.5 Analytical procedures for verifying authenticity
1.6 Future trends
1.7 Conclusion
Chapter 2: Food origin labelling legislation and standards
2.1 Introduction
2.2 International legislation and standards
2.3 European Union (Community) legislation and standards
2.4 European Community (EC) agricultural marketing standards
2.5 Organic standards and protected descriptions of geographic origin
2.6 Legislation and standards in other parts of the world
2.7 Conclusion and future trends
2.8 Sources of further information and advice
Part II: Analytical methods
Chapter 3: New approaches for verifying the geographical origin of foods
3.1 Introduction: the commercial importance of the geographical origin of foods
3.2 Stable isotope approaches for verifying the origin of foods
3.3 Stable isotope analysis of heavy (‘geo’) elements
3.4 Trace element approaches for verifying the origin of foods
3.5 Alternative new methods for verifying the origin of foods
3.6 Conclusion and future trends
3.7 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 4: Development and application of geospatial models for verifying the geographical origin of food
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Conceptual framework and requirements
4.3 Geospatial modelling
4.4 Inference on geospatial models
4.5 Conclusion and future trends
Chapter 5: New approaches for verifying food species and variety
5.1 Introduction: the commercial importance of food species and varieties
5.2 DNA-based methods for verifying food species and variety
5.3 DNA extraction from food samples
5.4 Developments in DNA-based methods
5.5 Conclusion
Chapter 6: Vibrational spectroscopy in studies of food origin
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Types of vibrational spectroscopy
6.3 Use of infrared (IR) spectroscopy in food authentication
6.4 Applications
6.5 Future trends
6.6 Conclusions
Chapter 7: Chemometrics in studies of food origin
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Samples and data
7.3 The modeling step
7.4 Conversion of verification and classification models into specifications
7.5 Recent and future trends
7.6 Conclusion
7.7 Further reading
7.8 Acknowledgement
Part III: Applications to food commodities
Chapter 8: Using new analytical approaches to verify the origin of wine
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Wine authentication using wine tasting and standard analytical methods
8.3 Determining the geographical origin of wine
8.4 Verifying compliance with specific regulations
8.5 Contaminants
8.6 Wine dating
8.7 Analysis of packaging to identify counterfeit wines
8.8 Future trends
8.9 Conclusion
Chapter 9: Using new analytical approaches to verify the origin of fish
9.1 Introduction: the commercial importance of fish and fish product origin
9.2 Legal standards for fish origin and problems of counterfeiting
9.3 Applications of new analytical approaches to verify fish origin
9.4 The need for capacity building
9.5 Conclusion and future trends
9.6 Acknowledgements
9.7 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 10: Using new analytical approaches to verify the origin of honey
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Chemical authentication of honey
10.3 Adulteration of honey
10.4 Conclusion and future trends
Index
Food and beverage labels often specify a product’s geographical origin, species, variety and method of production. These claims can significantly influence an item’s economic value, but their verification is not always straightforward. New analytical approaches for verifying the origin of food reviews new analytical methods in this area together with applications to key commodities.
Part one introduces the concept of food origin and provides supporting information on labelling legislation and standards. Part two moves on to explore new approaches for verifying the geographical origin of food using geospatial models and verifying species and varietal components of the food we eat. Holistic methods of verification methods using vibrational spectroscopy and associated chemometrics are also discussed. Finally, part three highlights the applications of new analytical methods to verify the origin of particular food commodities: fish, honey and wine.
New analytical approaches for verifying the origin of food is a standard reference for professionals working in analytical laboratories testing food authenticity and for researchers, in the food industry, analytical laboratories and academia, working on the development of analytical methods for food authenticity.
- Includes a chapter on origin labelling legislation and standards
- Chapters address the applications of both established and novel methods in key product sectors
- Reviews new analytical methods and their applications in the food industry
Professionals working in analytical laboratories testing food authenticity; Researchers in the food industry and academia working on the development of analytical methods for food authenticity; Policy makers involved in food regulation
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 31st July 2013
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857097590
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857092748
Paul Brereton Editor
Paul Brereton is Coordinator of Agri-food Research at The Food and Environment Research Agency (Fera), UK.
The Food and Environment Research Agency (FERA), UK