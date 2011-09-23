New Advances in Wrist and Small Joint Arthroscopy, An Issue of Hand Clinics, Volume 27-3
1st Edition
Description
Wrist Arthroscopy Radial TFCC Tears, Fast-T Fix Repair of TFCC,
Foveal TFCC Tear Classification and Treatment, Arthroscopic Foveal TFCC Repair, Arthroscopic Evaluation of the Foveal Fibers of the TFCC, Carpus, Arthroscopic Treatment of Scaphoid Fractures, Arthroscopic Bone Grafting for Scaphoid Nonunions, The Use of Thermal Shrinkage for Scapholunate Instability, Arthroscopic Assessment of Avascular Necrosis, Arthroscopic Treatment of Septic Wrist Arthritis, Dry Arthroscopy, Arthroscopic Hemiresection for Trapeziometacarpal OA, Arthroscopic Interposition Arthroplasty for Trapeziometacarpal OA, Scaphotrapezial Interposition Arthroscopic Arthroplasty, MP Joint Arthroscopy, TMJ, MP, PIP and DIP Arthroscopy, Arthroscopic Synovectomy for Inflammatory Arthritis
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 23rd September 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455711000
About the Authors
David J. Slutsky Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief of Reconstructive Hand Surgery, The Hand and Wrist Center, Harbor UCLA Medical Center, Torrance, California