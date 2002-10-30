Neutron, X-rays and Light. Scattering Methods Applied to Soft Condensed Matter - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444511225, 9780080930138

Neutron, X-rays and Light. Scattering Methods Applied to Soft Condensed Matter

1st Edition

Editors: Th. Zemb P. Lindner
eBook ISBN: 9780080930138
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444511225
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 30th October 2002
Page Count: 552
Table of Contents

Part I. Using general principles

  1. Introduction to scattering experiments (P.N. Pusey)
  2. Scattering experiments: Experimental aspects, initial data reduction and absolute calibration (P. Lindner)
  3. General theorems in small-angle scattering (O. Spalla)
  4. The inverse scattering problem in small angle scattering (O. Glatter)
  5. Fourier transformation and deconvolution (O. Glatter)

Part II. Methods

  1. Instrumentation for small-angle x-ray and neutron scattering and instrumental smearing effects (J.S. Pedersen)
  2. Contrast and contrast variaion in neutron, x-ray and light scatering (P. Schurtenberger)
  3. Static light scattering of large systems (O. Glatter)
  4. Dynamic light scattering (P.N. Pusey) 10.Inelastic neutron scattering: Dynamics of polymers (R. Zorn)

Part III. Revealing microstructures of soft condensed matter

  1. Static properties of polymers (P. Schurtenberger)
  2. Surfactant micelles and bilayers: Shapes and interactions (G. Porte)
  3. Scattering by microemulsions (Th. Zemb)
  4. Interacting colloidal suspensions (R. Klein)
  5. Monte Carlo simulation techniques applied in the analysis of small-angle scattering data from colloids and polymer system (J.S. Pedersen)
  6. Modelling of small-angle scattering data from colloids and polymer systems (J.S. Pedersen)

Part IV. Special Applications

  1. Scattering experiments under external constraints: SANS and Shear flow (P. Lindner)
  2. Using synchrotron radiation to study structure development in polymer processing (A.J.Ryan)
  3. Biological applications of small-angle neutron scattering (R.P. May)
  4. Light scattering in turbid suspensions, a tutorial (J. Ricka)
  5. Use of scattering methods in chemical industr - SAXS an SANS from fibers and films (J. Rieger) Subject Index

Description

Scattering experiments, using X-ray, light and neutron sources (in historical order) are key techniques for studying structure and dynamics in systems containing colliods, polymers, surfactants and biological macromolecules, summarized here as soft condensed matter. The education in this field in Europe is very heterogeneous and frequently inadequate, which severely limits an efficient use of these methods, especially at large-scale facilities. The series of "Bombannes" schools and the completely revised and updated second edition of the lecture notes are devoted to a practical approach to current methodology of static and dynamic techiques. Basic information on data interpretation, on the complementarity of the different types of radiation, as well as information on recent applications and developments is presented. The aim is to avoid over - as well as under-exploitation of data.

About the Editors

Th. Zemb Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

DSM/DRECAM, CEA Saclay, F-91191 Gif-sur-Yvette Cedex, France

P. Lindner Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Institut Laue-Langevin, Grenoble, France

