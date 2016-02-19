Neutron Scattering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123418159, 9781483218243

Neutron Scattering

1st Edition

Treatise on Materials Science and Technology, Vol. 15

Editors: G. Kostorz
eBook ISBN: 9781483218243
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th November 1979
Page Count: 550
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
93.95
79.86
70.95
60.31
56.99
48.44
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Treatise on Materials Science and Technology, Volume 15: Neutron Scattering shows how neutron scattering methods can be used to obtain important information on materials. The book discusses the general principles of neutron scattering; the techniques used in neutron crystallography; and the applications of nuclear and magnetic scattering. The text also describes the measurement of phonons, their role in phase transformations, and their behavior in the presence of crystal defects; and quasi-elastic scattering, with its special merits in the study of microscopic dynamical phenomena in solids and liquids. Special materials problems in neutron devices are also considered. Materials scientists, solid state physicists, physical chemists, and metallurgists will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Foreword

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Neutron Scattering—General Introduction

I. Introduction

II. Neutron Production and Detection

III. Basic Scattering Theory

IV. Diffraction from Crystals

V. Liquids and Amorphous Substances

VI. Coherent Inelastic Scattering

VII. Incoherent Inelastic Scattering

VIII. Conclusion

References

Neutron Crystallography

I. Introduction

II. Techniques for Neutron Crystallography

III. Selected Applications of Nuclear Scattering

IV. Applications of Magnetic Scattering

V. Conclusions

References

Phonons and Structural Phase Transitions

I. Opening Remarks

II. Phonons and the Properties of Materials

III. Phonon Dispersion and Interatomic Forces

IV. Displacive Phase Transitions

V. Fermi Surface Instabilities

VI. Other Structural Phase Transformations

References

Phonons and Defects

I. Introduction

II. Theory

III. Experimental Results

IV. Conclusions

References

Small-Angle Scattering and Its Applications to Materials Science

I.Introduction

II.Theory

III.Experimental Details

IV.Studies of Phase Separation

V.Other Results

VI.Conclusion

References

Diffuse Elastic Neutron Scattering from Nonmagnetic Materials

I. Introduction

II. Theory

III. Experimental Conditions

IV. Experimental Results

V. Future Prospects

References

Magnetic Inhomogeneities

I. Introduction

II. Magnetic Inhomogeneities Associated with Atomic Inhomogeneities

III. Magnetic Domains

IV. Flux Lines in Superconductors

V. Conclusions

References

Polymer Conformation and Dynamics

I. General Background

II. Elastic Coherent Scattering—Small Angle Scattering from Polymer Samples

III. Inelastic and Quasi-Elastic Scattering

IV. Future Work

References

Hydrogen in Metals

I. Introduction

II. Structure of Metal Hydrides

III. Phonon Dispersion Curves in Metal—Hydrogen Systems

IV. Hydrogen Diffusion and Quasi-Elastic Neutron Scattering

References

Materials Problems in Neutron Devices

I. Introduction

II. Defining Beam Geometry

III. Monochromators

IV. Filters

V. Specimen Environment

VI. Detection

References

Index


Details

No. of pages:
550
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483218243

About the Editor

G. Kostorz

Affiliations and Expertise

ETH Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.