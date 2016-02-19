Neutron Scattering
1st Edition
Treatise on Materials Science and Technology, Vol. 15
Treatise on Materials Science and Technology, Volume 15: Neutron Scattering shows how neutron scattering methods can be used to obtain important information on materials. The book discusses the general principles of neutron scattering; the techniques used in neutron crystallography; and the applications of nuclear and magnetic scattering. The text also describes the measurement of phonons, their role in phase transformations, and their behavior in the presence of crystal defects; and quasi-elastic scattering, with its special merits in the study of microscopic dynamical phenomena in solids and liquids. Special materials problems in neutron devices are also considered. Materials scientists, solid state physicists, physical chemists, and metallurgists will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Neutron Scattering—General Introduction
I. Introduction
II. Neutron Production and Detection
III. Basic Scattering Theory
IV. Diffraction from Crystals
V. Liquids and Amorphous Substances
VI. Coherent Inelastic Scattering
VII. Incoherent Inelastic Scattering
VIII. Conclusion
References
Neutron Crystallography
I. Introduction
II. Techniques for Neutron Crystallography
III. Selected Applications of Nuclear Scattering
IV. Applications of Magnetic Scattering
V. Conclusions
References
Phonons and Structural Phase Transitions
I. Opening Remarks
II. Phonons and the Properties of Materials
III. Phonon Dispersion and Interatomic Forces
IV. Displacive Phase Transitions
V. Fermi Surface Instabilities
VI. Other Structural Phase Transformations
References
Phonons and Defects
I. Introduction
II. Theory
III. Experimental Results
IV. Conclusions
References
Small-Angle Scattering and Its Applications to Materials Science
I.Introduction
II.Theory
III.Experimental Details
IV.Studies of Phase Separation
V.Other Results
VI.Conclusion
References
Diffuse Elastic Neutron Scattering from Nonmagnetic Materials
I. Introduction
II. Theory
III. Experimental Conditions
IV. Experimental Results
V. Future Prospects
References
Magnetic Inhomogeneities
I. Introduction
II. Magnetic Inhomogeneities Associated with Atomic Inhomogeneities
III. Magnetic Domains
IV. Flux Lines in Superconductors
V. Conclusions
References
Polymer Conformation and Dynamics
I. General Background
II. Elastic Coherent Scattering—Small Angle Scattering from Polymer Samples
III. Inelastic and Quasi-Elastic Scattering
IV. Future Work
References
Hydrogen in Metals
I. Introduction
II. Structure of Metal Hydrides
III. Phonon Dispersion Curves in Metal—Hydrogen Systems
IV. Hydrogen Diffusion and Quasi-Elastic Neutron Scattering
References
Materials Problems in Neutron Devices
I. Introduction
II. Defining Beam Geometry
III. Monochromators
IV. Filters
V. Specimen Environment
VI. Detection
References
Index
G. Kostorz
ETH Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland