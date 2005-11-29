Neutron Scattering from Magnetic Materials
1st Edition
Description
Neutron Scattering from Magnetic Materials is a comprehensive account of the present state of the art in the use of the neutron scattering for the study of magnetic materials. The chapters have been written by well-known researchers who are at the forefront of this field and have contributed directly to the development of the techniques described. Neutron scattering probes magnetic phenomena directly. The generalized magnetic susceptibility, which can be expressed as a function of wave vector and energy, contains all the information there is to know about the statics and dynamics of a magnetic system and this quantity is directly related to the neutron scattering cross section. Polarized neutron scattering techniques raise the sophistication of measurements to even greater levels and gives additional information in many cases. The present book is largely devoted to the application of polarized neutron scattering to the study of magnetic materials. It will be of particular interest to graduate students and researchers who plan to investigate magnetic materials using neutron scattering.
Key Features
· Written by a group of scientist who have contributed directly in developing the techniques described. · A complete treatment of the polarized neutron scattering not available in literature. · Gives practical hits to solve magnetic structure and determine exchange interactions in magnetic solids. · Application of neutron scattering to the study of the novel electronic materials.
Readership
Researchers who are interested in using neutron scattering for the study of magnetic materials
Table of Contents
Preface
List of Contributors
- Magnetic Neutron Scattering (T. Chatterji)
- Magnetic Structures (T. Chatterji)
- Representation Analysis of Magnetic Structures (R. Ballou and B. Ouladdiaf)
- Polarized Neutrons and Polarization Analysis (J. Schweizer)
- Spherical Neutron Polarimetry (P.J. Brown)
- Magnetic Excitations (T. Chatterji)
- Paramagnetic and Critical Scattering (T. Chatterji)
- Inelastic Neutron Polarization Analysis (L.P. Regnault)
- Polarized Neutron Reflectometry (C.F. Majkrzak, K.V. O’Donovan and N.F. Berk)
- Small Angle Neutron Scattering Investigations of Magnetic Nanostructures (A. Wiedenmann)
- Neutron-Spin-Echo Spectroscopy and Magnetism (C. Pappas, G. Ehlers and F. Mezei)
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 572
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2006
- Published:
- 29th November 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080457055
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444510501
About the Editor
Tapan Chatterji
The author is a well-known condensed matter physicist who has published 170 papers, several review articles and book chapters. He has edited a recent book “Colossal Magnetoresistive Manganites”, Kluwer Academic Press, 2004. He also edited the neutron scattering section of the Encyclopedic book “Scattering: Scattering and Inverse Scattering in Pure and Applied Science, Ed. R. Pike and P. Sabatier, Academic Press (2002).
Affiliations and Expertise
Institut Laue Langevin, Grenoble, France.