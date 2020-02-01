Neutron Crystallography in Structural Biology, Volume 634
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Fundamentals of neutron crystallography
John R. Helliwell
2. "The milestones and triumphs of neutron crystallography in structural biology" Review of historical significant insights in structural biology from neutron crystallography
Paul Langan
3. Preparation of deuterated and perdueterated proteins
Juliette Devos
4. Large crystal growth for neutron protein crystallography
Suzanne Zoë Fisher
5. Monochromatic – BIODIFF at FRM-II
Tobias E. Schrader
6. Quasi-Laue 1 – LADI-III at ILL
Matthew Blakeley
7. Quasi-Laue 2 – IMAGINE at HIFER
Flora Meilleur
8. Qusai-Laue 3 DALI (LADI-IIIB at ILL) –Narrow bandpass
Nicholas Coquelle
9. Short wavelength - D19 at ILL
Trevor Forsyth
10. MaNDi at SNS
Leighton Coates
11. Current status and near future plan of neutron protein crystallography at J-PARC
Ichiro Tanaka
12. NMX at ESS
Esko Oksanen
13. Refinement/Joint X-ray refinement Phenix/CNS
Pavel Afonine
14. Interactive model building
Derek Logan
15. Dynamic neutron polarisation
Dean Myles
16. Magnetic alignment
Trevor Forsyth
17. Prospects for Membrane protein crystals
Thomas Sorensen
18. HIV protease
Andrey Kovalevsky
19. Carbonic anhydrase
Robert McKenna
20. Protein Kinase A
Oksana Gerlits
21. Deciphering Pyridoxal 5’ Phosphate Dependent Reactions: Analyzing the Mechanism of Aspartate Amino Transferase
Timothy Mueser
22. Cholesterol Oxidase
Alice Vrielink
23. M-TAN (Helicobacter pylori 5′-methylthioadenosine nucleosidase) Defining protonation states to understand adenosine nucleosidase catalysis
Donald R. Ronning
24. Heme peroxidases
Hanna Kwon
25. Ultra High Resolution and water structures (Rubredoxin)
Trevor Forsyth
26. Overview – Consideration of quality and completeness of diffraction data
Dorothee N. Liebschner
Description
This new volume of Methods in Enzymology continues the legacy of this premier serial with quality chapters authored by leaders in the field.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Methods in Enzymology series
- Includes the latest information on neutron crystallography in structural biology
Readership
Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, analytical chemists, and physiologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 412
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st February 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128192146
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Peter Moody Serial Volume Editor
Peter Moody is Professor of Structural Biology at Leicester Institute for Structural & Chemical Biology, Department of Molecular & Cell Biology, University of Leicester, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Leicester, UK