Neutron Cross Sections - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124842205, 9780323142229

Neutron Cross Sections

1st Edition

Authors: Victoria McLane
eBook ISBN: 9780323142229
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th July 1988
Page Count: 850
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Neutron Cross Sections, Volume 2: Neutron Cross Section Curves presents data for total reaction cross sections and related fission parameters as a function of incident-neutron energy. This book covers energy range from 0.01 eV to 200 MeV to exclude crystalline and magnetic effects for slow neutrons and relativistic effects for high energy neutrons.
The data in this volume are grouped into sections corresponding to the element of the target nucleus in the neutron-induced reaction. These sections are ordered in increasing atomic number. Within a section, graphical data are presented for the natural element followed by the isotopes of that element in order of increasing atomic mass. A list of the reaction types is provided at the end of each section.
This book also provides graphical section, wherein each graphical page is annotated on the outer edge with a symbol for an element or isotope followed by the list of the cross section data for that element or isotope. The data plotted in the graphical section are tagged by a mnemonic consisting of year, laboratory, and author's last name. This tag can be used to find the corresponding reference on the bibliographic pages.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Neutron Cross Section Curves for Z = 1 - 100

References for Data with Energy > 200 MeV

Laboratory Code Mnemonics

Reference Code Mnemonics

ENDF/B-V Library Content

Neutron Reaction Data Centers

Details

No. of pages:
850
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323142229

About the Author

Victoria McLane

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.