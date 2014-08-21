Neurovirology, Volume 123
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Handbook of Clinical Neurology 3rd Series
- Foreword
- Preface
- SECTION 1: Introduction
- Chapter 1: A history of viral infections of the central nervous system: foundations, milestones, and patterns
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Foundations
- Milestones
- Conclusions: patterns observed and patterns predicted
- Chapter 2: Basics of virology
- Abstract
- Introduction
- What is a virus?
- Virus taxonomy and nomenclature
- Virion structure
- Virus origins and evolution
- Virus replication cycles
- Neurotropic viruses
- Fundamental aspects of viral pathogenesis
- Immunity to viruses
- Diagnosis of viral infections
- Antivirals
- Chapter 3: Neuroepidemiology and the epidemiology of viral infections of the nervous system
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Epidemiology of viral infections of the nervous system
- Summary
- Chapter 4: Clinical approach to the syndromes of viral encephalitis, myelitis, and meningitis
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Definitions of viral central nervous system infection syndromes
- Viral encephalitis
- Viral meningitis
- Viral myelitis
- Suggested investigations for viral CNS infections
- Suggested treatment for CNS viral infection
- Chapter 5: Laboratory diagnosis of viral infection
- Abstract
- Introduction
- General principles of laboratory viral diagnosis
- Viral diagnostic methods
- Sample collection and transport
- Summary and interpretation of test results
- Chapter 6: Neuroimaging of viral infections of the central nervous system
- Abstract
- Basic principles of imaging
- Herpesviruses
- Arbovirus
- Nipah and hendra virus
- Adenovirus
- Arenaviruses
- Hepatitis C
- Human immunodeficiency virus
- Progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy
- Human T-lymphotropic virus type I (HTLV-I)
- Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis
- Subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE)
- Rabies encephalitis
- Mumps encephalitis
- Enteroviral encephalitis
- Influenza
- Conclusion
- Chapter 7: Viral neuropathogenesis
- Abstract
- Principles of viral pathogenesis
- Viral invasion and spread to the CNS
- Sites of replication in the CNS
- Viral strains
- Immune response and protection
- Virus-induced immunopathology of the nervous system
- Persistent viral infections of the CNS
- Chapter 8: Neuropathology of viral infections
- Abstract
- General pathologic features of viral encephalitis
- Central nervous system viral infections typically presenting as an acute illness
- Central nervous system viral infections typically associated with a subacute or chronic course
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 9: Innate immune viral recognition: relevance to CNS infections
- Abstract
- Innate immune signaling pathways
- Cellular components of the innate immune response
- Innate immune responses in CNS viral infections
- Summary
- Chapter 10: Adaptive immune response to viral infections in the central nervous system
- Abstract
- Viral infection
- Adaptive immune response: general
- Adaptive immune response: outside the CNS
- Adaptive immune response: inside the CNS
- Viral clearance versus viral persistence
- Adaptive immune response to specific neurotropic viruses
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgment
- SECTION 2: DNA viruses
- Chapter 11: Herpes simplex virus
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Viral composition and replication
- Immunology and viral defense
- Latency, reactivation, and neurovirulence
- Epidemiology
- Central nervous system pathology
- Neonatal herpes simplex infections
- HSV encephalitis
- Other neurologic syndromes
- Conclusion
- Chapter 12: Varicella-zoster
- Abstract
- Introduction
- VZV genome
- VZV latency
- VZV epidemiology
- Reactivation of VZV
- Pathology of herpes zoster
- Treatment of herpes zoster
- Neurologic complications of zoster
- Diagnostic tests
- VZV DNA in human saliva
- VZV-specific immunity
- Prevention of zoster
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 13: Epstein–Barr virus infections of the nervous system
- Abstract
- Introduction and a brief history
- The structure and biology of EBV
- Pathogenesis of EBV-related diseases, including the nervous system
- Diagnosis of acute EBV infection
- EBV-related neurologic disease
- Treatment
- EBV and multiple sclerosis
- Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 14: Cytomegalovirus infections of the adult human nervous system
- Abstract
- Introduction
- History
- Basic virology
- Pathology and pathogenesis
- Acute systemic CMV infection in the adult
- CMV infection of the nervous system in the adult (normal and immunosuppressed)
- Therapy
- Concluding remarks
- Chapter 15: Congenital cytomegalovirus infection
- Abstract
- Epidemiology
- Systemic clinical and laboratory manifestations
- Neurologic manifestations
- Microbiologic diagnosis
- Neuroimaging
- Treatment and prevention
- Prognosis
- Chapter 16: Human herpesvirus 6 and the nervous system
- Abstract
- Human herpesvirus 6 and the nervous system
- Spectrum of clinical disease
- CNS disease
- Treatment
- Conclusion
- Chapter 17: Progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Molecular biology of JC virus
- Pathogenesis of PML
- Epidemiology of JC virus
- Host factors and underlying diseases
- PML in the era of aids
- PML in other populations
- Clinical disease
- Neuroimaging
- Laboratory studies
- Pathology
- Diagnosis
- PML-Immune reconstitution inflammatory syndrome
- Prognosis
- Treatment
- Risk mitigation strategies
- SECTION 3: RNA viruses
- Chapter 18: Enterovirus/Picornavirus infections
- Abstract
- History
- Classification
- Physical and biochemical properties
- Viral replication
- Epidemiology
- Pathogenesis and pathology
- Immunity
- Emerging human pathogens
- Disease syndromes
- Laboratory diagnosis of enterovirus infections
- Treatment
- Prognosis
- Chapter 19: The equine encephalitides
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Virology
- Pathogenesis
- Pathology
- Eastern equine encephalitis
- Western equine encephalitis
- Venezuelan equine encephalitis
- Chapter 20: West Nile and St. Louis encephalitis viruses
- Abstract
- Introduction
- West Nile virus
- West Nile fever
- St. Louis encephalitis
- Chapter 21: The Bunyaviridae
- Abstract
- Introduction: the family bunyaviridae
- Phleboviruses: rift valley fever virus and Toscana virus
- Orthobunyaviruses: la Crosse virus and cache valley virus
- Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 22: Human endogenous retroviruses and the nervous system
- Abstract
- Human endogenous retroviruses
- HERVs in neurologic diseases
- Pathologic consequences of HERV expression in the nervous system
- Immune response to HERVs in the nervous system
- Future directions in HERV research and therapy for HERV-associated neurologic diseases
- Capitulation
- Chapter 23: Central nervous system HIV-1 infection
- Abstract
- Introduction
- History and terminology
- Character and evolution of CSF HIV-1 infection
- Neuropathology and pathogenesis of brain injury
- Clinical presentation and diagnosis
- Laboratory diagnosis of hand
- Treatment
- Conclusions
- Chapter 24: Neurologic disease due to HTLV-1 infection
- Abstract
- History
- Epidemiology of HTLV-1 infection
- Basic virology of HTLV-1
- Immune response to HTLV-1 infection
- Adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma
- HTLV-1 Myelopathy and encephalomyelitis
- Pathology and pathogenesis
- Prevention
- Treatment
- Other neurologic disorders
- Other aspects of HTLV-1 biology
- Chapter 25: Tick-borne encephalitis
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Virology, classification evolution, and viral dynamics
- Epidemiology and vector ecology
- Risk assessment for human tbe and definitions of endemicity
- Pathogenesis
- Clinical manifestations
- Laboratory diagnosis
- Treatment and prophylaxis
- Chapter 26: Japanese encephalitis virus infection
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Historic perspective
- Epidemiology
- Virology
- Clinical features
- Outcome
- Investigations
- Diagnosis
- Pathogenesis
- Management
- Vaccines
- Future directions
- Chapter 27: Measles virus and the nervous system
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Basic measles pathogenesis
- Epidemiology
- Neurologic complications
- Future directions
- Chapter 28: Mumps and rubella
- Abstract
- Mumps
- Rubella
- Chapter 29: Rabies
- Abstract
- Introduction
- History of rabies
- Rabies virus
- Pathogenesis
- Epidemiology
- Pathology
- Clinical disease
- Laboratory investigations
- Differential diagnosis
- Prevention
- Management of rabies
- Chapter 30: Neurologic aspects of influenza viruses
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Influenza virus
- Influenza viral replication
- General principles of the immune response to influenza virus
- Pathogenesis of influenza infections
- Neurologic syndromes associated with standard human influenza A and B virus
- Influenza, influenza vaccine, and Guillain–Barre syndrome
- Myalgia and myositis associated with influenza
- Myocarditis associated with influenza
- Febrile seizures associated with influenza
- Encephalopathy with or without seizures associated with influenza
- Acute necrotizing encephalopathy associated with influenza
- Neurologic syndromes associated with avian influenza h5n1
- Conclusion and future of influenza infections of humans
- Chapter 31: Neurologic complications of hepatic viruses
- Abstract
- Introduction
- The spectrum of extrahepatic manifestations
- Hepatitis a virus
- Hepatitis B virus
- Hepatitis C Virus
- Hepatitis E virus
- Other hepatic viruses
- Conclusion
- Dedication
- Chapter 32: Henipavirus encephalitis
- Abstract
- Introduction
- The henipavirus
- Epidemiology
- The reservoir host
- Clinical manifestations
- Pathology
- Laboratory, radiologic, and diagnostic investigations
- Relapsed and late-onset encephalitis
- Treatment
- Prevention
- Chapter 33: Diseases of the central nervous system caused by lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus and other arenaviruses
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Morphology
- Viral genome organization
- Viral proteins
- Small-animal model systems
- Human illnesses
- Epidemiology
- Diagnosis
- Treatment
- Conclusion
- SECTION 4: Other topics concerning viral or presumed viral infections of the CNS
- Chapter 34: Nervous system viral infections in immunocompromised hosts
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Diagnostic approach
- Hematopoietic cell transplantation
- Terminology
- Complications
- Solid-organ transplantation
- Hematologic malignancies treated without transplantation
- VZV in non-transplant cancer patients
- Opportunistic viral infections in patients with other rheumatologic/autoimmune disorders
- Other systemic diseases and treatments: what is an immunocompromised host?
- General management and disease-specific treatment guidelines
- Chapter 35: Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Etiology
- Pathogenesis
- Epidemiology
- Clinical presentation of ADEM and variants
- Adult ADEM
- Radiologic characteristics
- Histopathology
- Differential diagnosis
- Treatment
- Prognosis
- Future directions
- Chapter 36: Vaccines and viral / toxin-associated neurologic infections
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Vaccines and vaccine immunology
- Vaccines for neurologic infections (table 36.1)
- Vaccines for infections predominantly associated with neurologic disease
- Neurologic adverse events following immunizations
- Vaccines and specific neurologic adverse events
- Vaccines and guillain–barré syndrome
- Vaccinations and multiple sclerosis
- Vaccinations and acute disseminated encephalomyelitis
- Vaccines and “encephalopathy”
- Vaccines and autism
- Vaccines and the risk of relapse of neurologic disease
- Surveillance and monitoring for adverse events following immunization
- Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 37: Encephalitis lethargica (von Economo's encephalitis)
- Abstract
- Introduction
- History
- Transmission
- Etiology
- Clinical illness
- Relationship between the acute and chronic forms
- Pathology
- Differential diagnosis and modern cases
- Prognosis
- Treatment
- Chapter 38: Bell's palsy and vestibular neuronitis
- Abstract
- Anatomic considerations
- Bell's palsy
- Vestibular neuritis
- Index
Description
This volume in the Handbook of Clinical Neurology series provides a complete review of the history, science and current state of neurovirology. It covers the science and clinical presentation, diagnosis, and treatment of viruses of the brain and central nervous system, and is a trusted resource for scholars, scientists, neuroscientists, neurologists, virologists, and pharmacologists working on neurovirology.
Neurovirology has been significantly bolstered by modern technologies such as PCR and MRI with direct impact on isolating viruses and advancing therapeutics based on molecular medicine. These advances are particularly important today with the introduction of emerging and re-emerging diseases such as HIV/AIDS, Nipah encephalitis and the appearance of West Nile encephalitis in the western hemisphere.
Key Features
- Detailed coverage of neurovirology from the basic science to clinical presentation
- Covers advances in neurovirology via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and MRI technology
- Covers emerging and re-emerging diseases including HIV/AIDS, Nipah encephalitis, and the appearance of West Nile encephalitis in the western hemisphere
Readership
Clinical neurologists at tertiary centers and neuroscience researchers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 808
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 21st August 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702045394
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444534880
About the Editors
Alex Tselis Editor
I graduated with a B Sc in physics from McGill University in Montreal in 1978. I obtained my PhD in physics from Brown University in 1983. After postdoctoral work at Purdue University, I entered medical school at the University of Miami in Florida, graduating with my MD in 1987. I trained in clinical neurology at Northwestern University and Duke University, followed by postdoctoral training in neurovirology at the University of Pennsylvania, 1991-1994. Since 1994 I have been on the faculty at the Department of Neurology at Wayne State University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Neurology, Detroit Medical Center, Wayne State University, Detroit, MI, USA
John Booss Editor
My laboratory work had been in the virology of the nervous system and in viral immunology with emphasis on the cytomegaloviruses. Clinically my interests had been in viral encephalitis, multiple sclerosis, and HIV of the nervous system. From 1993 until my retirement in 2005, I was the National Program Director for Neurology for the Department of Veterans Affairs. Our goal was to have neurological services coordinated nationally. During that time we were able to establish national centers of excellence for Parkinson’s Disease and Multiple Sclerosis. Just after my retirement, a coalition of organizations led by the American Academy of Neurology convinced the Congress to establish national VA centers of excellence in epilepsy. I am presently interested in historical subjects including historical virology: see for example To Catch a Virus, Booss and August, ASM Press, 2013; and Neurovirology in the Elsevier series Handbook of Clinical Neurology, eds, Tselis and Booss, forthcoming, 2014.
Affiliations and Expertise
Virology Labs, West Haven, CT, USA