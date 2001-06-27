Neurovirology: Viruses and the Brain - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120398560, 9780080493800

Neurovirology: Viruses and the Brain, Volume 56

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Michael Buchmeier Ian Campbell
eBook ISBN: 9780080493800
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120398560
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th June 2001
Page Count: 645
Description

This volume is the first in a planned series of thematic volumes for Advances in Virus Research. It covers the etiology, pathogenetic mechanisms, and clincial consequences of human neurotropic viruses. Buchmeier is a virologist, Campbell an immunologist, and both are extremely well known in their fields.

Key Features

  • Numerous illustrations including colour
  • Knowledgeable discussion of the potential role of viral infections in teratogenic and developmental disorders
  • Frank discussion of the role of stress in disease
  • Behavioural consequences of chronic CNS infection

Readership

Researchers and graduate students in virology, immunology, molecular biology, neurology, and neuroscience.
Academic and research libraries, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and private research facilities

Praise for the serial:
"This serial...is well known to virologists. It is a valuable aid in maintaining an overview of various facets of the rapidly expanding fields of virology.... Timely, informative, and useful to the student, teacher, and research scientist." --American Scientist
"A mandatory purchase for all types of comprehensive libraries, both public and university, as well as for those interested in or doing research in the field of virology." --Military Medicine

About the Serial Volume Editors

Michael Buchmeier Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Irvine, USA

Ian Campbell Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, California, U.S.A.

