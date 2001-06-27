Neurovirology: Viruses and the Brain, Volume 56
1st Edition
Description
This volume is the first in a planned series of thematic volumes for Advances in Virus Research. It covers the etiology, pathogenetic mechanisms, and clincial consequences of human neurotropic viruses. Buchmeier is a virologist, Campbell an immunologist, and both are extremely well known in their fields.
Key Features
- Numerous illustrations including colour
- Knowledgeable discussion of the potential role of viral infections in teratogenic and developmental disorders
- Frank discussion of the role of stress in disease
- Behavioural consequences of chronic CNS infection
Readership
Researchers and graduate students in virology, immunology, molecular biology, neurology, and neuroscience.
Academic and research libraries, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and private research facilities
Details
- No. of pages:
- 645
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 27th June 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080493800
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120398560
Reviews
Praise for the serial:
"This serial...is well known to virologists. It is a valuable aid in maintaining an overview of various facets of the rapidly expanding fields of virology.... Timely, informative, and useful to the student, teacher, and research scientist." --American Scientist
"A mandatory purchase for all types of comprehensive libraries, both public and university, as well as for those interested in or doing research in the field of virology." --Military Medicine
About the Serial Volume Editors
Michael Buchmeier Serial Volume Editor
University of California, Irvine, USA
University of California, Irvine, USA
Ian Campbell Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, California, U.S.A.