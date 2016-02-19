Neurotrauma - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780409951677, 9781483192727

Neurotrauma

1st Edition

Treatment, Rehabilitation, and Related Issues

Editors: Michael E. Miner Karen A. Wagner
eBook ISBN: 9781483192727
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st April 1986
Page Count: 272
Description

Neurotrauma: Treatment, Rehabilitation, and Related Issues discusses the issues pertinent to central nervous system trauma. This book is organized into three parts encompassing 17 chapters that tackle the study and management of head injury, including the range of treatment, rehabilitation, and reintegration into the community. Some of the topics covered in the book are the demography of head injury in the United States; cardiopulmonary changes after head injury; management of intracranial hypertension; mechanisms and management of posttraumatic epilepsy; metabolic responses to severe head damage; and evoked responses monitoring in the intensive care unit. Other chapters deal with the auditory assessment of neural trauma, the issues in the evaluation of rehabilitation effects, and the sociological parameters affecting comparisons of long-term outcome. A chapter is devoted to the sensory evoked responses in the diagnosis of brain death. The final chapter focuses on the outcome and recovery of children after experiencing head injury.
The book can provide useful information to doctors, neurologists, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Contributing Authors

Preface

1 The Demography of Head Injury in the United States

2 Ensuring against Tragedy: The Decision to Treat the Severely Head Injured

I Acute Treatment of Head Injured Patients

3 Cardiopulmonary Changes after Head Injury

4 Management of Intracranial Hypertension

5 Modulating Cerebral Oxygen Delivery and Extraction in Acute Traumatic Coma

6 The Metabolic Response to Severe Head Injury

7 The Relative Durations of Coma and Posttraumatic Amnesia after Severe Nonmissile Head Injury: Findings from the Pilot Phase of the National Traumatic Coma Data Bank

8 Mechanisms and Management of Posttraumatic Epilepsy

II Evoked Response Monitoring Issues

9 Evoked Responses Monitoring in the Intensive Care Unit

10 Sensory Evoked Responses in the Diagnosis of Brain Death

11 Auditory Assessment of Neural Trauma

12 Evoked Potentials and Head Injury in a Rehabilitation Setting

III Recovery and Outcome Issues

13 Issues in the Evaluation of Rehabilitation Effects

14 Sociological Parameters Affecting Comparisons of Long-term Outcome

15 The Current Status of Head Injury Rehabilitation

16 Recovery versus Outcome after Head Injury in Children

17 Injury Prevention

Index


Details

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483192727

About the Editor

Michael E. Miner

Karen A. Wagner

