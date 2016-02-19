Neurotrauma: Treatment, Rehabilitation, and Related Issues discusses the issues pertinent to central nervous system trauma. This book is organized into three parts encompassing 17 chapters that tackle the study and management of head injury, including the range of treatment, rehabilitation, and reintegration into the community. Some of the topics covered in the book are the demography of head injury in the United States; cardiopulmonary changes after head injury; management of intracranial hypertension; mechanisms and management of posttraumatic epilepsy; metabolic responses to severe head damage; and evoked responses monitoring in the intensive care unit. Other chapters deal with the auditory assessment of neural trauma, the issues in the evaluation of rehabilitation effects, and the sociological parameters affecting comparisons of long-term outcome. A chapter is devoted to the sensory evoked responses in the diagnosis of brain death. The final chapter focuses on the outcome and recovery of children after experiencing head injury.

The book can provide useful information to doctors, neurologists, students, and researchers.