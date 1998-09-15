Neurotransmitter Transporters, Volume 296
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Purification of Transporter Proteins and cDNAs:
Plasma Membrane Carriers:
C. Aragon and B. Lopez-Corcuera, Purification, Hydrodynamic Properties, and Glycosylation Analysis of Glycine Transporters.
M.F. Romero, Y. Kanai, H. Gunshin, and M.A. Hediger, Expression Cloning Using Xenopus laevis Oocytes.
N. Nelson and Q.R. Liu, Cloning of Genes of cDNAs Encoding Neurotransmitter Transporters and their Localization by Immunocytochemistry.
Vesicular Carriers:
R. Yelin and S. Schuldiner, Purification of the Vesicular Monoamine Transporters: From Classical Techniques to Histidine Tags.
J.P. Henry, C. Sagné, M.F. Isambert, and B. Gasnier, Noncovalent and Covalent Labeling of the Vesicular Monoamine Transporter with Tetrabenazine and Ketanserin Derivatives; Purification of the Photolabeled Protein.
H. Varoqui and J.D. Erickson, Functional Identification of Vesicular Monoamine and Acetylcholine Transporters.
S.M. Parsons, G.A. Rogers, and L.M. Gracz, Photoaffinity Labeling of the Vesicular Acetylcholine Transporter from the Electric Organ of Torpedo.
J.W. Hell and R. Jahn, Bioenergetic Characterization of the GABA Transporter of Synaptic Vesicles.
S.M. Lewis and T. Ueda, Solubilization and Reconstitution of the Synaptic Vesicle Glutamate Transport System.
J.P. Finn, III, A. Merickel, and R.H. Edwards, Analysis of Neurotransmitter Transport into Secretory Vesicles. Pharmacological Approaches and Binding Studies:
P. Krogsgaard-Larsen, B.F. Frølund, and E. Falch, Inhibitors of GABA Transport as Experimental Tools and Therapeutic Agents.
A.R. Chamberlin, H.P. Koch, and R.J. Bridges, Design and Synthesis of the Conformationally Constrained Inhibitors of the High-Affinity, Sodium-Dependent Glutamate Transporters.
M. Robinson, Examination of Glutamate Transporter Heterogeneity Using Synaptosomal Preparations.
A.T. Coorera, J.C. Do Régo, and J.J. Bonnet, Specificity and Ion Dependence of Binding of GBR Analogs.
R.A. Vaughn, Cocaine and GBR Photoaffinity Ligands as Probes of Dopamine Transporter Structure. Transport Assays and Kinetic Analyses:
G. Rudnick, Ion-Coupled Neurotransmitter Transport: Thermodynamic vs. Kinetic Determinations of Stoichiometry.
M.E.A. Reith, C. Xu, F.I. Carroll, and N.H. Chen, Comparison of Inhibition of [3H] Dopamine Translocation and [3H] Cocaine Analog Binding: A Potential Screening Device for Cocaine Antagonists.
H. Bönisch, Transport and Drug Binding Kinetics in Membrane Vesicle Preparations.
V. Ganapathy, P.D. Prasad, and F.H. Leibach, Use of Human Placenta in Studies of Monoamine Transporters. Biochemical Approaches for Structure-Function Analyses:
J.A. Clark, Analysis of Transporter Topology Using Deletion and Epitope Tagging.
G.M. Daniels and S.G. Amara, Selective Labeling of Neurotransmitter Transporters at the Cell Surface.
R.P. Seal, B.H. Leighton, and S.G. Amara, Transmembrane Topology Mapping Using Biotin-Containing Sulfhydryl Reagents.
J.A. Javitch, Probing the Structure of Neurotransmitter Transporters by the Substituted-Cysteine Accessibility Method.
S. Ramamoorthy, H.E. Melikian, Y. Qian, and R.D. Blakely, Biosynthesis, N-glycosylation, and Surface Tracking of Biogenic Amine Transporter Proteins.
J. Ahn, G. Pitrini, T.R. Muth, and M.J. Caplan, Expression of Neurotransmitter Transport Systems in Polarized Cells.
N. Danbolt, K.P. Lehre, Y. Dehnes, F.A. Chaudhry, and L.M. Levy, Localization of Transporters Using Transporter-Specific Antibodies.
G.W. Miller, M.L. Gilmor, and A.I. Levey, Generation of Transporter-Specific Antibodies. Expression Systems and Molecular Genetic Approaches:
H. Lill and N. Nelson, Homologies and Family Relationships Among Na+/Cl- Neurotransmitter Transporters.
S.L. Povlock and S.G. Amara, Vaccinia Virus-T7 RNA Polymerase Expression System for Neurotransmitter Transporters.
C. Tate, Baculovirus-Mediated Expression of Neurotransmitter Transporters.
G. Uhl, Z. Lin, and T. Metzger, Dopamine Transporter Mutants, Small Molecules and Approaches to Cocaine Antagonist/DAT Disinhibitor Development.
K. Buck and S.G. Amara, In Vivo Generation of Chimeras.
E.L. Barker and R.D. Blakely, Structural Determinants of Neurotransmitter Transport Using Cross-Species Chimeras: Studies on the Serotonin Transporter.
D. Vandenbergh, Molecular Cloning of Neurotransmitter Transporter Genes: Beyond the Coding Region of cDNA.
L.A. Bristol and J.D. Rothstein, Use of Antisense Oligodeoxynucleotides to Inhibit Expression of Glutamate Transporter Subtypes.
J.B. Rand, J.S. Duerr, and D.L. Frisby, Using C. elegans to Study Vesicular Transport.
Application of Electrophysiological Techniques to Neurotransmitter Carriers:
S. Mager, Y. Cao, and H.A. Lester, Measurement of Transient Currents from Neurotransmitter Transporters Expressed in Xenopus Oocytes.
A. Cha, N. Zerangue, M. Kavanaugh, and F. Bezanilla, Fluorescence Techniques for Studying Cloned Channels and Transporters Expressed in Xenopus Oocytes.
L.J. DeFelice and A. Galli, Fluctuation Analysis of Norepinephrine and Serotonin Transporter Currents.
D. Bruns, Serotonin Transport in Cultured Leech Neurons.
M. Takahashi, M. Sarantis, and D. Attwell, Glutamate Uptake in Purkinje Cells in Rat Cerebellar Slices.
B. Billups, M. Szatkowski, D. Rossi, and D. Attwell, Patch-Clamp, Ion-Sensing and Glutamate-Sensing Techniques to Study Glutamate Transport in Isolated Retinal Glial Cells.
S. Mennerick and C.F. Zorumski, Measurement of Glial Transport Currents in Microcultures: Application to Excitatory Neurotransmission. Microdialysis and Electrochemical Measurements:
K. Danek and J.B. Justice, Jr., Voltammetric Studies on Kinetics of Uptake and Efflux at Catecholamine Transporters.
C. Earles, H. Wayment, M. Green, and J.O. Schenk, Resolution of Biogenic Amine Transporter Kinetics by Rotating Disk Electrode Voltammetry: Methodology and Mechanistic Interpretations.
B.B. Anderson, A.G. Ewing, and D. Sulzer, Electrochemical Detection of Reverse Transport from a Planorbis Giant Dopamine Neuron.
M.A. Bunin and R.M. Wightman, Measuring Uptake Rates in Intact Tissue.
N. Zahniser, S.D. Dickinson, and G.A. Gerhardt, High Speed Chronoamperometric Electrochemical Measurements of Dopamine Clearance.
N. Chen and M.E.A. Reith, In Vivo Microdialysis for the Measurement of Extracellular Monoamine Levels Following Inhibition of Monoamine Transporters. Subject Index. Author Index.
Description
General Description of the Series:
Neurotransmitter Transporters focuses on biochemical, electrophysiological, pharmacological, molecular, and cell biological approaches used to study neurotransmitter transport systems. The articles provide detailed descriptions of procedures that should enable the reader to understand how they are accomplished and to repeat or adapt them for their own experimental needs. This book is the first to focus on methods that have been the basis for the rapid development of this area.
General Description of the Series: The critically acclaimed laboratory standard for more than forty years, Methods in Enzymology is one of the most highly respected publications in the field of biochemistry. Since 1955, each volume has been eagerly awaited, frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike. Now with more than 300 volumes (all of them still in print), the series contains much material still relevant today--truly an essential publication for researchers in all fields of life sciences.
Key Features
@introbul:Key Features @bul:* The transport of CNS neurotransmitter transporters
- Electrophysiological, biochemical, molecular, cellular biological, pharmacological, neurochemical, and structural approaches
- Both plasma and vesicular carriers
Readership
Biochemists, neuroscientists, physiologists, molecular and cell biologists, pharmacologists, and geneticists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 784
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 15th September 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080884073
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121821975
Reviews
@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"The Methods in Enzymology series represents the gold-standard." @source:--NEUROSCIENCE @qu:"Incomparably useful." @source:--ANALYTICAL BIOCHEMISTRY @qu:"It is a true 'methods' series, including almost every detail from basic theory to sources of equipment and reagents, with timely documentation provided on each page." @source:--BIO/TECHNOLOGY @qu:"The series has been following the growing, changing and creation of new areas of science. It should be on the shelves of all libraries in the world as a whole collection." @source:--CHEMISTRY IN INDUSTRY @qu:"The appearance of another volume in that excellent series, Methods in Enzymology, is always a cause for appreciation for those who wish to successfully carry out a particular technique or prepare an enzyme or metabolic intermediate without the tiresome prospect of searching through unfamiliar literature and perhaps selecting an unproven method which is not easily reproduced." @source:--AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MICROBIOLOGY NEWS @qu:"If we had some way to find the work most often consulted in the laboratory, it could well be the multi-volume series Methods in Enzymology...a great work." @source:--ENZYMOLOGIA @qu:"A series that has established itself as a definitive reference for biochemists." @source:--JOURNAL OF CHROMATOGRAPHY
About the Serial Volume Editors
Susan Amara Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Vollum Institute for Advanced Biomedical Research and Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Oregon Health Sciences University, Portland, Oregon, U.S.A.
About the Editor-in-Chiefs
John Abelson Editor-in-Chief
Affiliations and Expertise
California Institute of Technology, Division of Biology, Pasadena, U.S.A.
Melvin Simon Editor-in-Chief
Affiliations and Expertise
The Salk Institute, La Jolla, CA, USA