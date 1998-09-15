Neurotransmitter Transporters, Volume 296

Purification of Transporter Proteins and cDNAs:

Plasma Membrane Carriers:

C. Aragon and B. Lopez-Corcuera, Purification, Hydrodynamic Properties, and Glycosylation Analysis of Glycine Transporters.

M.F. Romero, Y. Kanai, H. Gunshin, and M.A. Hediger, Expression Cloning Using Xenopus laevis Oocytes.

N. Nelson and Q.R. Liu, Cloning of Genes of cDNAs Encoding Neurotransmitter Transporters and their Localization by Immunocytochemistry.

Vesicular Carriers:

R. Yelin and S. Schuldiner, Purification of the Vesicular Monoamine Transporters: From Classical Techniques to Histidine Tags.

J.P. Henry, C. Sagné, M.F. Isambert, and B. Gasnier, Noncovalent and Covalent Labeling of the Vesicular Monoamine Transporter with Tetrabenazine and Ketanserin Derivatives; Purification of the Photolabeled Protein.

H. Varoqui and J.D. Erickson, Functional Identification of Vesicular Monoamine and Acetylcholine Transporters.

S.M. Parsons, G.A. Rogers, and L.M. Gracz, Photoaffinity Labeling of the Vesicular Acetylcholine Transporter from the Electric Organ of Torpedo.

J.W. Hell and R. Jahn, Bioenergetic Characterization of the GABA Transporter of Synaptic Vesicles.

S.M. Lewis and T. Ueda, Solubilization and Reconstitution of the Synaptic Vesicle Glutamate Transport System.

J.P. Finn, III, A. Merickel, and R.H. Edwards, Analysis of Neurotransmitter Transport into Secretory Vesicles. Pharmacological Approaches and Binding Studies:

P. Krogsgaard-Larsen, B.F. Frølund, and E. Falch, Inhibitors of GABA Transport as Experimental Tools and Therapeutic Agents.

A.R. Chamberlin, H.P. Koch, and R.J. Bridges, Design and Synthesis of the Conformationally Constrained Inhibitors of the High-Affinity, Sodium-Dependent Glutamate Transporters.

M. Robinson, Examination of Glutamate Transporter Heterogeneity Using Synaptosomal Preparations.

A.T. Coorera, J.C. Do Régo, and J.J. Bonnet, Specificity and Ion Dependence of Binding of GBR Analogs.

R.A. Vaughn, Cocaine and GBR Photoaffinity Ligands as Probes of Dopamine Transporter Structure. Transport Assays and Kinetic Analyses:

G. Rudnick, Ion-Coupled Neurotransmitter Transport: Thermodynamic vs. Kinetic Determinations of Stoichiometry.

M.E.A. Reith, C. Xu, F.I. Carroll, and N.H. Chen, Comparison of Inhibition of [3H] Dopamine Translocation and [3H] Cocaine Analog Binding: A Potential Screening Device for Cocaine Antagonists.

H. Bönisch, Transport and Drug Binding Kinetics in Membrane Vesicle Preparations.

V. Ganapathy, P.D. Prasad, and F.H. Leibach, Use of Human Placenta in Studies of Monoamine Transporters. Biochemical Approaches for Structure-Function Analyses:

J.A. Clark, Analysis of Transporter Topology Using Deletion and Epitope Tagging.

G.M. Daniels and S.G. Amara, Selective Labeling of Neurotransmitter Transporters at the Cell Surface.

R.P. Seal, B.H. Leighton, and S.G. Amara, Transmembrane Topology Mapping Using Biotin-Containing Sulfhydryl Reagents.

J.A. Javitch, Probing the Structure of Neurotransmitter Transporters by the Substituted-Cysteine Accessibility Method.

S. Ramamoorthy, H.E. Melikian, Y. Qian, and R.D. Blakely, Biosynthesis, N-glycosylation, and Surface Tracking of Biogenic Amine Transporter Proteins.

J. Ahn, G. Pitrini, T.R. Muth, and M.J. Caplan, Expression of Neurotransmitter Transport Systems in Polarized Cells.

N. Danbolt, K.P. Lehre, Y. Dehnes, F.A. Chaudhry, and L.M. Levy, Localization of Transporters Using Transporter-Specific Antibodies.

G.W. Miller, M.L. Gilmor, and A.I. Levey, Generation of Transporter-Specific Antibodies. Expression Systems and Molecular Genetic Approaches:

H. Lill and N. Nelson, Homologies and Family Relationships Among Na+/Cl- Neurotransmitter Transporters.

S.L. Povlock and S.G. Amara, Vaccinia Virus-T7 RNA Polymerase Expression System for Neurotransmitter Transporters.

C. Tate, Baculovirus-Mediated Expression of Neurotransmitter Transporters.

G. Uhl, Z. Lin, and T. Metzger, Dopamine Transporter Mutants, Small Molecules and Approaches to Cocaine Antagonist/DAT Disinhibitor Development.

K. Buck and S.G. Amara, In Vivo Generation of Chimeras.

E.L. Barker and R.D. Blakely, Structural Determinants of Neurotransmitter Transport Using Cross-Species Chimeras: Studies on the Serotonin Transporter.

D. Vandenbergh, Molecular Cloning of Neurotransmitter Transporter Genes: Beyond the Coding Region of cDNA.

L.A. Bristol and J.D. Rothstein, Use of Antisense Oligodeoxynucleotides to Inhibit Expression of Glutamate Transporter Subtypes.

J.B. Rand, J.S. Duerr, and D.L. Frisby, Using C. elegans to Study Vesicular Transport.

Application of Electrophysiological Techniques to Neurotransmitter Carriers:

S. Mager, Y. Cao, and H.A. Lester, Measurement of Transient Currents from Neurotransmitter Transporters Expressed in Xenopus Oocytes.

A. Cha, N. Zerangue, M. Kavanaugh, and F. Bezanilla, Fluorescence Techniques for Studying Cloned Channels and Transporters Expressed in Xenopus Oocytes.

L.J. DeFelice and A. Galli, Fluctuation Analysis of Norepinephrine and Serotonin Transporter Currents.

D. Bruns, Serotonin Transport in Cultured Leech Neurons.

M. Takahashi, M. Sarantis, and D. Attwell, Glutamate Uptake in Purkinje Cells in Rat Cerebellar Slices.

B. Billups, M. Szatkowski, D. Rossi, and D. Attwell, Patch-Clamp, Ion-Sensing and Glutamate-Sensing Techniques to Study Glutamate Transport in Isolated Retinal Glial Cells.

S. Mennerick and C.F. Zorumski, Measurement of Glial Transport Currents in Microcultures: Application to Excitatory Neurotransmission. Microdialysis and Electrochemical Measurements:

K. Danek and J.B. Justice, Jr., Voltammetric Studies on Kinetics of Uptake and Efflux at Catecholamine Transporters.

C. Earles, H. Wayment, M. Green, and J.O. Schenk, Resolution of Biogenic Amine Transporter Kinetics by Rotating Disk Electrode Voltammetry: Methodology and Mechanistic Interpretations.

B.B. Anderson, A.G. Ewing, and D. Sulzer, Electrochemical Detection of Reverse Transport from a Planorbis Giant Dopamine Neuron.

M.A. Bunin and R.M. Wightman, Measuring Uptake Rates in Intact Tissue.

N. Zahniser, S.D. Dickinson, and G.A. Gerhardt, High Speed Chronoamperometric Electrochemical Measurements of Dopamine Clearance.

N. Chen and M.E.A. Reith, In Vivo Microdialysis for the Measurement of Extracellular Monoamine Levels Following Inhibition of Monoamine Transporters. Subject Index. Author Index.