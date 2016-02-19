Neurotransmission is the second volume of the proceedings of the Sixth International Congress of Pharmacology, organized by the Finnish Pharmacological Society and held in Helsinki, Finland, on July 20-25, 1975. The papers focus on the developments in neurotransmission and cover topics ranging from novel transmitter substances and extraneuronal uptake of catecholamines to axonal transport mechanisms and nerve growth factor. This volume has 28 chapters divided into five sections. After discussing the possible functional role of certain tryptaminergic pathways, this book turns its attention to the metabolism of endogenous noradrenaline, with emphasis on the role of 3,4-dihydroxyphenylglycol (DOPEG). The chapters that follow focus on amino acids as possible neurotransmitters, including histamine and glutamate. This text discusses as well the mechanisms underlying extraneuronal amine uptake and metabolism in the salivary glands; the effect of oxytetracycline on the responses of various tissue preparations to added noradrenaline and to field stimulation; and how axoplasmic transport is blocked by pharmacological agents. This book will be of interest to scientists representing all the major areas of pharmacology, including clinical pharmacology and toxicology, as well as interdisciplinary areas related to physiology, biochemistry, and endocrinology. Many of the topics will also appeal to internists, psychiatrists, neurologists, and anaesthesiologists.