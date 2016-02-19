Neurotransmission
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Sixth International Congress of Pharmacology
Description
Neurotransmission is the second volume of the proceedings of the Sixth International Congress of Pharmacology, organized by the Finnish Pharmacological Society and held in Helsinki, Finland, on July 20-25, 1975. The papers focus on the developments in neurotransmission and cover topics ranging from novel transmitter substances and extraneuronal uptake of catecholamines to axonal transport mechanisms and nerve growth factor. This volume has 28 chapters divided into five sections. After discussing the possible functional role of certain tryptaminergic pathways, this book turns its attention to the metabolism of endogenous noradrenaline, with emphasis on the role of 3,4-dihydroxyphenylglycol (DOPEG). The chapters that follow focus on amino acids as possible neurotransmitters, including histamine and glutamate. This text discusses as well the mechanisms underlying extraneuronal amine uptake and metabolism in the salivary glands; the effect of oxytetracycline on the responses of various tissue preparations to added noradrenaline and to field stimulation; and how axoplasmic transport is blocked by pharmacological agents. This book will be of interest to scientists representing all the major areas of pharmacology, including clinical pharmacology and toxicology, as well as interdisciplinary areas related to physiology, biochemistry, and endocrinology. Many of the topics will also appeal to internists, psychiatrists, neurologists, and anaesthesiologists.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Invited Lectures
Tryptaminergic Neurotransmission
Metabolism of Endogenous Noradrenaline
Novel Transmitter Substances
Symposium on Novel Transmitter Substances — Chairman's Introduction
Hypothalamic Substance P as a Candidate for the Sensory Transmitter of Spinal Dorsal root Fibers
ATP and Purinergic Transmission
Carnosine (β-alanyl-L-histidine) in the Olfactory Nerve: A Putative Transmitter Candidate
Histamine as a Transmitter in Mammalian Brain
Glutamate and Other Excitatory Amino Acids in the Mammalian CNS
Uptake of GABA and Glutamate in Glial Cells in the Nervous System
Extraneuronal Uptake of Catecholamines
Extraneuronal Uptake and Metabolism in Rat Salivary Glands
Extraneuronal Uptake and Metabolism of Catecholamines in Isolated Perfused Hearts
The Binding of Noradrenaline to Connective and Elastic Tissue
Extraneuronal Uptake and Metabolism of 3H-/-Noradrenaline in Rabbit Aorta
Extraneuronal Uptake and Metabolism in Dog Vascular Structures
Axonal Transport Mechanisms
Mechanism of Axoplasmic Transport and its Block by Pharmacological Agents
Effect of Drugs on Axonal Transport of Synaptic Vesicles
Neurotrophic Control of the Fast and Slow Skeletal Muscle
Immunocytochemical Localization of Tyrosine Hydroxylase and Tryptophan Hydroxylase in Relation to Microtubules in Rat Brain
Axonal Transport: Role in the Renewal of Synaptic Vesicles in Cholinergic Neurons
Nerve Growth Factor
Chairman's Introduction to the Symposium on "Nerve Growth Factor"
Milestones, Unanswered Questions and Current Studies on Nerve Growth Factor
Structure-Function Relationships of Nerve Growth Factor and Insulin
Studies on the Biosynthesis and Structure of Nerve Growth Factor from the Mouse Submaxillary Gland
Response of the Adrenergic System to Changes in Tissue and Plasma Levels of Nerve Growth Factor (NGF)
NGF in Maintenance and Regeneration of Adrenergic Axons
Glia, Nerve Growth Factor and Ganglionic Metabolism
Specificity and Biological Importance of Retrograde Axonal Transport of Nerve Growth Factor
Chairman's Concluding Remarks to the Symposium on "Nerve Growth Factor"
Contents of Volumes 1-6
Subject Index
