Neurotoxins, Volume 8
1st Edition
Comparison of Alpha Toxin of Staphylococcus and Aerolysin for Formation of Ion-Permeable Channels. Apamin: A Probe for Low Conductance, Calcium-Activated Potassium Channels. Batrachotoxinin A [3H]Benzoate Binding to Sodium Channels. Botulinal Neurotoxins: Mode of Action on Neurotransmitter Release. Botulinum Toxin as a Tool in Neurobiology. ga-Bungarotoxin Receptor from Chick Optic Lobe: Biochemical, Immunological, and Pharmacological Characterization. Channel Ligands Used to Probe Role of Voltage-Sensitive Calcium-Ion Channels in Neuropeptide Release. Modulation of Acetylcholine Release by Calcium Channel Antagonists. Capsaicin: A Probe for Studying Specific Neuronal Populations in Brain and Retina. Charybdotoxin in Study of Voltage-Dependent Potassium Channels. Ciguatoxin: A Tool for Research on Sodium-Dependent Mechanisms. Purification and Radiolabeling of Clostridium botulinium Type F Neurotoxin. Retrograde Tracing with Cholera Toxin Bb1Gold or with Immunocytochemically Detected Cholera Toxin B in Central Nervous System. gu-Conotoxin: Calcium Currents and Neurosecretion. gu-Conotoxin GVIA and Its Receptors. Dendrotoxin Acceptor Sites: Identification and Labeling of Brain Potassium Channels. Endothelins and Sarafotoxin in Neural Tissues. Fasciculin: Neuropharmacology of Potent Anticholinesterase Polypeptide. Geographutoxins. Presynaptic Activity of ga-Latrotoxin: Purification and Properties. Natural Toxins in Study of Degeneration and Regeneration of Skeletal Muscle. Neosurugatoxin: A Probe for Neuronal Nicotinic Receptors in Adrenal Medulla, Brain, and Ganglia. Neurotoxins as Tools in Characterization of gg-Aminobutyric Acid-Activated Chloride Channels. Palytoxin: Characterization of Mode of Action in Excitable Cells. Palytoxin: Mechanism of Acidifying Action in Excitable Cells. Pertussis Toxin in Analysis of Receptor Mechanisms. Resiniferatoxin. Scorpion Toxins Affecting Insects. Potassium Channel-Blocking Toxins from Snake Venoms and Neuromuscular Transmission. Each chapter includes references. Index.
The exquisite simplicity and potency of toxins have made them valuable probes of neural systems. This book presents a comprehensive compilation of techniques used for the preparation, handling, and, particularly, for the use of neurotoxins. Model systems are described in which these neurotoxins have been extremely valuable in developing an understanding of the cellular and molecular basis of secretion and electrophysiological events leading to altered cell function.
- Methods presented for easy adaptation to new systems
- A virtual "A-B-C" of commonly used and available toxins
- Comprehensive protocols included for the use of alpha toxin, apamin, batrachotoxin; botulina toxin, bungarotoxin; channel ligands: agonists and antagonists; capsaicin; charybdotoxin, ciguatoxin; Clostridium botulinum neurotoxin; cholera toxin (choleragen); conotoxin; dendrotoxin; endothelin; fasciculin; geographutoxin; latrotoxin; natural toxins; neosurgatoxin; palytoxin; pertussis toxin; resiniferatoxin; sarafotoxin; scorpion toxin; snake venom toxins
Neurochemists, neurophysiologists, neuropharmacologists, neuroanatomists, neuroendocrinologists, molecular biologists, cell biologists, geneticists, biochemists, microbiologists, and developmental biologists.
- 423
- English
- © Academic Press 1992
- 26th February 1992
- Academic Press
- 9781483284880
P. Michael Conn Editor
P. Michael Conn is the Senior Vice President for Research and Associate Provost, Texas Tech Health Sciences Center. He is The Robert C. Kimbrough, Professor of Internal Medicine and Cell Biology/Biochemistry. He was previously Director of Research Advocacy and Professor of Physiology and Pharmacology, Cell Biology and Development and Obstetrics and Gynecology at Oregon Health and Science University and Senior Scientist of the Oregon National Primate Research Center (ONPRC). He served for twelve years as Special Assistant to the President and Associate Director of the ONPRC. After receiving a B.S. degree and teaching certification from the University of Michigan (1971), a M.S. from North Carolina State University (1973), and a Ph.D. degree from Baylor College of Medicine (1976), Conn did a fellowship at the NIH, then joined the faculty in the Department of Pharmacology, Duke University Medical Center where he was promoted to Associate Professor in 1982. In 1984, he became Professor and Head of Pharmacology at the University of Iowa College of Medicine, a position he held for eleven years. Conn is known for his research in the area of the cellular and molecular basis of action of gonadotropin releasing hormone action in the pituitary and therapeutic approaches that restore misfolded proteins to function. His work has led to drugs that have benefitted humans and animals. Most recently, he has identified a new class of drugs, pharmacoperones, which act by regulating the intracellular trafficking of receptors, enzymes and ion channels. He has authored or co-authored over 350 publications in this area and written or edited over 200 books, including texts in neurosciences, molecular biology and endocrinology. Conn has served as the editor of many professional journals and book series (Endocrinology, Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, Endocrine, Methods, Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science and Contemporary Endocrinology). Conn served on the National Board of Medical Examiners, including two years as chairman of the reproduction and endocrinology committee. The work of his laboratory has been recognized with a MERIT award from the NIH, the J.J. Abel Award of the American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics, the Weitzman, Oppenheimer and Ingbar Awards of the Endocrine Society, the National Science Medal of Mexico (the Miguel Aleman Prize) and the Stevenson Award of Canada. He is the recipient of the Oregon State Award for Discovery, the Media Award of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology and was named a distinguished Alumnus of Baylor College of Medicine in 2012. Conn is a previous member of Council for the American Society for Cell Biology and the Endocrine Society and is a prior President of the Endocrine Society, during which time he founded the Hormone Foundation and worked with political leadership to heighten the public’s awareness of diabetes. Conn’s students and fellows have gone on to become leaders in industry and academia. He is an elected member of the Mexican Institute of Medicine and a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. He is the co-author of The Animal Research War (2008) and many articles for the public and academic community on the value of animal research and the dangers posed by animal extremism. His op/eds have appeared in The Washington Post, The LA Times, The Wall Street Journal, the Des Moines Register, and elsewhere. Conn consults with organizations that are influenced by animal extremism and with universities and companies facing challenges from these groups.
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock, USA