Neurotoxicity of Pesticides, Volume 4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Organophosphates: AChE inhibition and beyond
Carey N. Pope
2. OPs: the OPIDN enigma
Rudy J. Richardson
3. Nerve agents
Ramesh C. Gupta
4. Pyrethroids
David Soderlund
5. Organochlorines and PD
Jason Richardson
6. Formamidines (Amitraz)
Lucio G. Costa
7. Rotenone Neurotoxicity: Relevance to Parkinson’s Disease
Jason Cannon
8. Neonicotinoids
Arturo Anadón
Description
Neurotoxicity of Pesticides, Volume Four, in this comprehensive serial, addresses contemporary advances in neurotoxicology of pesticides by providing authoritative review articles on key issues in the field. Edited by leading subject experts, topics of note in this new release include Organophosphates, OPs, Nerve agents, Pyrethroids, Neonicotinoids and Formamidines, among others.
Key Features
- Provides a unique, first of its kind resource
- Contributed to by world leaders in neurotoxicology
- Contains a diversity of topics (from molecular to epidemiology) in neurotoxicology
Readership
Academic researchers, research scientists and graduate students in universities and in industry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st April 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128205150
About the Serial Editors
Michael Aschner Serial Editor
Dr. Aschner serves as the Harold and Muriel Block Chair in Molecular Pharmacology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine. He served on numerous toxicology panels (Institute of Medicine, US Environmental Protection Agency, Center for Disease Control), and is a member of the Neurotoxicology and Alcohol study section (NIH). Research in our lab focuses on the following topics: (1) Modulation of C. elegans genes (aat, skn-1, daf-16) that are homologous to mammalian regulators of MeHg uptake and cellular resistance will modify dopaminergic neurodegeneration in response to MeHg exposure. (2) Under conditions of MeHg-induced oxidative stress, Nrf2 (a master regulator of antioxidant responses) coordinates the upregulation of cytoprotective genes that combat MeHg-induced oxidative injury, and that genetic and biochemical changes that negatively impact upon Nrf2 function increase MeHg’s neurotoxicity. (3) PARK2, a strong PD genetic risk factor, alters neuronal vulnerability to modifiers of cellular Mn status, particularly at the level of mitochondrial dysfunction and oxidative stress. Our studies are designed to (1) shed novel mechanistic insight into metal-induced neurodegeneration; (2) identify targets for genetic or pharmacologic modulation of neurodegenerative disorders; (3) increase knowledge of the pathway involved in oxidative stress; (4) develop improved research models for human disease using knowledge of environmental sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Yeshiva University, Bronx, NY, USA
Lucio Costa Serial Editor
Dr. Lucio G. Costa is Professor of Toxicology at the University of Washington in Seattle, and of Pharmacology/Toxicology at the University of Parma Medical School. He received a doctorate in Pharmacology from the University of Milano in 1977, and was a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Texas at Houston. He is a member of several national and international professional organizations, a Fellow of the Academy of Toxicological Sciences, and a European Certified Toxicologist. He received various award for his scientific accomplishments, including the Achievement Award from the Society of Toxicology. He serves in various editorial capacities for several toxicology journals, and is an active manuscript and grant reviewer. Dr. Costa has been the member of dozens of panels and committees at the national and international level dealing with toxicology and risk assessment issues. He has chaired and/or organized symposia at scientific meetings in the United States and internationally. He has been teaching classes in the area of toxicology, neurotoxicology and pharmacology to graduate and medical students for 30 years. He keeps an active research program in the area of neurotoxicology.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Washington, Seattle, WA, USA