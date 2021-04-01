COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Neurotoxicity of Metals: Old Issues and New Developments - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128237755

Neurotoxicity of Metals: Old Issues and New Developments, Volume 5

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Michael Aschner Lucio Costa
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128237755
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st April 2021
Page Count: 300
Table of Contents

1. Aluminum
Alexey Tinkov
2. Arsenic
Ellen Fritche
3. Cadmium
Maria Rosa Chitolina Schetinger
4. Copper
Ivo Florin Scheiber
5. Lead
Miriam B. Virgolini
6. Manganese
Eunsook Lee
7. Mercury
Cristina Carvalho
8. Nickel
Omamuyovwi M. Ijomone
9. Thallium
Sonia Galvan-Arzate
10. Vanadium
James Olopade
11. Neurotoxicity of Metal Mixtures
Vanda Andrade and Michael Aschner

Description

The volume discusses novel issues associated with the neurotoxicity of select metals

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the Advances in Neurotoxicology series
  • Updated release includes the latest information on the mechanisms associated with neurodegeneration, neurodevelopmental effects, and brain accumulation of metals
  • New approaches for the study of metal neurotoxicity

Readership

Faculty, students, risk assessors, federal employees, industry scientists

About the Serial Editors

Michael Aschner

Michael Aschner

Dr. Aschner serves as the Harold and Muriel Block Chair in Molecular Pharmacology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine. He served on numerous toxicology panels (Institute of Medicine, US Environmental Protection Agency, Center for Disease Control), and is a member of the Neurotoxicology and Alcohol study section (NIH). Research in our lab focuses on the following topics: (1) Modulation of C. elegans genes (aat, skn-1, daf-16) that are homologous to mammalian regulators of MeHg uptake and cellular resistance will modify dopaminergic neurodegeneration in response to MeHg exposure. (2) Under conditions of MeHg-induced oxidative stress, Nrf2 (a master regulator of antioxidant responses) coordinates the upregulation of cytoprotective genes that combat MeHg-induced oxidative injury, and that genetic and biochemical changes that negatively impact upon Nrf2 function increase MeHg’s neurotoxicity. (3) PARK2, a strong PD genetic risk factor, alters neuronal vulnerability to modifiers of cellular Mn status, particularly at the level of mitochondrial dysfunction and oxidative stress. Our studies are designed to (1) shed novel mechanistic insight into metal-induced neurodegeneration; (2) identify targets for genetic or pharmacologic modulation of neurodegenerative disorders; (3) increase knowledge of the pathway involved in oxidative stress; (4) develop improved research models for human disease using knowledge of environmental sciences.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Molecular Pharmacology, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, NY, USA

Lucio Costa

Lucio Costa

Dr. Lucio G. Costa is Professor of Toxicology at the University of Washington in Seattle, and of Pharmacology/Toxicology at the University of Parma Medical School. He received a doctorate in Pharmacology from the University of Milano in 1977, and was a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Texas at Houston. He is a member of several national and international professional organizations, a Fellow of the Academy of Toxicological Sciences, and a European Certified Toxicologist. He received various award for his scientific accomplishments, including the Achievement Award from the Society of Toxicology. He serves in various editorial capacities for several toxicology journals, and is an active manuscript and grant reviewer. Dr. Costa has been the member of dozens of panels and committees at the national and international level dealing with toxicology and risk assessment issues. He has chaired and/or organized symposia at scientific meetings in the United States and internationally. He has been teaching classes in the area of toxicology, neurotoxicology and pharmacology to graduate and medical students for 30 years. He keeps an active research program in the area of neurotoxicology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Toxicology, University of Washington, Seattle, WA, USA

