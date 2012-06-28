Neurosurgical Anesthesia, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455748372, 9781455748389

Neurosurgical Anesthesia, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, Volume 30-2

1st Edition

Authors: Jeffrey Kirsch Ansgar Brambrink
eBook ISBN: 9781455748389
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455748372
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th June 2012
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Anesthesiology Clinics provides essential updates in neurosurgical anesthesia. Topics include anesthesia for endovascular neurosurgery; interventional neuroradiology; neuroimaging; anesthetic management of patients with acute stroke; perioperative management of pediatric patients; anesthetic neurotoxicity; airway management in neuroanesthesiology; anesthetic considerations for awake craniotomy for epilepsy; perioperative uses of trans cranial perfusion monitoring; monitoring and introaoperative management of elevated ICP and decompressive craniectomy; electrophysiologic monitoring in neurosurgery; traumatic brain injury; perioperative pain management in the neurosurgical patient; controversies in neurosciences critical care; sleep and mechanisms of anesthesia; and impacts on outcome after neuroanesthesia.

Details

About the Authors

Jeffrey Kirsch Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Oregon Health & Science University

Ansgar Brambrink Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Oregon Health & Science University

