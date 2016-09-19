Neurosurgery Self-Assessment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323374804, 9780323392327

Neurosurgery Self-Assessment

1st Edition

Questions and Answers

Authors: Rahul Shah Thomas Cadoux-Hudson Jamie Van Gompel Erlick Pereira
eBook ISBN: 9780323392327
eBook ISBN: 9780323392334
Paperback ISBN: 9780323374804
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 19th September 2016
Page Count: 520
Description

Ideal for both neurosurgical residents and recertifying neurosurgeons, Neurosurgery Self-Assessment: Questions and Answers offers the most comprehensive, up to date coverage available. Over 1,000 clinically relevant multiple-choice questions across 46 topic areas test the candidate’s knowledge of basic neuroscience and neurosurgical subspecialties to an unparalleled degree and provide detailed answer explanations to facilitate learning and assessment.

Key Features

  • Over 700 histology, pathology, radiology, clinical and anatomical images serve as an index of routinely tested-on images in neurosurgical examinations with high-yield summaries of each pathology to reinforce and simplify key concepts.

  • Includes only multiple choice questions in both single-best-answer and extended matching item (10-20 options) format increasingly adopted by neurosurgery certification boards worldwide.

  • Questions are organized by topic and classified by degree of difficulty through a highly visual "traffic light system" which codes each question in green, amber, or red.

  • Includes coverage of the landmark studies in areas such as vascular, stroke, spine and neurooncology.

  • Practical tips facilitate study with test-taking strategies and things to consider before sitting for an exam.

  • Utilizes Imperial and SI units throughout.

  • Expert Consult eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience acts an interactive question bank which automatically scores and provides immediate answer feedback, as well as allowing you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book.

Table of Contents

PART I BASIC SCIENCE

1 NEUROANATOMY

2 EMBRYOLOGY

3 NEUROPHYSIOLOGY

4 NEUROPATHOLOGY I: BASICS

5 NEUROPATHOLOGY II: GROSS PATHOLOGY

6 NEUROPATHOLOGY III: HISTOLOGY

7 PHARMACOLOGY

PART II CARE OF THE NEUROSURGICAL PATIENT

8 NEUROLOGY AND STROKE

9 NEURO-OPHTHALMOLOGY

10 NEURO-OTOLOGY

11 NEUROINTENSIVE AND PERIOPERATIVE CARE

12 INFECTION

13 SEIZURES

14 NEURORADIOLOGY

15 RADIOTHERAPY AND STEREOTACTIC RADIOSURGERY

16 NEUROPSYCHOLOGY AND NEUROLOGICAL REHABILITATION

17 STATISTICS

18 PROFESSIONALISM AND MEDICAL ETHICS

19 SURGICAL TECHNOLOGY AND PRACTICE

PART III CRANIAL NEUROSURGERY

20 GENERAL NEUROSURGERY AND CSF DISORDERS

21 CRANIAL TRAUMA

22A CRANIAL VASCULAR NEUROSURGERY I: ANEURYSMS AND AVMS

22B CRANIAL VASCULAR NEUROSURGERY II: CEREBRAL REVASCULARIZATION AND STROKE

23 CRANIAL ONCOLOGY

24 SKULL BASE AND PITUITARY SURGERY

25 CRANIAL INFECTION

PART IV SPINAL NEUROSURGERY

26 SPINE: GENERAL PRINCIPLES

27 SCOLIOSIS AND SPINAL DEFORMITY

28 SPINAL TRAUMA AND ACUTE PATHOLOGY

29 DEGENERATIVE SPINE

30 SPINAL INFECTION

31 SPINAL ONCOLOGY

32 SPINAL VASCULAR NEUROSURGERY

PART V FUNCTIONAL NEUROSURGERY

33 PAIN SURGERY

34 ADULT AND PEDIATRIC EPILEPSY SURGERY

35 ADULT MOVEMENT DISORDERS

36 SURGERY FOR PSYCHIATRIC DISORDERS

PART VI PERIPHERAL NERVE SURGERY

37 PERIPHERAL NERVE

PART VII PEDIATRIC NEUROSURGERY

38 PEDIATRIC NEUROSURGERY: GENERAL PRINCIPLES AND NORMAL DEVELOPMENT

39 CRANIOSYNOSTOSIS

40 CONGENITAL CRANIAL AND SPINAL DISORDERS

41 PEDIATRIC NEUROSURGERY: GENERAL AND HYDROCEPHALUS

42 PEDIATRIC NEURO-ONCOLOGY

43 PEDIATRICHEAD AND SPINALTRAUMA

44 PEDIATRIC VASCULARNEUROSURGERY

45 PEDIATRIC MOVEMENT DISORDERS AND SPASTICITY

46 NEUROSURGERY AND PREGNANCY

Details

No. of pages:
520
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323392327
eBook ISBN:
9780323392334
Paperback ISBN:
9780323374804

About the Author

Rahul Shah

Affiliations and Expertise

Specialty Registrar in Neurosurgery and Wellcome Trust Clinical Research Fellow, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK

Thomas Cadoux-Hudson

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Neurosurgeon, Department of Neurosurgery, Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust, Oxford, UK

Jamie Van Gompel

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Neurosurgery and Otolaryngology, Mayo Clinic of Medicine, Rochester, MN, USA

Erlick Pereira

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer in Neurosurgery and Consultant Neurosurgeon, Atkinson Morley Neurosciences Centre, St George's Hospital, St George's, University of London, London, UK

