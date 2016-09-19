Neurosurgery Self-Assessment
1st Edition
Questions and Answers
Description
Ideal for both neurosurgical residents and recertifying neurosurgeons, Neurosurgery Self-Assessment: Questions and Answers offers the most comprehensive, up to date coverage available. Over 1,000 clinically relevant multiple-choice questions across 46 topic areas test the candidate’s knowledge of basic neuroscience and neurosurgical subspecialties to an unparalleled degree and provide detailed answer explanations to facilitate learning and assessment.
Key Features
- Over 700 histology, pathology, radiology, clinical and anatomical images serve as an index of routinely tested-on images in neurosurgical examinations with high-yield summaries of each pathology to reinforce and simplify key concepts.
- Includes only multiple choice questions in both single-best-answer and extended matching item (10-20 options) format increasingly adopted by neurosurgery certification boards worldwide.
- Questions are organized by topic and classified by degree of difficulty through a highly visual "traffic light system" which codes each question in green, amber, or red.
- Includes coverage of the landmark studies in areas such as vascular, stroke, spine and neurooncology.
- Practical tips facilitate study with test-taking strategies and things to consider before sitting for an exam.
- Utilizes Imperial and SI units throughout.
- Expert Consult eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience acts an interactive question bank which automatically scores and provides immediate answer feedback, as well as allowing you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book.
Table of Contents
PART I BASIC SCIENCE
1 NEUROANATOMY
2 EMBRYOLOGY
3 NEUROPHYSIOLOGY
4 NEUROPATHOLOGY I: BASICS
5 NEUROPATHOLOGY II: GROSS PATHOLOGY
6 NEUROPATHOLOGY III: HISTOLOGY
7 PHARMACOLOGY
PART II CARE OF THE NEUROSURGICAL PATIENT
8 NEUROLOGY AND STROKE
9 NEURO-OPHTHALMOLOGY
10 NEURO-OTOLOGY
11 NEUROINTENSIVE AND PERIOPERATIVE CARE
12 INFECTION
13 SEIZURES
14 NEURORADIOLOGY
15 RADIOTHERAPY AND STEREOTACTIC RADIOSURGERY
16 NEUROPSYCHOLOGY AND NEUROLOGICAL REHABILITATION
17 STATISTICS
18 PROFESSIONALISM AND MEDICAL ETHICS
19 SURGICAL TECHNOLOGY AND PRACTICE
PART III CRANIAL NEUROSURGERY
20 GENERAL NEUROSURGERY AND CSF DISORDERS
21 CRANIAL TRAUMA
22A CRANIAL VASCULAR NEUROSURGERY I: ANEURYSMS AND AVMS
22B CRANIAL VASCULAR NEUROSURGERY II: CEREBRAL REVASCULARIZATION AND STROKE
23 CRANIAL ONCOLOGY
24 SKULL BASE AND PITUITARY SURGERY
25 CRANIAL INFECTION
PART IV SPINAL NEUROSURGERY
26 SPINE: GENERAL PRINCIPLES
27 SCOLIOSIS AND SPINAL DEFORMITY
28 SPINAL TRAUMA AND ACUTE PATHOLOGY
29 DEGENERATIVE SPINE
30 SPINAL INFECTION
31 SPINAL ONCOLOGY
32 SPINAL VASCULAR NEUROSURGERY
PART V FUNCTIONAL NEUROSURGERY
33 PAIN SURGERY
34 ADULT AND PEDIATRIC EPILEPSY SURGERY
35 ADULT MOVEMENT DISORDERS
36 SURGERY FOR PSYCHIATRIC DISORDERS
PART VI PERIPHERAL NERVE SURGERY
37 PERIPHERAL NERVE
PART VII PEDIATRIC NEUROSURGERY
38 PEDIATRIC NEUROSURGERY: GENERAL PRINCIPLES AND NORMAL DEVELOPMENT
39 CRANIOSYNOSTOSIS
40 CONGENITAL CRANIAL AND SPINAL DISORDERS
41 PEDIATRIC NEUROSURGERY: GENERAL AND HYDROCEPHALUS
42 PEDIATRIC NEURO-ONCOLOGY
43 PEDIATRICHEAD AND SPINALTRAUMA
44 PEDIATRIC VASCULARNEUROSURGERY
45 PEDIATRIC MOVEMENT DISORDERS AND SPASTICITY
46 NEUROSURGERY AND PREGNANCY
Details
- No. of pages:
- 520
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 19th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323392327
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323392334
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323374804
About the Author
Rahul Shah
Affiliations and Expertise
Specialty Registrar in Neurosurgery and Wellcome Trust Clinical Research Fellow, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK
Thomas Cadoux-Hudson
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Neurosurgeon, Department of Neurosurgery, Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust, Oxford, UK
Jamie Van Gompel
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Neurosurgery and Otolaryngology, Mayo Clinic of Medicine, Rochester, MN, USA
Erlick Pereira
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer in Neurosurgery and Consultant Neurosurgeon, Atkinson Morley Neurosciences Centre, St George's Hospital, St George's, University of London, London, UK