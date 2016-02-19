Neurosciences Research
1st Edition
Volume 3
Editors: S Ehrenpreis Othmar C. Solnitzky
eBook ISBN: 9781483218823
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 326
Description
Neurosciences Research, Volume 3 covers research problems concerned with the central nervous system. The book discusses the transport processes at the brain cell; the life history of the microglial cell; and studies on the choroid plexus. The text also describes the role of the cerebral peduncle in movements, as well as the pathobiological aspects of the action of tetanal toxin in the nervous system and skeletal muscle. Neuroscientists, neurochemists, and neuropathologists will find book useful.
Table of Contents
Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Transport Processes at the Brain Cell Membrane
I. The Sodium Pump
II. Sugar Transport in the Brain
III. Transport of Amino Acids in the Brain
IV. Transport of Amines in the Brain
V. Transport of Anions in the Brain
VI. Transport of Drugs into Brain
VII. Transport of Water in the Brain
References
The Life History of the Microglial Cell: A Light Microscopic Study
I. Introduction
II. Factors Influencing Identification of the Microglial Cell
III. Species Differences in Appearance of Microglial Cells
IV. Regional Differences in Appearance and Distribution of Microglial Cells
V. The Development of Microglial Cells
VI. Microglial Cells during Brain Maturation
VII. Microglial Cells during Aging
VIII. Microglial Cells in Pathologically Altered Tissue
IX. Microglial Cells in Germfree Animals
X. Pericytes of Cerebral Blood Vessels in Relation to Microglial Cells
XI. Degeneration of Mitotic Cells—Dysmitosis—as a Limiting Factor in Microglial Cell Development
XII. Conclusion
XIII. Summary
References
Studies on the Choroid Plexus
I. Introduction
II. Histologic Aspects
III. Proliferation and Degeneration of Epithelium
IV. Histogenesis of Choroid Plexus
V. Paraphysis, The Extraventricular Choroid Plexus
VI. Some Functions of the Choroid Plexus
VII. Chemical Aspects
VIII. Pathologic Changes
References
The Role of the Cerebral Peduncle in Movements
I. Introduction
II. Method
III. Results
IV. Discussion
V. Summary
References
Tetanism: Pathobiological Aspects of the Action of Tetanal Toxin in the Nervous System and Skeletal Muscle
I. Introduction
II. Pathologic Findings in Tetanus Intoxication
III. Localization and Binding of the Toxin in Tissues
IV. Route of Entry of the Toxin
V. Physiology of Tetanus Intoxication
VI. Clinical Aspects of Tetanus Intoxication
VII. Effects of the Toxin on Lower Animals
VIII. Summary
References
Author Index
Subject Index
