Neurosciences Research, Volume 3 covers research problems concerned with the central nervous system. The book discusses the transport processes at the brain cell; the life history of the microglial cell; and studies on the choroid plexus. The text also describes the role of the cerebral peduncle in movements, as well as the pathobiological aspects of the action of tetanal toxin in the nervous system and skeletal muscle. Neuroscientists, neurochemists, and neuropathologists will find book useful.

Table of Contents



Contents

List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Transport Processes at the Brain Cell Membrane

I. The Sodium Pump

II. Sugar Transport in the Brain

III. Transport of Amino Acids in the Brain

IV. Transport of Amines in the Brain

V. Transport of Anions in the Brain

VI. Transport of Drugs into Brain

VII. Transport of Water in the Brain

References

The Life History of the Microglial Cell: A Light Microscopic Study

I. Introduction

II. Factors Influencing Identification of the Microglial Cell

III. Species Differences in Appearance of Microglial Cells

IV. Regional Differences in Appearance and Distribution of Microglial Cells

V. The Development of Microglial Cells

VI. Microglial Cells during Brain Maturation

VII. Microglial Cells during Aging

VIII. Microglial Cells in Pathologically Altered Tissue

IX. Microglial Cells in Germfree Animals

X. Pericytes of Cerebral Blood Vessels in Relation to Microglial Cells

XI. Degeneration of Mitotic Cells—Dysmitosis—as a Limiting Factor in Microglial Cell Development

XII. Conclusion

XIII. Summary

References

Studies on the Choroid Plexus

I. Introduction

II. Histologic Aspects

III. Proliferation and Degeneration of Epithelium

IV. Histogenesis of Choroid Plexus

V. Paraphysis, The Extraventricular Choroid Plexus

VI. Some Functions of the Choroid Plexus

VII. Chemical Aspects

VIII. Pathologic Changes

References

The Role of the Cerebral Peduncle in Movements

I. Introduction

II. Method

III. Results

IV. Discussion

V. Summary

References

Tetanism: Pathobiological Aspects of the Action of Tetanal Toxin in the Nervous System and Skeletal Muscle

I. Introduction

II. Pathologic Findings in Tetanus Intoxication

III. Localization and Binding of the Toxin in Tissues

IV. Route of Entry of the Toxin

V. Physiology of Tetanus Intoxication

VI. Clinical Aspects of Tetanus Intoxication

VII. Effects of the Toxin on Lower Animals

VIII. Summary

References

Author Index

Subject Index