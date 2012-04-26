Neuroscience
4th Edition
Fundamentals for Rehabilitation
Description
This practical guide connects the theory of neuroscience with real-world clinical application by utilizing first person accounts of neurological disorders and in-depth case studies. It also provides clear descriptions of a complete range of neurological disorders. Special features such as "at-a-glance" summaries, pathology boxes, and hundreds of full-color illustrations, enhance the learning experience and make it easy to master the fundamentals of neuroscience rehabilitation.
Key Features
- Systems approach to neuroscience helps you develop a fuller understanding of concepts in the beginning of the text and apply them to new clinical disorders later in the text.
- Five sections: Cellular Level, Development, Systems, Regions, and Support Systems show how neural cells operate first, and then help you apply that knowledge while developing an understanding of systems neuroscience.
- UNIQUE! An emphasis on neuroscience issues critical for practice of physical rehabilitation such as abnormal muscle tone, chronic pain, and control of movement.
- Evidence-based content has been updated to reflect the most recent research.
- Patient experience boxes at the beginning of each chapter give insight from actual patients and the patients’ experiences with disorders discussed in the text.
- Clinical notes case studies include bulleted information relevant to the clinician.
Table of Contents
1: Introduction to Neuroscience
Part 1: Neuroscience at the Cellular Level
2. Physical and Electrical Properties of Cells in the Nervous System
3. Synapses and Synaptic Transmissions
4. Neuroplasticity
Part 2: Development of the Nervous System
5. Development of the Nervous System
Part 3: Neuroscience at the System Level
6. Somatosensory System
7. Somatosensation: Clinical Applications
8. Neuropathic Pain, Pain Matrix Dysfunction, and Pain Syndromes
9. Autonomic Nervous System
10. Normal Motor System: Motor Neurons
11. Basal Ganglia, Cerebellum, and Movement
Part 4: Neuroscience at the Regional Level
12. Peripheral Nervous System
13. Spinal Region
14. Cranial Nerves
15. Brain Stem Region
16. Vestibular and Visual Systems
17. Cerebrum
18. Cerebrum: Clinical Applications
Part 5: Support Systems
19. Support Systems: Blood Supply and Cerebrospinal Fluid System
Appendices
Appendix A: Gross Anatomy Atlas
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 552
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 26th April 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455707454
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323266482
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455775149
About the Author
Laurie Lundy-Ekman
Affiliations and Expertise
Pacific University, Forest Grove, OR