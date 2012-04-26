Neuroscience - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781455706433, 9781455707454

Neuroscience

4th Edition

Fundamentals for Rehabilitation

Authors: Laurie Lundy-Ekman
eBook ISBN: 9781455707454
eBook ISBN: 9780323266482
eBook ISBN: 9781455775149
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 26th April 2012
Page Count: 552
Description

This practical guide connects the theory of neuroscience with real-world clinical application by utilizing first person accounts of neurological disorders and in-depth case studies. It also provides clear descriptions of a complete range of neurological disorders. Special features such as "at-a-glance" summaries, pathology boxes, and hundreds of full-color illustrations, enhance the learning experience and make it easy to master the fundamentals of neuroscience rehabilitation.

Key Features

  • Systems approach to neuroscience helps you develop a fuller understanding of concepts in the beginning of the text and apply them to new clinical disorders later in the text.

  • Five sections: Cellular Level, Development, Systems, Regions, and Support Systems show how neural cells operate first, and then help you apply that knowledge while developing an understanding of systems neuroscience.

  • UNIQUE! An emphasis on neuroscience issues critical for practice of physical rehabilitation such as abnormal muscle tone, chronic pain, and control of movement.

  • Evidence-based content has been updated to reflect the most recent research.

  • Patient experience boxes at the beginning of each chapter give insight from actual patients and the patients’ experiences with disorders discussed in the text.

  • Clinical notes case studies include bulleted information relevant to the clinician.

Table of Contents

1: Introduction to Neuroscience

Part 1: Neuroscience at the Cellular Level

2. Physical and Electrical Properties of Cells in the Nervous System

3. Synapses and Synaptic Transmissions

4. Neuroplasticity

Part 2: Development of the Nervous System

5. Development of the Nervous System

Part 3: Neuroscience at the System Level

6. Somatosensory System

7. Somatosensation: Clinical Applications

8. Neuropathic Pain, Pain Matrix Dysfunction, and Pain Syndromes

9. Autonomic Nervous System

10. Normal Motor System: Motor Neurons

11. Basal Ganglia, Cerebellum, and Movement

Part 4: Neuroscience at the Regional Level

12. Peripheral Nervous System

13. Spinal Region

14. Cranial Nerves

15. Brain Stem Region

16. Vestibular and Visual Systems

17. Cerebrum

18. Cerebrum: Clinical Applications

Part 5: Support Systems

19. Support Systems: Blood Supply and Cerebrospinal Fluid System

Appendices

Appendix A: Gross Anatomy Atlas

Glossary

Details

No. of pages:
552
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
About the Author

Laurie Lundy-Ekman

Affiliations and Expertise

Pacific University, Forest Grove, OR

