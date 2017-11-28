Neuroscience - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323478410, 9780323478366

Neuroscience

5th Edition

Fundamentals for Rehabilitation

Authors: Laurie Lundy-Ekman
Paperback ISBN: 9780323478410
eBook ISBN: 9780323478366
eBook ISBN: 9780323478403
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th November 2017
Page Count: 576
Description

Boost your skills in planning and managing physical rehabilitation! Neuroscience: Fundamentals for Rehabilitation, 5th Edition provides a practical guide to the nervous system and how it affects the practice of physical and occupational therapy. Case studies and first-person stories from people with neurologic disorders make it easier to apply your knowledge to the clinical setting. New to this edition are new chapters on neuroanatomy imaging and neurologic examination techniques. Written by noted PT educator Laurie Lundy-Ekman, this book uses evidence-based research to help you understand neurologic disorders and treat clients who have physical limitations due to nervous system damage or disease.

Key Features

  • Logical, systems approach to neuroscience makes it easier to master complex information and provides a framework for conducting a neurologic examination and evaluation.
  • A clinical perspective of neuroscience is provided through case studies, personal stories written by patients, and summaries of key features of neurologic disorders and the body systems they affect. 
  • Five sectionsOverview of Neurology, Neuroscience at the Cellular Level, Development of the Nervous System, Vertical Systems, and Regions — first show how neural cells operate, and then allow you to apply your knowledge of neuroscience.
  • Emphasis on topics critical to physical rehabilitation includes coverage of abnormal muscle tone, chronic pain, control of movement, and differential diagnosis of dizziness.
  • Hundreds of color-coded illustrations show body structures and functions across systems.
  • Clinical Notes case studies demonstrate how neuroscience knowledge may be applied to clinical situations. 
  • Pathology boxes provide a quick summary of the features of neurologic disorders commonly encountered in rehabilitation practice.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to Neuroscience
    Part 1: Overview of Neurology 
    2. Neuroanatomy  
    3. Neurologic Disorders and the Neurologic Examination  NEW!
    4. Neuroimaging and Neuroanatomy Atlas  NEW!
    Part 2: Neuroscience at the Cellular Level 
    5. Physical and Electrical Properties of Cells in the Nervous System   
    6. Neural Communication: Synaptic and Extrasynaptic Transmission
    7. Neuroplasticity
    Part 3: Development of the Nervous System 
    8. Development of the Nervous System  
    Part 4: Vertical Systems 
    9.  Autonomic Nervous System  
    10. Peripheral Somatosensory System  
    11. Central Somatosensory System  
    12. Pain as a Disease: Neuropathic Pain, Central Sensitivity Syndromes, and Pain Syndromes  
    13. Motor System: Motor Neurons and Spinal Motor Function
    14. Motor System: Motor Tracts  
    15. Motor System: The Cerebellum and the Spinocerebellar Pathways
    16. Motor and Psychologic Functions: Basal Ganglia
    Part 5: Regions  
    17. Peripheral Region 
    18. Spinal Region  
    19. Cranial Nerves 
    20. Brainstem Region  
    21. Visual System  
    22. Vestibular System
    23. Dizziness and Unsteadiness 
    24. Cerebrospinal Fluid System
    25. Blood Supply, Stroke, Fluid Dynamics, and Intracranial Pressure
    26. Cerebrum  
    27. Memory, Consciousness and Intellect   
    28. Behavior, Emotions, Decision Making, Personality: Prefrontal and Anterior Temporal Lobes 
    29. Communication, Directing Attention, and Spatial Cognition: Temporoparietal Association Cortex and Inferior Frontal Gyrus

About the Author

Laurie Lundy-Ekman

Affiliations and Expertise

Pacific University, Forest Grove, OR

