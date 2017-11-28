Neuroscience
5th Edition
Fundamentals for Rehabilitation
Boost your skills in planning and managing physical rehabilitation! Neuroscience: Fundamentals for Rehabilitation, 5th Edition provides a practical guide to the nervous system and how it affects the practice of physical and occupational therapy. Case studies and first-person stories from people with neurologic disorders make it easier to apply your knowledge to the clinical setting. New to this edition are new chapters on neuroanatomy imaging and neurologic examination techniques. Written by noted PT educator Laurie Lundy-Ekman, this book uses evidence-based research to help you understand neurologic disorders and treat clients who have physical limitations due to nervous system damage or disease.
- Logical, systems approach to neuroscience makes it easier to master complex information and provides a framework for conducting a neurologic examination and evaluation.
- A clinical perspective of neuroscience is provided through case studies, personal stories written by patients, and summaries of key features of neurologic disorders and the body systems they affect.
- Five sections — Overview of Neurology, Neuroscience at the Cellular Level, Development of the Nervous System, Vertical Systems, and Regions — first show how neural cells operate, and then allow you to apply your knowledge of neuroscience.
- Emphasis on topics critical to physical rehabilitation includes coverage of abnormal muscle tone, chronic pain, control of movement, and differential diagnosis of dizziness.
- Hundreds of color-coded illustrations show body structures and functions across systems.
- Clinical Notes case studies demonstrate how neuroscience knowledge may be applied to clinical situations.
- Pathology boxes provide a quick summary of the features of neurologic disorders commonly encountered in rehabilitation practice.
Table of Contents
- Introduction to Neuroscience
Part 1: Overview of Neurology
2. Neuroanatomy
3. Neurologic Disorders and the Neurologic Examination NEW!
4. Neuroimaging and Neuroanatomy Atlas NEW!
Part 2: Neuroscience at the Cellular Level
5. Physical and Electrical Properties of Cells in the Nervous System
6. Neural Communication: Synaptic and Extrasynaptic Transmission
7. Neuroplasticity
Part 3: Development of the Nervous System
8. Development of the Nervous System
Part 4: Vertical Systems
9. Autonomic Nervous System
10. Peripheral Somatosensory System
11. Central Somatosensory System
12. Pain as a Disease: Neuropathic Pain, Central Sensitivity Syndromes, and Pain Syndromes
13. Motor System: Motor Neurons and Spinal Motor Function
14. Motor System: Motor Tracts
15. Motor System: The Cerebellum and the Spinocerebellar Pathways
16. Motor and Psychologic Functions: Basal Ganglia
Part 5: Regions
17. Peripheral Region
18. Spinal Region
19. Cranial Nerves
20. Brainstem Region
21. Visual System
22. Vestibular System
23. Dizziness and Unsteadiness
24. Cerebrospinal Fluid System
25. Blood Supply, Stroke, Fluid Dynamics, and Intracranial Pressure
26. Cerebrum
27. Memory, Consciousness and Intellect
28. Behavior, Emotions, Decision Making, Personality: Prefrontal and Anterior Temporal Lobes
29. Communication, Directing Attention, and Spatial Cognition: Temporoparietal Association Cortex and Inferior Frontal Gyrus
About the Author
Laurie Lundy-Ekman
Affiliations and Expertise
Pacific University, Forest Grove, OR