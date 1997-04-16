Neuroscience LabFax - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124604902, 9780080924380

Neuroscience LabFax

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: M. Lynch S. O'Mara
Series Editors: Ali Hames D. Rickwood
eBook ISBN: 9780080924380
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124604902
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th April 1997
Page Count: 288
Table of Contents

J. Millar, Intracellular and Extracellular Recording with Microelectrodes.

Z.I. Bashir and M. Vignes, Electrophysiological Recording in Brain Slices.

R.U. Muller, In vivo, Single and Multi-Unit Recording.

F.G. Wouterlood, P.H. Goede, B. Jorritsma-Byham, and M.P. Witter, Neuroanalytical Tracing Based on Cellular Transport.

Davies and M. Stewart, Preparation of Tissue for Microscopy.

S. O'Mara and V. Walsh, Experimental Neuropsychology: The Logic of, and Lessons from, Lesions.

C. Holscher and S. O'Mara, Model Learning and Memory Systems in Neurobiological Research.

M. Clements, Preparation of Tissue for Neurochemical Analysis.

K.M. O'Boyle, Central Neurotransmitters.

L. Haynes, Neuronal Cell Cultures.

J.A.P. Rostas and A.T.R. Sim, Protein Phosphorylation in Neuronal Tissue.

G. Pratt, Receptor mRNA Localisation.

S. Fazeli, Gel Electrophoresis: Western, Northern and Southern Blotting.

I.C. Kilpatrick, Sampling of Extracellular Fluids in situ.

G. McBean, Receptors in the Nervous System.

R. Braddely, Neural Networks.

D.M. Flavell, Regulation of Gene Expression.

S.B. Dunnett, Neural Transplantation and Regeneration.

Description

Neuroscience LabFax is a comprehensive collection of the most up-to-date methods and data available in neuroscience, addressing issues from the molecular and biophysical to the cellular and systems level of analysis. Complemented by excellent diagrams, the information is clearly presented and easily accessible. Neuroscience LabFax has a broad-based interdisciplinary focus, integrating methods and data from cellular and molecular neuroscience, biophysics and behavior. This volume covers electrophysical recording, neuronal cell culture, preparation of tissues for microscopy or analysis, and molecular biology and neurobiology techniques. Written by experts in the field, this text is essential for neuroscientists from all subdisciplines, for those new to the field as well as experienced researchers.

Key Features

  • Presents key information on neuroscience in one concise, comprehensive volume
  • Up-to-date methods and data
  • Provides information from molecular, biophysical, and cellular trends

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080924380
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124604902

"Each chapter is written in a clear and concise manner and a step-by-step guide to carrying out the experiments is usually included. There are also many tables that help clarify which solutions and equipment are required... this books is a welcome addition to a neuroscience library." --TRENDS IN NEUROSCIENCES

About the Series Volume Editors

M. Lynch Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Dublin, Trinity College, Dublin 2, Ireland

S. O'Mara Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Dublin, Trinity College, Dublin 2, Ireland

About the Series Editors

Ali Hames Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Microbiologist, Freeman Hospital, Newcastle upon Tyne, UK

D. Rickwood Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Essex, Wivenhoe Park, Colchester

