Neuroscience: From the Molecular to the Cognitive, Volume 100
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section I - Developmental Brain Research. 1. Cell migrations and establishment of neural connections in the developing brain: a study using the quail-chick chimera system. (N.M. Le Douarin, M.E.R. Hallonet, O. Pourquie). 2. Development of sympathetic neurons: neurotransmitter plasticity and differentiation factors (S.C. Landis). 3. Lessons from genetic knock-out mice deficient in neural recognition molecules (M. Schachner). Section II - Molecular Brain Research. 4. Quantitative analysis of neuronal gene expression (J.L. Roberts). 5. Molecular pharmacology of NMDA receptors: modulatory role of NR2 subunits (P.B. Molinoff, K. Williams, D.B. Pritchett, J. Zhong). 6. Glutamate receptors and the induction of excitotoxic neuronal death (D.W. Choi). 7. Sodium/potassium-coupled glutamate transporters, a "new" family of eukaryotic proteins: do they have "new" physiological roles and could they be new targets for pharmacological intervention? (N.C. Danbolt, J. Storm-Mathisen, O.P. Ottersen). 8. GABAC receptors (G.A.R. Johnston). 9. The central cholinergic system during aging (G. Pepeu, L. Giovannelli). 10. Co-existence of chemical messengers in neurons (G. Jaim-Etcheverry). 11. Cloning of kappa opioid receptors: functional significance and future directions (H. Akil, S.J. Watson). 12. Vasoactive intestinal peptide and noradrenaline regulate energy metabolism in astrocytes: a physiological function in the control of local homeostasis within the CNS (P.J. Magistretti). Section III - Integrative Brain Research 13. Segmental and descending control of the synaptic effectiveness of muscle afferents (P. Rudomin). 14. Noradrenergic control of cerebello-vestibular functions: modulation, adaptation, compensation (O. Pompeiano). 15 Chemical transmission in the brain: homeostatic regulation and its functional implications (M.J. Zigmond). 16. Conservation of basic synaptic circuits that mediate GABA inhibition in the subcortical visual system (R.R. Mize). 17. Hypothalamic magnocellular neurosecretory neurons: intrinsic membrane properties and synaptic connections (L.P. Renaud). 18. Molecular principles from neuroendocrine models: steroid control of central neurotransmission (G. Fink). 19. Resolving a mystery: progress in understanding the function of adrenal steroid receptors in hippocampus (B.S. McEwen, H. Cameron, H.M. Chao et al.) 20. Neural-immune interactions (S.Y. Felten, D.L. Felten). 21. Human cortical functions revealed by magnetoencephalography (R. Hari). 22. The prefrontal system: a Smorgasbord (I. Divac). Section IV - Neuroplasticity. 23. A comparison of the mechanistic relationships between development and learning in Aplysia (E.A. Marcus, N.J. Emptage, R. Marois, T.J. Carew). 24. Synapse-activated protein synthesis as a possible mechanism of plastic neural change (I.J. Weiler, X. Wang, W.T. Greenough). 25. Plasticity of adult central fibre tracts (G. Raisman). 26. Brain damage and recovery (D.G. Stein). 27. Trophic factor therapy in the adult CNS: remodelling of injured basalo-cortical neurons (A.C. Cuello). 28. ACTH/MSH-derived peptides and peripheral nerve plasticity: neuropathies, neuroprotection and repair (W.H. Gispen, J. Verhagen and D. Bär). 29. Enhancement of action potential conduction following demyelination: experimental approaches to restoration of function in multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury (S.G. Waxman, D.A. Utzschneider, J.D. Kocsis). 30. Functional integrity of neural systems related to memory in Alzheimer's disease (N. Simonian, G.W. Rebeck, B.T. Hyman). 31. The search for a manic depressive gene: from classical to molecular genetics (J. Mendlewicz). 32. Age, sex and light: variability in the human suprachiasmatic nucleus in relation to its function (D.F. Swaab, M.A. Hofman). 33. Schizophrenia: neurobiological perspectives (C.N. Stefanis). Section VI - Informatics and Progress in Brain Research. 34. New solutions for neuroscience communications are still needed (F.E. Bloom, W.G. Young). Subject index.
Description
This hundredth volume is a commemorative milestone in the prestigeous Progress in Brain Research series. Accordingly, authors were invited to write on any topic, given that their choice represented the topic most near and dear to their own efforts over a significant period of the recent past, and to which they would likely continue to be devoted in the future.
In that sense, this volume does not represent a scientific meeting, but rather an overview sample of problems and methodologies that epitomize brain research broadly at this special moment in the maturation of the field.
The chapters comprising this volume assort themselves readily into five or six established categories of topics: developmental brain research, molecular brain research, integrative brain research, neuroplasticity, and neuro-psychiatric conditions.
This volume reports through a sample of recognized leaders in the neuroscientific community at a significant instant in the history and evolution of the field.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 283
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1994
- Published:
- 19th July 1994
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080862255
About the Editors
Floyd Bloom Editor
Floyd Bloom was the editor of Science magazine, now Brain Research.
Scripps Clinic & Research Institute, La Jolla, CA, U.S.A.