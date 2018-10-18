Neuroradiology: Spectrum and Evolution of Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323445498, 9780323447256

Neuroradiology: Spectrum and Evolution of Disease

1st Edition

Authors: Juan Small Daniel Noujaim Daniel Ginat Hillary Kelly Pamela Schaefer
eBook ISBN: 9780323447256
eBook ISBN: 9780323447263
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323445498
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 18th October 2018
Page Count: 408
Description

Acquire a better understanding of disease evolution and treatment response with Neuroradiology Spectrum and Evolution of Disease. The unique format includes carefully chosen clinical images that depict the pathologic evolution of disease from initial presentation across the continuum of progression. Colorful graphics plot characteristic changes, helping you visualize how normal and abnormal variations alter over time. Extensive illustrations and concise descriptions distill complex concepts, making this first-of-its-kind resource an excellent tool for imaging interpretation and clinical problem solving.

Table of Contents

 

Section I BRAIN

Parenchymal Hemorrhage and Trauma

1. Brain Parenchymal Hematoma

2. Subdural Hemorrhage and Post-traumatic Hygroma

Disorders of Cerebral Vascular Autoregulation

3. Posterior Reversible Encephalopathy Syndrome

Arteriopathy

4. Cerebral Amyloid Angiopathy

Metabolic Disorders

5. Wernicke Encephalopathy

6. Central Pontine Myelinolysis

Infection

7. Herpes Simplex Encephalitis

8. Toxoplasmosis

9. Neurocysticercosis

Autoimmune/Inflammatory Disorders

10. Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis

11. Autoimmune Encephalitis

12. Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy

13. Immune Reconstitution Inflammatory Syndrome

14. Neurosarcoidosis

Tumors

15. Glial Tumors

16. Hemangioblastoma

Ventricular System Alterations

17. Intracranial Hypotension

18. Intracranial Hypertension

Pituitary Abnormalities

19. Partially Empty Sella

20. Rathke’s Cleft Cyst

21. Pituitary Apoplexy

Neurodegenerative Disease

22. Hypertrophic Olivary Degeneration

Section II SPINE

Degenerative Disease

23. Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament

24. Lumbar Interbody Fusion

Post-traumatic Effects

25. Kummel’s Disease

Infection

26. Discitis-Osteomyelitis

27. Tuberculous Spinal Infection

Bone Lesions

28. Chordoma

29. Vertebral Hemangioma

Cord Lesions

30. Syringohydromyelia

31. Cord Infarct

32. Subacute Progressive Ascending Myelopathy

Cord Tumors

33. Spinal Cord Ependymoma

34. Astrocytoma

Spine Deformity

35. Hiryama

36. Thoracic Web

Section III HEAD AND NECK

Infection

37. Orbital Infection

38. Suppurative Thyroiditis

Inflammatory Disorders

39. Thyroid-Associated Orbitopathy

40. IgG4-Related Disease in the head and neck

41. Sjogren’s

42. Cholesteatoma

43. Labyrinthitis

Tumors

44. Paraganglioma

45. Esthesioneuroblastoma

Post-traumatic Effects

46. Vocal Cord Augmentation

Bone Lesions

47. Otospongiosis

48. Paget’s

Vascular Lesions

49. Carotid Blowout Syndrome

 

About the Author

Juan Small

Section Chief, Neuroradiology, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Burlington, Massachusetts

Daniel Noujaim

Neuroradiologist, Department of Radiology, Beaumont Hospital, Dearborn, Michigan

Daniel Ginat

Department of Radiology, Pritzker School of Medicine, The University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois

Hillary Kelly

Radiologist, Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary; Neuroradiologist, Massachusetts General Hospital; Assistant Professor of Radiology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts

Pamela Schaefer

Associate Director of Neuroradiology, Clinical Director of MRI, Massachusetts General Hospital; Associate Professor of Radiology, Harvard University, Boston, Massachusetts

