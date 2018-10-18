Neuroradiology: Spectrum and Evolution of Disease
1st Edition
Description
Acquire a better understanding of disease evolution and treatment response with Neuroradiology Spectrum and Evolution of Disease. The unique format includes carefully chosen clinical images that depict the pathologic evolution of disease from initial presentation across the continuum of progression. Colorful graphics plot characteristic changes, helping you visualize how normal and abnormal variations alter over time. Extensive illustrations and concise descriptions distill complex concepts, making this first-of-its-kind resource an excellent tool for imaging interpretation and clinical problem solving.
Table of Contents
Section I BRAIN
Parenchymal Hemorrhage and Trauma
1. Brain Parenchymal Hematoma
2. Subdural Hemorrhage and Post-traumatic Hygroma
Disorders of Cerebral Vascular Autoregulation
3. Posterior Reversible Encephalopathy Syndrome
Arteriopathy
4. Cerebral Amyloid Angiopathy
Metabolic Disorders
5. Wernicke Encephalopathy
6. Central Pontine Myelinolysis
Infection
7. Herpes Simplex Encephalitis
8. Toxoplasmosis
9. Neurocysticercosis
Autoimmune/Inflammatory Disorders
10. Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis
11. Autoimmune Encephalitis
12. Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy
13. Immune Reconstitution Inflammatory Syndrome
14. Neurosarcoidosis
Tumors
15. Glial Tumors
16. Hemangioblastoma
Ventricular System Alterations
17. Intracranial Hypotension
18. Intracranial Hypertension
Pituitary Abnormalities
19. Partially Empty Sella
20. Rathke’s Cleft Cyst
21. Pituitary Apoplexy
Neurodegenerative Disease
22. Hypertrophic Olivary Degeneration
Section II SPINE
Degenerative Disease
23. Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament
24. Lumbar Interbody Fusion
Post-traumatic Effects
25. Kummel’s Disease
Infection
26. Discitis-Osteomyelitis
27. Tuberculous Spinal Infection
Bone Lesions
28. Chordoma
29. Vertebral Hemangioma
Cord Lesions
30. Syringohydromyelia
31. Cord Infarct
32. Subacute Progressive Ascending Myelopathy
Cord Tumors
33. Spinal Cord Ependymoma
34. Astrocytoma
Spine Deformity
35. Hiryama
36. Thoracic Web
Section III HEAD AND NECK
Infection
37. Orbital Infection
38. Suppurative Thyroiditis
Inflammatory Disorders
39. Thyroid-Associated Orbitopathy
40. IgG4-Related Disease in the head and neck
41. Sjogren’s
42. Cholesteatoma
43. Labyrinthitis
Tumors
44. Paraganglioma
45. Esthesioneuroblastoma
Post-traumatic Effects
46. Vocal Cord Augmentation
Bone Lesions
47. Otospongiosis
48. Paget’s
Vascular Lesions
49. Carotid Blowout Syndrome
Details
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 18th October 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323447256
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323447263
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323445498
About the Author
Juan Small
Section Chief, Neuroradiology, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Burlington, Massachusetts
Daniel Noujaim
Neuroradiologist, Department of Radiology, Beaumont Hospital, Dearborn, Michigan
Daniel Ginat
Department of Radiology, Pritzker School of Medicine, The University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois
Hillary Kelly
Radiologist, Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary; Neuroradiologist, Massachusetts General Hospital; Assistant Professor of Radiology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts
Pamela Schaefer
Associate Director of Neuroradiology, Clinical Director of MRI, Massachusetts General Hospital; Associate Professor of Radiology, Harvard University, Boston, Massachusetts