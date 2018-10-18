Acquire a better understanding of disease evolution and treatment response with Neuroradiology Spectrum and Evolution of Disease. The unique format includes carefully chosen clinical images that depict the pathologic evolution of disease from initial presentation across the continuum of progression. Colorful graphics plot characteristic changes, helping you visualize how normal and abnormal variations alter over time. Extensive illustrations and concise descriptions distill complex concepts, making this first-of-its-kind resource an excellent tool for imaging interpretation and clinical problem solving.