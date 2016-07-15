Neuroradiology Imaging Case Review - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323417266, 9780323427920

Neuroradiology Imaging Case Review

1st Edition

Authors: Salvatore V. Labruzzo Laurie Loevner Efrat Saraf-Lavi David Yousem
eBook ISBN: 9780323427920
eBook ISBN: 9780323427937
Paperback ISBN: 9780323417266
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th July 2016
Page Count: 416
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Opening Round

Fair Game

Challenge

Index of Cases

Index of Terms

Description

This new volume in the best-selling Case Review series presents the best of 200 brain, spine, and head and neck case studies to challenge your knowledge of a full range of topics in neuroradiology. Designed to fully prepare you for the neuroradiology section of the general radiology boards and the neuroradiology subspecialty exam, this outstanding review tool by Drs. Salvatore V. Labruzzo, Laurie A. Loevner, Efrat Saraf-Lavi, and David M. Yousem, compiles contemporary cases and single best answer questions from the bestselling Brain, Spine, and Head and Neck Case Review titles to create a proven, all-in-one resource for effective review.

Key Features

  • Covers the full spectrum of neuroradiology imaging using rewritten and revised questions along with new cases and new images – all designed to reflect the new board exam format.

  • Incorporates questions on physics, patient management, and treatment to prepare you for recent changes to the board exam.

  • Includes new MR images and additional imaging of fibromuscular dysplasia (FMD), neurofibromatosis (NF1), lymphoma, vascular malformations, and post-traumatic and iatrogenic processes.

    •

  • Covers the most high-yield material from all aspects of neuroradiology.

  • Divides cases into three levels of difficulty, "Opening Round," "Fair Game," and "Challenge," so you can test yourself and monitor your progress.

  • Includes cross-references to Neuroradiology: The Requisites, 4rd Edition to direct you to further information for review.

  • Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices.

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323427920
eBook ISBN:
9780323427937
Paperback ISBN:
9780323417266

About the Authors

Salvatore V. Labruzzo Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Major, US Army Medical Corps, Staff Neuroradiologist, MRI Section Chief, William Beaumont Army Medical Center, El Paso, Texas; Russell H. Morgan Department of Radiology and Radiological Science, Neuroradiology Division, Johns Hopkins Medical Institution, Baltimore, Maryland

Laurie Loevner Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology, Otorhinolaryngology: Head and Neck Surgery, and Neurosurgery, Department of Radiology, University of Pennsylvania Medical Center Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA

Efrat Saraf-Lavi Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Radiology, Neuroradiology Section, Medical Director of Applebaum MRI Center, University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine, Miami, FL

David Yousem Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Dean for Professional Development, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Director of Neuroradiology, Program Development, Johns Hopkins Medical Institution, Baltimore, MD

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.