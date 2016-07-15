Neuroradiology Imaging Case Review
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Opening Round
Fair Game
Challenge
Index of Cases
Index of Terms
Description
This new volume in the best-selling Case Review series presents the best of 200 brain, spine, and head and neck case studies to challenge your knowledge of a full range of topics in neuroradiology. Designed to fully prepare you for the neuroradiology section of the general radiology boards and the neuroradiology subspecialty exam, this outstanding review tool by Drs. Salvatore V. Labruzzo, Laurie A. Loevner, Efrat Saraf-Lavi, and David M. Yousem, compiles contemporary cases and single best answer questions from the bestselling Brain, Spine, and Head and Neck Case Review titles to create a proven, all-in-one resource for effective review.
Key Features
- Covers the full spectrum of neuroradiology imaging using rewritten and revised questions along with new cases and new images – all designed to reflect the new board exam format.
- Incorporates questions on physics, patient management, and treatment to prepare you for recent changes to the board exam.
- Includes new MR images and additional imaging of fibromuscular dysplasia (FMD), neurofibromatosis (NF1), lymphoma, vascular malformations, and post-traumatic and iatrogenic processes.
- Covers the most high-yield material from all aspects of neuroradiology.
- Divides cases into three levels of difficulty, "Opening Round," "Fair Game," and "Challenge," so you can test yourself and monitor your progress.
- Includes cross-references to Neuroradiology: The Requisites, 4rd Edition to direct you to further information for review.
- Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 15th July 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323427920
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323427937
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323417266
About the Authors
Salvatore V. Labruzzo Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Major, US Army Medical Corps, Staff Neuroradiologist, MRI Section Chief, William Beaumont Army Medical Center, El Paso, Texas; Russell H. Morgan Department of Radiology and Radiological Science, Neuroradiology Division, Johns Hopkins Medical Institution, Baltimore, Maryland
Laurie Loevner Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology, Otorhinolaryngology: Head and Neck Surgery, and Neurosurgery, Department of Radiology, University of Pennsylvania Medical Center Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
Efrat Saraf-Lavi Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Radiology, Neuroradiology Section, Medical Director of Applebaum MRI Center, University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine, Miami, FL
David Yousem Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Dean for Professional Development, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Director of Neuroradiology, Program Development, Johns Hopkins Medical Institution, Baltimore, MD