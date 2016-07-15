Neuroradiology Imaging Case Review

This new volume in the best-selling Case Review series presents the best of 200 brain, spine, and head and neck case studies to challenge your knowledge of a full range of topics in neuroradiology. Designed to fully prepare you for the neuroradiology section of the general radiology boards and the neuroradiology subspecialty exam, this outstanding review tool by Drs. Salvatore V. Labruzzo, Laurie A. Loevner, Efrat Saraf-Lavi, and David M. Yousem, compiles contemporary cases and single best answer questions from the bestselling Brain, Spine, and Head and Neck Case Review titles to create a proven, all-in-one resource for effective review.